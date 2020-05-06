Overview

While it takes nine months to grow a full-term baby, labor and delivery occurs in a matter of days or even hours. However, it’s the process of labor and delivery that tends to occupy the minds of expectant parents the most.



Read on if you have questions and concerns around the signs and length of labor, and how to manage pain.



Signs of labor

Labor has started or is coming soon if you experience symptoms such as:



increased pressure in the uterus

a change of energy levels

a bloody mucus discharge

Real labor has most likely arrived when contractions become regular and are painful.



Braxton Hicks contractions

Many women experience irregular contractions sometime after 20 weeks of pregnancy. Known as Braxton Hicks contractions, they’re typically painless. At most, they’re uncomfortable and are irregular.



Braxton Hicks contractions can sometimes be triggered by an increase in either mother or baby’s activity, or a full bladder. No one fully understands the role Braxton Hicks contractions play in pregnancy.



They may promote blood flow, help maintain uterine health during the pregnancy, or prepare the uterus for childbirth.



Braxton Hicks contractions don’t cause the cervix to dilate. Painful or regular contractions aren’t likely to be Braxton Hicks. Instead, they’re the type of contractions that should lead you to call your doctor.



