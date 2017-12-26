Successfully reported this slideshow.
HDMI Ultra HD, 4K & HDR tout savoir sur l’ultra haute définition
Résolution Ultra HD / 4K Le format Ultra HD correspond aux sources et aﬃcheurs grand public. L’image 4K est légèrement pl...
Différentes versions HDMI Le HDMI 2.0 actuel a ajouté principalement le HDR mais également l’Ultra HD et la 4K à 60 images...
Débits nécessaires3. 4 Source : AudioVideoHD Le HDMI 2.0 peut nécessiter un débit allant jusqu’à 18 Gbps pour une restitut...
HDR vs SDR4. 5 Le HDMI 2.0 nous apporte l’Ultra DH et la 4K, mais également le High Dynamic Range (HDR). L’objectif du HD...
HDR10 / HLG / Dolby Vision5. 6 Le HDR se partage entre diﬀérentes solutions concurrentes. La source (Blu-ray, TV, YouTube...
Espaces colorimétriques6. 7 Le HDR augmente le nombre de couleurs aﬃchées aﬁn de se conformer à l’espace colorimétrique Re...
Luminance et nits7. 8 Un écran plat SDR est capable de reproduire 100 nits (ou 100 cd/m2). L’objectif des nouvelles norme...
Nits et lumens8. 9 Dans le domaine de la vidéoprojection, la puissance lumineuse s’exprime en lumens (ANSI). Pour obtenir...
Sous-échantillonnage9. 10 Un ﬂux vidéo Ultra HD non compressé en 60 images par seconde se décrit ainsi :  2160p60 4:4:4. ...
Le futur en 8K10. 11 La 8K, c’est-à-dire quatre fois la résolution de la 4K, nécessitera la présence du HDMI 2.1. La 8K p...
Sources 12 p.2 : https://www.cta.tech p.3 : https://www.hdmi.org p.4 : http://www.audiovideohd.fr/guides/400-ultra-hd-4...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

HDMI Ultra HD, 4K & HDR

65 views

Published on

Tout savoir sur l'ultra haute définition : résolution, débit, normes, HDR, HLG, Dolby Vision, nits, sous-échantillonnage

