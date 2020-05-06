Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Labor and delivery MUKESH SAH POST GRADUATE MEDICAL INTERN
Normal Labor and Delivery: Introduction • Childbirth period from the onset of regular uterine contractions until expulsion...
Mechanisms of Labor Onset of labor, position of the fetus with respect to the birth canal is critical to the route of deli...
Fetal Presentation Presenting part =Portion of the fetal body that is either foremost within the birth canal or in closest...
Cephalic Presentation 95% of cases Are classified according to the relationship between the head and body of the fetus Ver...
Breech Presentation =Fetus often changes polarity to make use of the roomier fundus for its bulkier and more mobile podali...
Fetal attitude or posture or habitus • As a rule, the fetus forms an ovoid mass that corresponds roughly to the shape of t...
Fetal Position • Position refers to the relationship of an arbitrary chosen portion of the fetal presenting part to the ri...
Diagnosis of Fetal Presentation and Positions • Several methods can be used to diagnose fetal presentation and positions •...
Abdominal palpation-Leopold Maneuver
L1 fundal grip • Cephalic or podalic pole • The breech gives the sensation of a large, nodular mass • Head feels hard and ...
L2 umbilical grip • Palms are placed on either side of the maternal abdomen, and gentle but deep pressure is exerted • The...
L3 pawlik’s grip • Grasping with the thumb and fingers of one hand and lower portion of the maternal abdomen just above th...
L4 pelvic grip • The examiner faces the mother’s feet and, with the tips of the first three fingers of each hand, exerts d...
Four Phases of Parturition • Phase 0 (prelude to parturition Quiescence) – Time of contractile tranquility and uterine unr...
• PHASE 1 (Preparation for labor) – Uterus and cervix undergo anatomic and functional changes: • Increase oxytocin recepto...
• PHASE 2(Process of Labor) – Active uterine contractions brings about cervical effacement and dilatation, fetal descent a...
• PHASE 3(Recovery period) – Uterine contraction and involution to prevent hemorrhage – Initiation of lactation and milk e...
EARLY SIGNS OF LABOR 1. “Lightening” or “Baby Drop” - dec. fundic ht due to formation of lower uterine segment allowing fe...
DEGREE OF EFFACEMENT • Synonymous to “obliteration” or “taking up” of the cervix • Shortening of the cervical canal from l...
STATION • Refers to the level to which the fetal presenting part has descended into the maternal pelvis • Point of referen...
CERVICAL DILATATION • Degree of opening of the external os • True indicator of labor • Examining fingers are swept from on...
PATTERN OF CERVICAL DILATATION • 2 PHASES: – 1. LATENT PHASE(0-3cm) • Begins when mother perceives regular contraction • 8...
Second stage(pushing) Complete dilatation 10cm) to delivery of fetus • Primipara: 60 mins • Multipara: 30mins • Affected b...
a. Delivery of the head • Crowning- fetal head is seen encircled by the vulvar ring; episiotomy prevents perineal lacerati...
Third Stage Delivery of fetus to deliver of placenta  Usually within 5 mins after delivery of fetus(may be upto 30mins). ...
Fourth stage • Adaptation to blood loss • Start of uterine involution(returning to prepregnant state
Patterns of descent • Active descent takes place when the cervical dilatation has already advanced but the maximum slope o...
Three functional divisions of labor • 1. Preparatory division – Little cervical dilatation; affected by sedation 2. Dilata...
WHO PRINCIPLES OF PARTOGRAPH a. Active phase of labor begins at 4cm cervical dilatation b. Latent phase of labor should la...
The cardinal movements of labor • Engagement, descent, flexion, internal rotation, extension, external rotation and expuls...
engagement • The mechanism by which the biparietal diameter, average from 9.5 to as much as 9.8cm-the greatest transverse ...
Descent • This movement is the first requisite for birth of the newborn • In nulliparas, engagement may take place before ...
Flexion • As soon as the descending head meets resistance whether from the cervix, walls of the pelvis, or pelvic floor, t...
Internal rotation • Two thirds, internal rotation is completed by the time the head reaches the pelvic floor • In about an...
Extension • The first force, exerted by the uterus, acts more posteriorly, and the second, supplied by the resistant pelvi...
External rotation • The delivered head next undergoes restitution. • If the occiput was originally directed toward the lef...
Expulsion • Almost immediately after external rotation, the anterior shoulder appears under the symphysis pubis, and the p...
Mechanisms of Labor with Occiput Posterior Presentation • In approximately 20 percent of labors, the fetus enters the pelv...
Changes in Shape of the Fetal Head • Caput Succedaneum • In prolonged labors before complete cervical dilatation, the port...
Molding • The change in fetal head shape from external compressive forces is referred to as molding. • Most studies indica...
DIFFERENTIATION OF LABOR PARAMETER FALSE LABOR TRUE LABOR CONTRACTION REGULARITY INTERVAL INTENSITY Irregular Long, may di...
Spontaneous Delivery: • Crowning- encirclement of the largest head diameter by the vulvar ring • Episiotomy- increased ris...
PLACENTAL SEPARATION: • results primarily from a disproportion created between the unchanged size of the placenta and the ...
Signs of Placenta Separation: • 1. Change in the shape of the uterus becoming globular and firmer (Calkin’s Sign) • 2. Sud...
• Mechanism: • SHULTZ – blood from the placenta site pours into the inverted sac, not escaping externally until after extr...
LACERATION OF BIRTH CANAL: • First degree= fourchette, perineal skin, and vaginal mucous membrane but not the underlying f...
EPISIOTOMY TYPES: midline mediolateral • Surgical repair Easy More difficult • Faulty Healing Rare More common • Post OP p...
Suturing technique • Vaginal mucosa – interlocking sutures until lower end of hymenal ring; start 1cm above angle of mucos...
•Thank you…
Labor and delivery
Labor and delivery
Labor and delivery
Labor and delivery
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Labor and delivery

