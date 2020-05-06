Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Pendahuluan Quantum Computation Tasya Andhrea 57416307 4IA07
  2. 2. Ide mengenai komputer kuantum ini berasal dari beberapa fisikawan antara lain Charles H. Bennett dari IBM, Paul A. Benioff dari Argonne National Laboratory, Illinois, David Deutsch dari University of Oxford, dan Richard P. Feynman dari California Institute of Technology (Caltech).
  3. 3. Quantum Komputation alat hitung yang menggunakan sebuah fenomena mekanika kuantum, misalnya superposisi dan keterkaitan, untuk melakukan operasi data. Dalam komputasi klasik, jumlah data dihitung dengan bit; dalam komputer kuantum, hal ini dilakukan dengan qubit.
  4. 4. Kegunaan Quantum Computation Contoh: Untuk memecahkan sebuah kode rahasia, seperti password misalnya, bergantung pada banyaknya digit yang harus dihitung. Makin sedikit jumlah digitnya, makin mudah. Makin banyak, tentu makin sulit. Katanya kalau digitnya misalnya sudah mencapai 140 digit, maka untuk menemukan kombinasinya perlu waktu milyaran tahun bagi komputer biasa untuk menemukannya! Nah bagi Komputer Kuantum, ini bisa dipecahkan dalam waktu puluhan menit.