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

HDMI Ultra HD, 4K & HDR

  1. 1. HDMI Ultra HD, 4K & HDR tout savoir sur l’ultra haute définition
  2. 2. Résolution Ultra HD / 4K Le format Ultra HD correspond aux sources et aﬃcheurs grand public. L’image 4K est légèrement plus large. Elle correspond aux applications professionnelles, dont le cinéma numérique. 1. 4K Ultra HD 2 Source : Consumer Electronics Association 6. Espaces colorimétriques 7. Luminance et nits 8. Nits et lumens 9. Sous-échantillonnage 10. Le futur en 8K 1. Résolution Ultra HD / 4K 2. Diﬀérentes versions HDMI 3. Débits nécessaires 4. HDR vs SDR 5. HDR10 / HLG / Dolby Vision
  3. 3. Différentes versions HDMI Le HDMI 2.0 actuel a ajouté principalement le HDR mais également l’Ultra HD et la 4K à 60 images par seconde. Chaque nouvelle version HDMI est rétro-compatible avec les précédentes. Le HDMI 2.1 amènera de nouvelles améliorations courant 2018. 2. 3 Source : HDMI.org 6. Espaces colorimétriques 7. Luminance et nits 8. Nits et lumens 9. Sous-échantillonnage 10. Le futur en 8K 1. Résolution Ultra HD / 4K 2. Diﬀérentes versions HDMI 3. Débits nécessaires 4. HDR vs SDR 5. HDR10 / HLG / Dolby Vision
  4. 4. Débits nécessaires3. 4 Source : AudioVideoHD Le HDMI 2.0 peut nécessiter un débit allant jusqu’à 18 Gbps pour une restitution complète en 60 images par seconde. Les câbles HDMI doivent donc être sélectionnés en conséquence. 6. Espaces colorimétriques 7. Luminance et nits 8. Nits et lumens 9. Sous-échantillonnage 10. Le futur en 8K 1. Résolution Ultra HD / 4K 2. Diﬀérentes versions HDMI 3. Débits nécessaires 4. HDR vs SDR 5. HDR10 / HLG / Dolby Vision
  5. 5. HDR vs SDR4. 5 Le HDMI 2.0 nous apporte l’Ultra DH et la 4K, mais également le High Dynamic Range (HDR). L’objectif du HDR est de maximiser la restitution de la luminosité, ce qui améliore le contraste et les couleurs. Source : Lightware Standard Dynamic Range High Dynamic Range 6. Espaces colorimétriques 7. Luminance et nits 8. Nits et lumens 9. Sous-échantillonnage 10. Le futur en 8K 1. Résolution Ultra HD / 4K 2. Diﬀérentes versions HDMI 3. Débits nécessaires 4. HDR vs SDR 5. HDR10 / HLG / Dolby Vision
  6. 6. HDR10 / HLG / Dolby Vision5. 6 Le HDR se partage entre diﬀérentes solutions concurrentes. La source (Blu-ray, TV, YouTube, etc.) utilise l’un des formats. Pour en proﬁter, il faut que le lecteur et l’aﬃcheur soient compatibles avec ce format. Le HDR dynamique, comme le HDR10+, sera disponible avec la norme HDMI 2.1. Source : AVS Forum 6. Espaces colorimétriques 7. Luminance et nits 8. Nits et lumens 9. Sous-échantillonnage 10. Le futur en 8K 1. Résolution Ultra HD / 4K 2. Diﬀérentes versions HDMI 3. Débits nécessaires 4. HDR vs SDR 5. HDR10 / HLG / Dolby Vision
  7. 7. Espaces colorimétriques6. 7 Le HDR augmente le nombre de couleurs aﬃchées aﬁn de se conformer à l’espace colorimétrique Rec. 2020. L’objectif est toujours de se rapprocher au plus proche de la réalité. Tous les aﬃcheurs ne sont pas capables de couvrir le Rec. 2020. C’est plus facile à atteindre pour les écrans plats que pour les vidéoprojecteurs, rapport à leurs capacités en termes de luminosité. Source : Reviewed USA Today 6. Espaces colorimétriques 7. Luminance et nits 8. Nits et lumens 9. Sous-échantillonnage 10. Le futur en 8K 1. Résolution Ultra HD / 4K 2. Diﬀérentes versions HDMI 3. Débits nécessaires 4. HDR vs SDR 5. HDR10 / HLG / Dolby Vision
  8. 8. Luminance et nits7. 8 Un écran plat SDR est capable de reproduire 100 nits (ou 100 cd/m2). L’objectif des nouvelles normes est d’atteindre à terme des pics lumineux de 10.000 nits (norme SMPTE ST 2084). Les aﬃcheurs actuels HDR doivent atteindre un minimum de 540 nits. Les meilleurs atteignent 2.000 nits. Source : Five Things Series / Intel 6. Espaces colorimétriques 7. Luminance et nits 8. Nits et lumens 9. Sous-échantillonnage 10. Le futur en 8K 1. Résolution Ultra HD / 4K 2. Diﬀérentes versions HDMI 3. Débits nécessaires 4. HDR vs SDR 5. HDR10 / HLG / Dolby Vision
  9. 9. Nits et lumens8. 9 Dans le domaine de la vidéoprojection, la puissance lumineuse s’exprime en lumens (ANSI). Pour obtenir des nits, donc la luminance perçue par l’œil, il faut prendre en compte la surface aﬃchée. Les vidéoprojecteurs nécessitent des lampes puissantes ou un laser pour tirer tous les bénéﬁces du HDR. 6. Espaces colorimétriques 7. Luminance et nits 8. Nits et lumens 9. Sous-échantillonnage 10. Le futur en 8K 1. Résolution Ultra HD / 4K 2. Diﬀérentes versions HDMI 3. Débits nécessaires 4. HDR vs SDR 5. HDR10 / HLG / Dolby Vision FLUX LUMINEUX lumens (lm) INTENSITE LUMINEUSE candela (cd) ECLAIREMENT lux ou lm/m2 LUMINANCE cd/m2 ou nits
  10. 10. Sous-échantillonnage9. 10 Un ﬂux vidéo Ultra HD non compressé en 60 images par seconde se décrit ainsi :  2160p60 4:4:4. Les trois chiﬀres correspondent à l’échantillonnage de l’intensité lumineuse (luminance) et des couleurs (chrominance). Les Ultra HD Blu-ray sont sous- échantillonnés en 4:2:0 pour utiliser moins de place et de bande passante. 6. Espaces colorimétriques 7. Luminance et nits 8. Nits et lumens 9. Sous-échantillonnage 10. Le futur en 8K 1. Résolution Ultra HD / 4K 2. Diﬀérentes versions HDMI 3. Débits nécessaires 4. HDR vs SDR 5. HDR10 / HLG / Dolby Vision Source : Rtings 1 2 3 4 1 2 3 4 1 3 1 3 1 3 1 2 3 4 1 2 3 4 1 2 3 4 4 4 4 4 2 2 4 2 0
  11. 11. Le futur en 8K10. 11 La 8K, c’est-à-dire quatre fois la résolution de la 4K, nécessitera la présence du HDMI 2.1. La 8K pourra monter jusqu’à 48 Gbps de débit. Des câbles HDMI de très faible longueur ou des câbles optiques seront nécessaires. L’AV sur IP nécessitera des connexions optiques en 40GbE ou 100 GbE. 6. Espaces colorimétriques 7. Luminance et nits 8. Nits et lumens 9. Sous-échantillonnage 10. Le futur en 8K 1. Résolution Ultra HD / 4K 2. Diﬀérentes versions HDMI 3. Débits nécessaires 4. HDR vs SDR 5. HDR10 / HLG / Dolby Vision Source : Wikipedia
  12. 12. Sources 12 p.2 : https://www.cta.tech p.3 : https://www.hdmi.org p.4 : http://www.audiovideohd.fr/guides/400-ultra-hd-4k-le-dossier-pour-tout-savoir-3.html p.5 : http://mailchi.mp/1a5cf582f868/what-are-hdr-and-dolby-vision-929385?e=d89940bd65 p.6 : http://www.avsforum.com/forum/465-high-dynamic-range-hdr-wide-color-gamut-wcg/2627409-universal-hdr-compliant-displays-6.html#post54128881 p.7 : http://televisions.reviewed.com/features/hdr10-vs-dolby-vision p.8 : http://5thingsseries.com/hdr/ p.8 : https://www.slideshare.net/IntelSoftware/highdynamic-range-hdr-demystiﬁed p.10 : https://www.rtings.com/tv/learn/chroma-subsampling p.11 : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/8K_resolution Présentation réalisée par www.eavs-groupe.fr

×