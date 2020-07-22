LED Canopy Lights: Gas stations, Storage Areas, and Loading Docks

There are various types of round and square canopy light fixtures, as well as retrofit kits. Both square and round LED canopy light fixtures to have durable housings and lenses designed to hold up against harsh outdoor environments. Several LED canopy lights also have Ingress Protection (IP) ratings for extra protection against dust and water entry. Canopy lights shoot a cool white or a stiff white light, providing both better visibility and added security. LED canopy fixtures outperform and outlast their metal halide (MH) counterparts, providing a brighter and more consistent light. Since canopy LED lights use LED diodes, there are no bulbs to replace. LED canopy lights can be used in a variety of locations including underpasses, gas stations, storage areas, and loading docks.