22 views

Published on

Overview
While it takes nine months to grow a full-term baby, labor and delivery occurs in a matter of days or even hours. However, it’s the process of labor and delivery that tends to occupy the minds of expectant parents the most.

Read on if you have questions and concerns around the signs and length of labor, and how to manage pain.

Signs of labor
Labor has started or is coming soon if you experience symptoms such as:

increased pressure in the uterus
a change of energy levels
a bloody mucus discharge
Real labor has most likely arrived when contractions become regular and are painful.

Braxton Hicks contractions
Many women experience irregular contractions sometime after 20 weeks of pregnancy. Known as Braxton Hicks contractions, they’re typically painless. At most, they’re uncomfortable and are irregular.

Braxton Hicks contractions can sometimes be triggered by an increase in either mother or baby’s activity, or a full bladder. No one fully understands the role Braxton Hicks contractions play in pregnancy.

They may promote blood flow, help maintain uterine health during the pregnancy, or prepare the uterus for childbirth.

Braxton Hicks contractions don’t cause the cervix to dilate. Painful or regular contractions aren’t likely to be Braxton Hicks. Instead, they’re the type of contractions that should lead you to call your doctor.

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Labor and delivery

  1. 1. Labor and delivery MUKESH SAH POST GRADUATE MEDICAL INTERN
  2. 2. Normal Labor and Delivery: Introduction • Childbirth period from the onset of regular uterine contractions until expulsion of the placenta • Attendants to be supportive of the laboring woman's needs Effective pain relief. • Spontaneous labor and delivery • Ineffective labor requiring augmentation • Medical and obstetrical complications requiring induction of labor • Cesarean delivery
  3. 3. Mechanisms of Labor Onset of labor, position of the fetus with respect to the birth canal is critical to the route of delivery Fetal Orientation = Relative to the maternal pelvis is described in terms of fetal lie, presentation, attitude, and position Fetal Lie = Relation of the fetal long axis to that of the mother = Longitudinal, transverse, or oblique Predisposing factors: Multiparity, placenta previa, hydramnios, and uterine anomalies
  4. 4. Fetal Presentation Presenting part =Portion of the fetal body that is either foremost within the birth canal or in closest prox-imity Felt through the cervix on vaginal examination Fetal head = cephalic presentations Breech = breech presentations Transverse = shoulder is the presenting part
  5. 5. Cephalic Presentation 95% of cases Are classified according to the relationship between the head and body of the fetus Vertex or occiput presentation • Occipital fontanel • Head is flexed sharply so that the chin is in contact with the thorax Face presentation • Neck may be sharply extended so that the occiput and back come in contact, and the face is foremost in the birth canal Sinciput presentation • The fetal head is partially flexed in some cases, with the anterior (large) fontanel, or bregma Brow presentation Fetal head is partially extended • Sinciput and brow presentations • Almost always convert into vertex or face presentations by neck flexion or extension
  6. 6. Breech Presentation =Fetus often changes polarity to make use of the roomier fundus for its bulkier and more mobile podalic pole • Three general configurations: 1. Frank= thighs flexed, legs extended over anterior surface of the body 2. Complete = thighs flexed, legs flexed upon thighs 3. Footling/ Incomplete = one or both feet or one or both knees maybe lowermost
  7. 7. Fetal attitude or posture or habitus • As a rule, the fetus forms an ovoid mass that corresponds roughly to the shape of the uterine cavity
  8. 8. Fetal Position • Position refers to the relationship of an arbitrary chosen portion of the fetal presenting part to the right or left side of the birth canal • Approximately two thirds of all vertex presentations are in the left occiput position, and one third in the right
