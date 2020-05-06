Pendahuluan quantum computation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Dalam komputer kuantum, selain 0 dan 1 dikenal pula superposisi dari keduanya. Ini berarti keadaannya bisa berupa 0 dan 1,...
BAGAIMANA CARA KERJA KOMPUTER KUANTUM (QUANTUM COMPUTING) ??? Komputer kuantum menggunakan atom (quanta) sebagai sistemnya...
IMPLEMENTASI QUANTUM COMPUTING Pada 19 Nov 2013 Lockheed Martin, NASA dan Google semua memiliki satu misi yang sama yaitu ...
A.I. seperti metaheuristik dapat menyerupai masalah optimisasi global mirip dengan masalah klasik seperti pedagang kelilin...
KONSEP QUANTUM COMPUTATION  Quantum Computer, berbeda dengan banyak istilah lain, memang memakai fenomena quantum yang ti...
Komputer quantum dapat lebih jauh lebih cepat dari computer konvensional pada banyak masalah, salah satunya yaitu masalah ...
DAFTAR PUSTAKA : • https://www.scribd.com/doc/315627964/Quantum-Computing • https://www.wartaekonomi.co.id/read219430/ini-...
  2. 2. SEJARAH SINGKAT QUANTUM COMPUTATION Komputer kuantum sendiri lahir dari ilmu fisika kuantum yang telah diteliti sejak awal abad ke-20 lalu. Baru pada 1970-an dan 1980-an muncul komputer kuantum sebagai satu disiplin ilmu tersendiri. Pada 1990-an, contoh pertama algoritma yang dapat berjalan lebih cepat pada komputer kuantum dikembangkan, yang membuat minat pengembangan di bidang tersebut meningkat. Sepanjang dekade itu, terjadi temuan-temuan baru yang mengarah pada pemahaman yang lebih baik tentang bagaimana membangun sistem nyata yang dapat menerapkan algoritma kuantum dan memperbaiki kesalahan saat muncul. Kemajuan menuju pembangunan sistem eksperimen nyata telah dipercepat, termasuk penemuan qubit transmon, yang merupakan salah satu qubit paling menjanjikan yang digunakan saat ini. Kemajuan yang luar biasa juga telah dibuat dalam waktu koherensi dan parameter lain yang diperlukan untuk sistem kuantum yang kuat.
  3. 3. QUANTUM COMPUTATION Quantum Computation atau Komputasi Kuantum terdiri dari 2 kata, yaitu kuantum dan komputasi. Komputasi adalah suatu kegiatan menghitung atau memproses suatu imputan atau masukan kepada alat yang namanya komputer. Lalu komputer itu dengan berbagai cara sesuai pemrograman dan algoritma atau langkah-langkah proses penyelesaian menyelesaikan atau mengatasi masalah yang diinput menghasilkan suatu output atau keluaran yang menyelesaikan suatu masalah. Sedangkan kuantum adalah Istilah Quanta (plural: quantum) dipopulerkan oleh fisika, yang merujuk pada satuan terkecil dari cahaya (foton). Penemuan sifat partikel (selain sifat gelombang) cahaya ini memulai perkembangan baru fisika, meloncat dari konsep klasik kepada konsep yang lebih modern, lazim dikenal sebagai fisika kuantum atau juga fisika modern.
  4. 4. Dalam komputer kuantum, selain 0 dan 1 dikenal pula superposisi dari keduanya. Ini berarti keadaannya bisa berupa 0 dan 1, bukan hanya 0 atau 1 seperti di komputer digital biasa. Komputer kuantum tidak menggunakan Bits tetapi QUBITS (Quantum Bits). Karena kemampuannya untuk berada di bermacam keadaan (multiple states), komputer kuantum memiliki potensi untuk melaksanakan berbagai perhitungan secara simultan sehingga jauh lebih cepat dari komputer digital.
