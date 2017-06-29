STERILIZATION in Dentistry MUH’MIN ABIOLA DAUDA (BDS Ib) DEPARTMENT OF DENTISTRY, Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Irru...
OUTLINE 6/29/2017 STERILIZATION in Dentistry 2  Introduction  Definition  Classification of instruments  Methods of st...
INTRODUCTION • The nature of the oral cavity environment, the dental instruments as well as the procedures in dentistry pr...
DEFINITION • Sterilization is the process of destroying all microbial life from an article or surface, including spores. •...
Sterility and asepsis are different conditions. Sterility indicates the elimination of all viable life forms and their ger...
The Rational Approach to Disinfection and Sterilization Spaulding's Classification • Classification of Instruments. • The ...
CATEGORY DEFINITION EXAMPLES Critical are those that enter sterile tissues, cavities, or the vascular system or through wh...
PROCESSES
Cleaning of instruments
Sterilization process
Storage
CLEANING OF INSTRUMENTS • All surgical instruments must be cleaned of debris including blood, saliva and necrotic material...
METHODS OF STERILIZATION Radiation sterilization • Gamma ray sterilization • Electron Beam (E-Beam) Sterilization • X-ray ...
RADIATION STERILIZATION • Gamma radiation is very penetrating, and is commonly used for sterilization of disposable medica...
• A flash-lamp system generates high intensity, short duration pulses of polychromatic light in a broad spectrum, the puls...
Chemical/vapour pressure sterilization • The chemical vapour sterilization usually operates at 127ºC to 131ºC for 20mins. ...
6/29/2017 STERILIZATION in Dentistry 14 Advantages Lack of corrosion of instruments Shorter duration of sterilization cy...
6/29/2017 STERILIZATION in Dentistry 15 Disadvantages Adequate ventilation is required to expel chemical vapour Instrume...
Ethylene oxide sterilization • This method of sterilization is use for sterilizing heat sensitive instruments. It is highl...
6/29/2017 STERILIZATION in Dentistry 17 Disadvantages oHigh cost of the instrument oExplosive and inflammable in nature oT...
Moist heat/ steam autoclave A widely used method for heat sterilization is the autoclave, sometimes called a converter or ...
6/29/2017 STERILIZATION in Dentistry 20 Advantages • Better penetration of moist heat • Instrument can be wrapped prior to...
Flash Autoclave sterilization • These are rapid speed autoclave with shorter sterilization cycle i.e 3-5 minutes. They hav...
Dry heat sterilization • It is an alternative method for sterilization of instrument particularly the sharp instruments. •...
Hot air sterilization • The instrument are packed loosely inside the hot air oven and a temperature of 160ºC is achieved w...
6/29/2017 STERILIZATION in Dentistry 24 advantages disadvantages No corrosion is seen in carbon steal instrument and burs...
Glass bead sterilization • It is rapid method which is use for sterilization of endodontic instruments such as reamers, fi...
Advantages Commonly use salt is table salt which is easily available and cheap. Salt does not clog the root canal. If it...
Sterilization Monitoring • Sterilization procedures should be monitored through a combination of Mechanical monitoring C...
6/29/2017 STERILIZATION in Dentistry 28 • include assessing the cycle time, temperature, and pressure of sterilization equ...
STORAGE • It is advantageous to wrap or package instruments in functional sets or individually before sterilization. This ...
CONCLUSION 6/29/2017 STERILIZATION in Dentistry 30 “The illiterates of the 21st Century are not those who cannot read and ...
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT AND REFERENCES • Acknowledgement 1. Prof O. Taiwo , College of medicine, University of Ibadan. • Reference...
