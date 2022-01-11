Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 11, 2022
Why you need an exhaust header

A stock automobile usually comes with a manifold which receives the hot exhaust gas flow from the engine and then routes them into a pipe which then carries them to the rest of the system. Unfortunately though it was designed to be inexpensive to make and fairly easy to install on the assembly line, it has a major drawback in that it creates back pressure.

Why you need an exhaust header

  1. 1. Why You Need an Exhaust Header A stock automobile usually comes with a manifold which receives the hot exhaust gas flow from the engine and then routes them into a pipe which then carries them to the rest of the system. Unfortunately though it was designed to be Car Ceramic Coating to make and fairly easy to install on the assembly line, it has a major drawback in that it creates back pressure. Back pressure means that the gas flow hits some type of resistance which forces some of the gas back into the engine. Now some of the power of the engine is diverted to forcing the exhaust gases past the restrictions. A different approach is using a device called a header. This is a design that uses individual pipes for each exhaust port. The typical aftermarket pipes have much smoother bends which means it
  2. 2. decreases airflow resistance. Next the exhaust pipes then combine together at an at something called an exhaust collector and then on to another exhaust pipe which then feeds the gas flow to the catalytic converter. When these pipes have been "tuned" in by changes in their length a special system is created so that when exhaust gas passes down one tube and then through the common pipe, (sometimes referred to as a down header pipe), it creates a slight vacuum in another pipe. This then tends to suck the hot gas from the second pipe through the system. This further reduces back pressure. Using this approach an after market system can be even more tuned to perform bestter or offer the east restrictions at particular RPM ranges. This means that these systems are normally designed for a particular application of where you want the maximum power. Since colder air is denser than hotter air, and weighs more it is harder to push or suck through an exit system. So you want to keep the exit gases hot for a while. This is the reasons why some systems are ceramic coated which reduces the heat being radiated in the engine compartment, and this helps to increase the temperature in the exit pipes. This also results in an increase in the velocity of the gases. In place of ceramic coatings there are some types of special high heat paints which are less expensive are available for your system. A third choice to retain heat when you wrap each individual pipe in some special tape which helps the pipe retain internal heat. When when you add one of these to your car you can get certain benefits including: the engine sound is changed to a more pleasing sound; mileage may be increased; should give you an increase in peak engine power; and also if made out out stainless steel, which last much longer.
  3. 3. However, nothing is free, and there can be some disadvantages along with their benefits. The typical increase in sound from a header may annoy other people or lead to vehicle noise infractions and tickets from the local police department. Some system designs decrease the automobile's ground clearance and thus can be damaged or dragged off of the car. Because of the tuning effect some systems can also lower your torque at low engine rpms See More Here. Dennis Dater has been interested in cars since he drove a 1952 MG TD to highschool. He is an expert author with over 70 articles here and many more on his various web sites. Currently he is developing two new web sites that are designed for performance automotive parts. For any inquires or questions about our products and services, please give us a call at (510) 892-5512 or send us an email to info@mumsports.com.

