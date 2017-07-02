REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA UNIVERSIDAD YACAMBÚ FACULTAD DE HUMANIDADES CARRERA: LICENCIATURA EN PSICOLOGÍA Profeso...
Desarrollo embrionario.
Universidad Yacambú.
  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA UNIVERSIDAD YACAMBÚ FACULTAD DE HUMANIDADES CARRERA: LICENCIATURA EN PSICOLOGÍA Profesora: Xiomara Rodríguez Asignatura: Biología y Conducta Laboratorio Sección: ED01D0V Integrante: Mulín S. Morón Barquisimeto, 01 de Julio de 2017
  2. 2. Periodo comprendido desde la fecundación hasta el nacimiento de un nuevo ser. Desde el ultimo día del periodo de menstruación, en adelante son, generalmente, 40 semanas.
  3. 3. Unión de los gametos, de sexos contrarios, hasta que se funden en uno solo los respectivos núcleos y parte del citoplasma. Conduce a la formación del cigoto o huevo. En la fecundación no participa todo el espermatozoide, sino sólo el núcleo y el centrosoma.
  4. 4. Los núcleos femenino y masculino se fusionan, mientras el centrosoma se divide en dos, originándose las esferas atractivas, que se colocan en los polos del cigoto para la primera división del desarrollo embrionario.
  5. 5. Ocurre cuando tiene lugar la cópula, se expulsan millones de espermatozoides, que penetran en la vagina.
  6. 6. Ocurre cuando los espermatozoides nadan en el agua para fecundar los óvulos liberados por la hembra.
  7. 7. Repetida división por mitosis del óvulo fecundado hasta llegar al estado de blástula, dando lugar a numerosos blastómeros. Son las sucesivas divisiones de la segmentación que conducen a una etapa en la que el cigoto ha alcanzado un gran numero de células.
  8. 8. Proceso de formación de la gástrula. Comprende la invaginación o embolia, que es la forma ordinaria de la gastrulación de la blástula, consistente en que una parte de la misma se introduce en la otra. Formación de los esbozos organógenos y diferenciación de los mismos. Terminado el desarrollo embrionario, el animal surge al exterior, bien por la eclosión del huevo (reptiles y aves) , o por parto (mayoría de mamíferos).
  9. 9.  El óvulo comienza a descender por la trompa.  Seis días después se habrá convertido en un grupo de células que se deposita en la pared interna del útero.  La cabeza y el tronco están formándose.  Se comienzan a formar las extremidades.  Se unen los 46 cromosomas.  Se establece el sexo, características físicas y mentales.  El óvulo entra en el útero y se implanta.  Formación de la placenta, el embrión y las células de la membrana y líquido amniótico.  Formación de la médula espinal y el cerebro.  Formación de las orejas.  Se forman los ojos.  Se forman los huecos en la nariz.
  10. 10.  Se forma el cuello.  Los músculos controlan más movimientos.  Funcionamiento de la placenta.  La cabeza se redondea.  El bebé paree un niño pequeño.  Se puede saber el sexo.  Puede transmitir mensajes.  Puede diferenciar entre sabores dulces o ácidos.  Puede patear con fuerza.  Sonreir y bostezar.  Percibe el sol.  Se posiciona para el parto.  Se terminan de formar los pulmones.  El bebé pesa 3 kg. Aprox.