  5. 5. BAGAIMANA CARA KERJA KOMPUTER KUANTUM (QUANTUM COMPUTING) ??? Komputer kuantum menggunakan atom (quanta) sebagai sistemnya. Tidak seperti dalam komputasi biasa di mana suatu data informasi dimuat dalam angka bit 0 atau 1, mekanika kuantum memungkinkan atom berada dalam keadaan 0 dan 1 secara bersamaan. Bit data ini disebut sebagai qubit. Jadi teorinya jika ada sebuah nilai qubit yang sama, maka qubit akan menyimpan data dua kali lebih banyak dari satuan bit biasa, misalnya jika ada n qubit di kuantum komputer, maka akan memiliki 2n bagian yang berbeda. Jadi secara eksperimental dapat menyimpan lebih banyak informasi dibandingkan dengan bit digital biasa sehingga meningkatkan kecepatan sistem secara eksponensial. Qubit bersifat dinamis dan memiliki banyak sekali kemungkinan dari semua statusnya. Jadi, pengukuran yang akurat akan sulit dilakukan dan membutuhkan algoritma rumit seperti algoritma Shor.
  6. 6. IMPLEMENTASI QUANTUM COMPUTING Pada 19 Nov 2013 Lockheed Martin, NASA dan Google semua memiliki satu misi yang sama yaitu mereka semua membuat komputer kuantum sendiri. Komputer kuantum ini adalah superkonduktor chip yang dirancang oleh sistem D – gelombang dan yang dibuat di NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratories. NASA dan Google berbagi sebuah komputer kuantum untuk digunakan di Quantum Artificial Intelligence Lab menggunakan 512 qubit D -Wave Two yang akan digunakan untuk penelitian pembelajaran mesin yang membantu dalam menggunakan jaringan syaraf tiruan untuk mencari set data astronomi planet ekstrasurya dan untuk meningkatkan efisiensi searchs internet dengan menggunakan AI metaheuristik di search engine heuristical.
  7. 7. A.I. seperti metaheuristik dapat menyerupai masalah optimisasi global mirip dengan masalah klasik seperti pedagang keliling, koloni semut atau optimasi swarm, yang dapat menavigasi melalui database seperti labirin. Menggunakan partikel terjerat sebagai qubit, algoritma ini bisa dinavigasi jauh lebih cepat daripada komputer konvensional dan dengan lebih banyak variabel. REPORT THIS AD. Penggunaan metaheuristik canggih pada fungsi heuristical lebih rendah dapat melihat simulasi komputer yang dapat memilih sub rutinitas tertentu pada komputer sendiri untuk memecahkan masalah dengan cara yang benar-benar cerdas . Dengan cara ini mesin akan jauh lebih mudah beradaptasi terhadap perubahan data indrawi dan akan mampu berfungsi dengan jauh lebih otomatisasi daripada yang mungkin dengan komputer normal
  8. 8. KONSEP QUANTUM COMPUTATION  Quantum Computer, berbeda dengan banyak istilah lain, memang memakai fenomena quantum yang tidak bisa ditiru komputer konvensional. Ini bukan pengembangan komputer biasa, melainkan konsep yang baru sama sekali.  Quantum Computer dapat memproses jauh lebih cepat daripada komputer konvensional. Pada dasarnya, quantum computer dapat memproses secara paralel, sehingga berkomputasi jauh lebih cepat.
  9. 9. Komputer quantum dapat lebih jauh lebih cepat dari computer konvensional pada banyak masalah, salah satunya yaitu masalah yang memiliki sifat berikut : 1. Satu-satunya cara adalah menebak dan mengecek jawabannya berkali-kali 2. Terdapat n jumlah jawaban yang mungkin 3. Setiap kemungkinan jawaban membutuhkan waktu yang sama untuk mengeceknya
  10. 10. DAFTAR PUSTAKA : • https://www.scribd.com/doc/315627964/Quantum-Computing • https://www.wartaekonomi.co.id/read219430/ini-lho-asal-muasal-komputer-kuantum • https://amoekinspirasi.wordpress.com/2014/05/15/pengertian-quantum-computing-dan- implementasinya/ • https://nadsepriani97.wordpress.com/2018/05/18/quantum-computation/ • https://www.indo-blogger.com/2018/06/pengertian-cara-kerja-komputer-kuantum.html