  9. 9. Diagnosis of Fetal Presentation and Positions • Several methods can be used to diagnose fetal presentation and positions • These include abdominal palpation, vaginal examination, auscultation, and, in certain doubtful cases, sonography. • Occasionally plain radiographs, computed tomography or MRI may be used
  10. 10. Abdominal palpation-Leopold Maneuver
  11. 11. L1 fundal grip • Cephalic or podalic pole • The breech gives the sensation of a large, nodular mass • Head feels hard and round and is more mobile and ballotable
  12. 12. L2 umbilical grip • Palms are placed on either side of the maternal abdomen, and gentle but deep pressure is exerted • The back-a hard, resistant structure is felt • The fetal extremities- numerous small, irregular, mobile parts are felt
  13. 13. L3 pawlik’s grip • Grasping with the thumb and fingers of one hand and lower portion of the maternal abdomen just above the symphysis pubis
  14. 14. L4 pelvic grip • The examiner faces the mother’s feet and, with the tips of the first three fingers of each hand, exerts deep pressure in the direction of the axis of the pelvic inlet • Flexion-same as the fetal parts • Extension-same as the fetal back
  15. 15. Four Phases of Parturition • Phase 0 (prelude to parturition Quiescence) – Time of contractile tranquility and uterine unresponsiveness – Before implantation until about 35-38 weeks – Progesterone: principal mediator – Cervix: remains rigid and unyielding
  16. 16. • PHASE 1 (Preparation for labor) – Uterus and cervix undergo anatomic and functional changes: • Increase oxytocin receptors in myometrial cells, inc. number and size of gap junctions, inc. responsiveness to uterotonins, inc frequency of painless contractions – Dependent on uterotonins or uterotropin-stimulating agents – Cervix ripens: soften, yield and more readily dilatable
  17. 17. • PHASE 2(Process of Labor) – Active uterine contractions brings about cervical effacement and dilatation, fetal descent and delivery
  18. 18. • PHASE 3(Recovery period) – Uterine contraction and involution to prevent hemorrhage – Initiation of lactation and milk ejection for breastfeeding – Regulators: uterotonins(oxytocin and endothelin-1)
  19. 19. EARLY SIGNS OF LABOR 1. “Lightening” or “Baby Drop” - dec. fundic ht due to formation of lower uterine segment allowing fetal head to descend and dec. in amount of AF 2. “show” or “Bloody show” - small amount of blood-tinged mucus from vagina -considered a late sign because labor may ensue in the next few hrs or days or at times labor has begun. 3. False labor - contractions of irregular interval, shorter duration, and discomfort, confined to the lower abdomen or groin.
  20. 20. DEGREE OF EFFACEMENT • Synonymous to “obliteration” or “taking up” of the cervix • Shortening of the cervical canal from length of about 2cm to a circular orifice of paper-thin edges(100% effaced) • Upward pulling of muscular fibers of internal os while the external os remains temporarily unchanged • No fetal descent occurs but the presenting part descends
  21. 21. STATION • Refers to the level to which the fetal presenting part has descended into the maternal pelvis • Point of reference is ischial spine: station 0 • From the ischial spine up: station -1 to -3 • From the ischial spine down: station +1 to +3 • Progressive dilatation with no change in station in woman of low parity may signify fetopelvic disproportion
  22. 22. CERVICAL DILATATION • Degree of opening of the external os • True indicator of labor • Examining fingers are swept from one margin of the cervix to the other: max. diameter is 10cm approx 5 finger width
  23. 23. PATTERN OF CERVICAL DILATATION • 2 PHASES: – 1. LATENT PHASE(0-3cm) • Begins when mother perceives regular contraction • 8-12hrs with irregular contactions(every 5-30mins and lasts 30sec – 2. ACTIVE PHASE(starts at 4cm dilatation to 7cm) • Lasts 3-5hrs with regular contactions(every 3-5 mins and lasts 1min or more a. Acceleration phase -predictive of the outcome of a particular labor b. Phase of maximum slope -measure of the overall efficiency a. Deceleration phase 3. Transition phase(8-10cms) - primipara 3.6hrs - multipara variable - uterine contractiom every 1 and half-2 min, 60-90 sec. moderate-strong
