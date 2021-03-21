Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ADULTERATION IN CONDIMENTS, PULSES AND CURRY POWDER ASSIGNMENT OF :- FOOD SAFETY AND QUALITY ASSURANCE SUBMITTED TO:- DR. ...
INTRODUCTION Spices are defined as “a strongly flavoured or aromatic substance of vegetable origin, obtained from tropical...
ADULTERANTS AND METHODS TO IDENTIFY ADULTERATION IN CONDIMENTS 1) Whole Spices : Whole spices can be adulterated with dirt...
3)Mustard seed: Mustard seeds are adulterated with argemone seeds. Testing Method:- • Mustard seed have smooth surface whi...
5) Turmeric Powder: Testing Method – for coloured saw dust • Take a tea spoon of turmeric powder in a test tube. • Add few...
7) Chilli Powder: Testing Method – Chalk powder or yellow soap stone powder • Take a teaspoon full of chillie powder in a ...
Adulteration in Curry Powder: Market is flooded with adulterated curry powder which is produced in a improper ways and sol...
Adulteration in Pulses: Pulses are adulterated with Sand, marble chips, stones, filth, khesari dal or other pulses, lead c...
REFERENCES:- • https://jemds.com/latest-articles.php?at_id=7652 • https://vikaspedia.in • Quick test for some adulterants ...
Thank You !
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Adulteration of spices

13 views

Published on

Informative

Published in: Food
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Adulteration of spices

  1. 1. ADULTERATION IN CONDIMENTS, PULSES AND CURRY POWDER ASSIGNMENT OF :- FOOD SAFETY AND QUALITY ASSURANCE SUBMITTED TO:- DR. BARINDERJIT SINGH SUBMITTED BY:- PRANAY D. CHAUDHRI ROLL NO. -395005
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION Spices are defined as “a strongly flavoured or aromatic substance of vegetable origin, obtained from tropical plants, commonly used as a condiment.” Spices are an important part of every person’s day to day diet and can harm one’s health if adulterated. The kitchen of every household in India operates on spices and condiments. As various condiments are crucial part of cooking and diet so to maintain their quality and to check their purity is also important. Pulses are dried seeds of the legume plants. Hundreds of different varieties of pulses are grown around the globe.
  3. 3. ADULTERANTS AND METHODS TO IDENTIFY ADULTERATION IN CONDIMENTS 1) Whole Spices : Whole spices can be adulterated with dirt, dust, straw, insect, damaged seeds, rodent hairs and excrete. TESTING METHOD :- These can be examined visually. 2) Black pepper : Black pepper is added with papaya seed and light weight black pepper. TESTING METHOD:- • Papaya seed can be separated out from pepper as they are shrunken, oval in shape, and greenish brown or brownish black in color. • Deep the sample of black pepper in alcohol. The light black pepper and papaya seeds will float on alcohol.
  4. 4. 3)Mustard seed: Mustard seeds are adulterated with argemone seeds. Testing Method:- • Mustard seed have smooth surface while argemone seed have grainy rough surface are black hence can be separated by close examination. • When mustard seed is pressed its inside is yellow while for argemone seed it is white. 4)Powdered Spices: Testing Method – for added starch:- • Take the sample. • Add few drops of iodine tincture. • Indication of blue color shows the presence of starch.
  5. 5. 5) Turmeric Powder: Testing Method – for coloured saw dust • Take a tea spoon of turmeric powder in a test tube. • Add few drops of conc. HCL. • Instant appearance of pink colour which disappears on dilution with water shows the presence of turmeric. If the colour persists, metanil yellow (a artificial colour) a not permitted coal tar colour is present. 6) Whole Turmeric : Testing Method – for lead chromate • Add turmeric powder in water if it leaves colour immediately then lead chromate is present. • If powder appears too much bright then also lead chromate is present.
  6. 6. 7) Chilli Powder: Testing Method – Chalk powder or yellow soap stone powder • Take a teaspoon full of chillie powder in a glass of water. • Coloured water extract will show the presence of artificial colour. • Any grittiness that may be felt on rubbing the sediment at the bottom of glass confirms the presence of brick powder/ sand. • soapy and smooth touch of the white residue at the bottom indicates the presence of soap stone. 8) Saffron : Testing Method – Dried tendrils of maizecob • Artificial saffron breaks easily. • Artificial saffron is prepared by soaking maize cob in sugar and colouring it with coal tar. • If the colour dissolves immediately then it is artificially coloured.
  7. 7. Adulteration in Curry Powder: Market is flooded with adulterated curry powder which is produced in a improper ways and sold loose. The common adulterants used in Powdered spices are starch, food colouring agents, dust and even horse dung. This can lead to serious health complications. Testing Method: • Pure curry leaves gives a slight colour, distinct flavour and unique aroma when added in oil. • Cow dung has no such qualities so when we add cow dung mixed curry powder in oil we can easily observe the difference.
  8. 8. Adulteration in Pulses: Pulses are adulterated with Sand, marble chips, stones, filth, khesari dal or other pulses, lead chromate etc. These adulterants are deleterious to human health. Testing Method – lead chromate • Shake 5 gm of pulses with 5 ml of water • Add a few drops of conc. HCL. • Pink color indicates the lead chromate. Testing Method – Sand, marble chips, stone • They can be easily separated by proper observation with naked eyes. • Clean the pulses before use.
  9. 9. REFERENCES:- • https://jemds.com/latest-articles.php?at_id=7652 • https://vikaspedia.in • Quick test for some adulterants in Food- instruction Manual – Part 1 BY FSSAI
  10. 10. Thank You !

×