Thank you 6/29/2017 STERILIZATION in Dentistry 32
Sterilization

  STERILIZATION in Dentistry
MUH'MIN ABIOLA DAUDA (BDS Ib)
DEPARTMENT OF DENTISTRY, Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Irrua, Edo state
  OUTLINE
 Introduction
 Definition
 Classification of instruments
 Methods of sterilization
 Sterilization monitoring
 Storage of sterile packages
 Conclusion
 Acknowledgement and references
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION • The nature of the oral cavity environment, the dental instruments as well as the procedures in dentistry predispose both patient and the dental health care personnel to infection. • Therefore there is need for proper sterilization procedures to prevent transmission of infection among dental health care personnel and patients. 6/29/2017 STERILIZATION in Dentistry 3
  4. 4. DEFINITION • Sterilization is the process of destroying all microbial life from an article or surface, including spores. • Sterilization can be achieved through various means, including; heat, chemicals, radiation and high pressure. Sterilization is distinct from disinfection, sanitization, tyndalization and pasteurization in that sterilization kills, deactivates, or eliminates all forms of life and other biological agents which are present. 6/29/2017 STERILIZATION in Dentistry 4
  5. 5. Sterility and asepsis are different conditions. Sterility indicates the elimination of all viable life forms and their germinative elements such as eggs and spores. Sterility is absolute no such thing like an object being “partially sterile”, Asepsis generally means that only certain types of life forms have been removed, excluded or neutralized (rendered non- viable), while the presence of other organisms may be tolerated 6/29/2017 STERILIZATION in Dentistry 5
  6. 6. The Rational Approach to Disinfection and Sterilization Spaulding's Classification • Classification of Instruments. • The center for disease control and prevention categorized patient care items into three categories. These categories are also known as Spaulding classification (1968). 6/29/2017 STERILIZATION in Dentistry 6
  7. 7. CATEGORY DEFINITION EXAMPLES Critical are those that enter sterile tissues, cavities, or the vascular system or through which blood flows. These must be sterile when used • Surgical blades and instruments • blood delivery and filtration devices, • implanted medical devices, • hypodermic needles • surgical dental bur Semi- critical are those that touch mucous membranes or non-intact skin, for these items sterilization is preferred, but where that is not possible then high-level disinfection is required. • Amalgam condenser • Burs • Dental hand pieces • Mouth mirror/Dental • Saliva ejector Non-critical those that only contact intact skin, these require only low- level disinfection. • Pulse oximeter • Stethoscope • Light switches • bedpans, • blood pressure cuffs, • hospital furniture; • Dental chairs 6/29/2017 STERILIZATION in Dentistry 7
  8. 8. PROCESSES 6/29/2017 STERILIZATION in Dentistry 8 Cleaning of instruments Sterilization process Storage
  9. 9. CLEANING OF INSTRUMENTS • All surgical instruments must be cleaned of debris including blood, saliva and necrotic materials which can interfere with sterilization process. The instrument should be cleaned thoroughly by scrubbing with soap and water or a detergent solution or with ultrasonic cleaning devices. Ultrasonic cleaning device is considered to be more effective than normal hand cleaning. 6/29/2017 STERILIZATION in Dentistry 9
  10. 10. METHODS OF STERILIZATION Radiation sterilization • Gamma ray sterilization • Electron Beam (E-Beam) Sterilization • X-ray sterilization • Ultra Violet Light High-Energy Pulsed Light sterilization • High-Energy Pulsed Light sterilization Chemical/vapour pressure sterilization • formaldehyde • acetones • alcohol. Gas and Gas/Plasma Sterilization • Ethylene Oxide • Chlorine dioxide gas sterilization • Ozonation and strong oxidizers Heat sterilization • Moist heat autoclave(steam autoclave, flash autoclave) • Dry heat (hot air oven, glass bead sterilization) 6/29/2017 STERILIZATION in Dentistry 10
  11. 11. RADIATION STERILIZATION • Gamma radiation is very penetrating, and is commonly used for sterilization of disposable medical equipment, such as syringes, needles, cannulas and IV sets, and food. It is emitted by a radioisotope, usually Cobalt-60 (60Co) or caesium-137 (137Cs) • X-rays: high-energy X-rays allow irradiation of large packages and pallet loads of medical devices. • Electron beam processing is also commonly used for sterilization. Electron beams use an on-off technology and provide a much higher dosing rate than gamma or x-rays. 6/29/2017 STERILIZATION in Dentistry 11
  12. 12. • A flash-lamp system generates high intensity, short duration pulses of polychromatic light in a broad spectrum, the pulses of light generated by the flash-lamp illuminates the container and thereby deactivate microorganism within. • Usually for parenteral or enteral solutions and packages 6/29/2017 STERILIZATION in Dentistry 12 High energy pulsed light
  13. 13. Chemical/vapour pressure sterilization • The chemical vapour sterilization usually operates at 127ºC to 131ºC for 20mins. This method of sterilization is based on the factor of heat, water and chemical. The chemical includes formaldehyde, acetones and alcohol. 6/29/2017 STERILIZATION in Dentistry 13
  14. 14. 6/29/2017 STERILIZATION in Dentistry 14 Advantages Lack of corrosion of instruments Shorter duration of sterilization cycle Low temperature doesn’t damage delicate instruments Instrument can be wrapped during the process Sterilization is confirmable.
  15. 15. 6/29/2017 STERILIZATION in Dentistry 15 Disadvantages Adequate ventilation is required to expel chemical vapour Instruments must be dried before sterilization Chemical vapour can damage sensitive instrument May emit offensive vapour smell
  16. 16. Ethylene oxide sterilization • This method of sterilization is use for sterilizing heat sensitive instruments. It is highly penetrating, non corrosive agent with suicidal action against bacteria spores and viruses. 6/29/2017 STERILIZATION in Dentistry 16
  17. 17. 6/29/2017 STERILIZATION in Dentistry 17 Disadvantages oHigh cost of the instrument oExplosive and inflammable in nature oToxicity of the gas Advantages oIt penetrates extremely well oMany heat sensitive article i.e plastic, rubber, can be sterilized
  18. 18. 6/29/2017 STERILIZATION in Dentistry 18
  19. 19. Moist heat/ steam autoclave A widely used method for heat sterilization is the autoclave, sometimes called a converter or steam sterilizer. It is consider as a better method of sterilization due to higher efficacy of penetration of moist heat than dry heat. The commonly accepted specification for autoclaves are 121ºC (250ºF) at 103kPa with minimum holding time 15 minutes. To achieve sterility, the article is heated in a chamber by injected steam until the article reaches a time and temperature set-point. 6/29/2017 STERILIZATION in Dentistry 19
  20. 20. 6/29/2017 STERILIZATION in Dentistry 20 Advantages • Better penetration of moist heat • Instrument can be wrapped prior to sterilization this increases the shelf half life of instruments • Effective and rapid method of sterilization • Steam under pressure does not destroy cotton or cloth product • Most but not all of the dental instruments can be autoclaved • Sterilization is confirmable Disadvantages • Dulling and corrosion of sharp instruments • Items sensitive to elevated temperature and moisture cannot be effectively autoclave. • Damage to plastic and rubber products • Instruments needs to be air dried at the end of the cycle
  21. 21. Flash Autoclave sterilization • These are rapid speed autoclave with shorter sterilization cycle i.e 3-5 minutes. They have smaller chamber size and are primarily indicated for use in dentistry. 6/29/2017 STERILIZATION in Dentistry 21 Advantages Takes less time for sterilization Better penetration of moist heat Effective and rapid method of sterilization.