  24. 24. Second stage(pushing) Complete dilatation 10cm) to delivery of fetus • Primipara: 60 mins • Multipara: 30mins • Affected by epidural anesthesia, maternal pushing, position of presenting part, size of pelvis 3 P’s 1. Power – forceful uterine contractions 2. Passenger – fetus 3. Passage – Route of fetus through Bony Pelvis
  25. 25. a. Delivery of the head • Crowning- fetal head is seen encircled by the vulvar ring; episiotomy prevents perineal lacerations b. Ritgen’s maneuver • Contols delivery of the head with extension so that smallest diameters of the head pass over the introitus • When the vulvar opening reaches a diameter of 5cm, a towel draped-hand should be used to exert forward pressure on the chin of the fetus through the perineum • Other hand placed on the occiput • Prevents extension of episiotomy c. Nasopharyngeal toilette • After delivery of the head, the face of the fetus is wiped and the nares and throat quickly suctioned • To prevent aspiration of amniotic fluid and blood d. Nuchal cord care
  26. 26. Third Stage Delivery of fetus to deliver of placenta  Usually within 5 mins after delivery of fetus(may be upto 30mins). Retained after 30mins
  27. 27. Fourth stage • Adaptation to blood loss • Start of uterine involution(returning to prepregnant state
  28. 28. Patterns of descent • Active descent takes place when the cervical dilatation has already advanced but the maximum slope of descent occurs during the maximum slope of cervical dilatation
  29. 29. Three functional divisions of labor • 1. Preparatory division – Little cervical dilatation; affected by sedation 2. Dilatational division - Dilatation occurs at its most rapid rate - Unaffected by sedation or conduction analgesia 3. Pelvic division - Starts at deceleration phase of cervical dilatation - Cardinal movements of the fetus takes place
  30. 30. WHO PRINCIPLES OF PARTOGRAPH a. Active phase of labor begins at 4cm cervical dilatation b. Latent phase of labor should last longer than 8 hrs c. Rate of cervical dilatation during the active phase of labor should not be slower than 1cm/hr d. 4-hour lag between slowing of labor and the need for intervention is unlikely to compromise the fetus e. 4 hourly vaginal examination is recommended
  31. 31. The cardinal movements of labor • Engagement, descent, flexion, internal rotation, extension, external rotation and expulsion
  32. 32. engagement • The mechanism by which the biparietal diameter, average from 9.5 to as much as 9.8cm-the greatest transverse diameter in an occiput presentation—passes through the pelvic inlet in designated.
  33. 33. Descent • This movement is the first requisite for birth of the newborn • In nulliparas, engagement may take place before the onset of labor, and futher descent may not follow until the onset of the second stage • In multiparous women, descent usually begins with engagement • Descent is brought about by one or more of four forces: 1. pressure of the amniotic fluid 2. direct pressure of the fundus upon the breech with contractions 3. bearing-down efforts of maternal abdominal muscles 4. extension and straightening of the fetal body
  34. 34. Flexion • As soon as the descending head meets resistance whether from the cervix, walls of the pelvis, or pelvic floor, then flexion of the head normally results. • In the movement, the chin is brought into more intimate contact with the fetal thorax, and the appreciably shorter suboccipitobregmatic diameter is substituted for the longer occipitofrontal diameter
  35. 35. Internal rotation • Two thirds, internal rotation is completed by the time the head reaches the pelvic floor • In about another fourth, internal rotation is completed very shortly after the head reaches the pelvic floor • And in the remaining 5%, anterior rotation does not take place • When the fetal head fails to turn until reaching the pelvic floor, it typically rotates during the next one or two contractions in multiparas. In nullipara, rotation usually occurs during the next three to 5 contractions
  36. 36. Extension • The first force, exerted by the uterus, acts more posteriorly, and the second, supplied by the resistant pelvic floor and the symphysis, acts more anteriorly. The resultant vector is in the direction of the vulvar opening, thereby causing head extension. • This brings the base of the occiput into direct contact with the inferior margin of the symphysis pubis
  37. 37. External rotation • The delivered head next undergoes restitution. • If the occiput was originally directed toward the left, it rotates toward the left ischial tuberosity.
  38. 38. Expulsion • Almost immediately after external rotation, the anterior shoulder appears under the symphysis pubis, and the perineum soon becomes distended by the posterior shoulder. • After delivery of the shoulders, the rest of the body quickly passes.
  39. 39. Mechanisms of Labor with Occiput Posterior Presentation • In approximately 20 percent of labors, the fetus enters the pelvis in an occiput posterior (OP) position. • The right occiput posterior (ROP) is slightly more common than the left (LOP) • It appears likely from radiographic evidence that posterior positions are more often associated with a narrow forepelvis. • They also are more commonly seen in association with anterior placentation
  40. 40. Changes in Shape of the Fetal Head • Caput Succedaneum • In prolonged labors before complete cervical dilatation, the portion of the fetal scalp immediately over the cervical os becomes edematous. This swelling known as the caput succedaneum.
  41. 41. Molding • The change in fetal head shape from external compressive forces is referred to as molding. • Most studies indicate that there is seldom overlapping of the parietal bones. A "locking" mechanism at the coronal and lambdoidal connections actually prevents such overlapping
  42. 42. DIFFERENTIATION OF LABOR PARAMETER FALSE LABOR TRUE LABOR CONTRACTION REGULARITY INTERVAL INTENSITY Irregular Long, may disappear Unchanged Regular Increase gradually Increase gradually Radiation of pain Mostly hypogastric Hypogastic to lumbosacral Effect dilatation Long and closed Open and effacing Effect effacement Does not occur Occurs and progresses Effect of sedation May stop contraction Not stopped
  43. 43. Spontaneous Delivery: • Crowning- encirclement of the largest head diameter by the vulvar ring • Episiotomy- increased risk of a tear into the external anal sphincter and or rectum. • Anterior tears in the urethra and vulva are common in women without episiotomy. RITGEN MANEUVER- forward pressure of the chin • allow control of the delivery of the head • favors extension.
  44. 44. PLACENTAL SEPARATION: • results primarily from a disproportion created between the unchanged size of the placenta and the reduced size of the underlying Implantation site. • Formation of a hematoma between the separating placenta and the remaining deciduas is the result of the separation. It can accelerate the process of cleavage.
  45. 45. Signs of Placenta Separation: • 1. Change in the shape of the uterus becoming globular and firmer (Calkin’s Sign) • 2. Sudden gush of blood • 3. Uterus rises in the abdomen • 4. lengthening of the cord
  46. 46. • Mechanism: • SHULTZ – blood from the placenta site pours into the inverted sac, not escaping externally until after extrusion of the placenta. • Duncan- Separation of the placenta occurs first at the periphery; blood collects between the membranes and the uterine wall and escapes from the vagina.
  47. 47. LACERATION OF BIRTH CANAL: • First degree= fourchette, perineal skin, and vaginal mucous membrane but not the underlying fascia and muscle. • Second degree- fascia and muscle of the perineal body but not the anal sphincter. • Third degree- includes anal sphincter • Fourth- rectal mucosa.
  48. 48. EPISIOTOMY TYPES: midline mediolateral • Surgical repair Easy More difficult • Faulty Healing Rare More common • Post OP pain Minimal Common • Anatomical Results Excellent Occ faulty • Blood loss Less More • Dyspareunia Rare Occasional • Extension common uncommon
  49. 49. Suturing technique • Vaginal mucosa – interlocking sutures until lower end of hymenal ring; start 1cm above angle of mucosal defect • Subcutaneous and fascial layers – interrupted sutures • Skin – interrupted or subcuticular sutures
  50. 50. •Thank you…

×