  22. 22. Dry heat sterilization • It is an alternative method for sterilization of instrument particularly the sharp instruments. • Dry heat kills the micro-organism by denaturation and oxidation process. 6/29/2017 STERILIZATION in Dentistry 22
  23. 23. Hot air sterilization • The instrument are packed loosely inside the hot air oven and a temperature of 160ºC is achieved with holding time of an hour. 6/29/2017 STERILIZATION in Dentistry 23
  24. 24. 6/29/2017 STERILIZATION in Dentistry 24 advantages disadvantages No corrosion is seen in carbon steal instrument and burs Instrument are dry after cycle Low cost of equipment Maintains the sharpness of cutting instrument Sterilization is confirmable. Poor penetrating capacity of dry heat Long cycle is required for sterilization (period) Damage of plastics and rubbers
  25. 25. Glass bead sterilization • It is rapid method which is use for sterilization of endodontic instruments such as reamers, files and broaches etc. • The instrument can be sterilized in 5- 15s at a temperature of 437- 465ºF(260ºC) even when inoculated with spores. 6/29/2017 STERILIZATION in Dentistry 25
  26. 26. Advantages Commonly use salt is table salt which is easily available and cheap. Salt does not clog the root canal. If it is carried into the canal, it can be readily removed by irrigator Disadvantages The handle portion is not sterilized and therefore the instrument are not entirely sterilized. 6/29/2017 STERILIZATION in Dentistry 26
  27. 27. Sterilization Monitoring • Sterilization procedures should be monitored through a combination of Mechanical monitoring Chemical monitoring Biological monitoring • These are designed to evaluate the sterilizing conditions and the procedure's effectiveness. 6/29/2017 STERILIZATION in Dentistry 27
  28. 28. 6/29/2017 STERILIZATION in Dentistry 28 • include assessing the cycle time, temperature, and pressure of sterilization equipment by observing the gauges or displays on the sterilizer. Mechanical monitoring Chemical monitoring • use sensitive chemicals to assess physical conditions such as temperature during the sterilization process. Chemical indicators such as heat sensitive tape change color rapidly when a given parameter is reached. An internal chemical indicator should be placed in every sterilization package to ensure the sterilization agent has penetrated the packaging material and actually reached the instruments inside. • are the most accepted means of monitoring the sterilization process because they directly determine whether the most resistant microorganisms (e.g., Geobacillus or Bacillus Stearothermophillus) are present rather than merely determine whether the physical and chemical conditions necessary for sterilization are met Biological monitoring
  29. 29. STORAGE • It is advantageous to wrap or package instruments in functional sets or individually before sterilization. This prevents environmental contamination of instruments • The instrument should be kept dry and micro organism free before usage and after usage should be put immediately for washing and then sterilize. • Sterilization pouch can be used for steam sterilization and keep in an aerated area before use. 6/29/2017 STERILIZATION in Dentistry 29
  30. 30. CONCLUSION 6/29/2017 STERILIZATION in Dentistry 30 “The illiterates of the 21st Century are not those who cannot read and write but those who cannot learn unlearn and relearn”. (Alvin Toffler) Remember!!! There is no degree of sterility. An item is either sterile or non-sterile. It can never be relatively sterile. . Therefore, as medical practitioners, there is need for us to learn the modern techniques of sterilizing our instruments and institute them for the benefit of ourselves and our patients.
  ACKNOWLEDGEMENT AND REFERENCES
• Acknowledgement
1. Prof O. Taiwo , College of medicine, University of Ibadan.
• References.
• Principle and practice of operative dentistry by E.S Akpata
• www.cdc.gov/oralhealth/infectioncontrol.
• The effectiveness of glass bead sterilizer in the dental practice". J Isr Dent Assoc.
• "Cleared Sterilants and High Level Disinfectants with General Claims for Processing Reusable Medical and Dental Devices". United States Food and Drug Administration. March 2015.
• Trends in Radiation Sterilization of Health Care Products, IAEA, Vienna,24 September 2008
  Thank you

