AIPL Joy Gallery | Commercial High Street

AIPL Joy Central Gurgaon is mixed-use three side open best commercial property in Gurgaon. Strategy located the project on 84 mtr main golf extension road with 450 sqft frontage. The project design as retail shops, food court, restaurant, multiplex cinema, and Grad-A office spaces. The AIPL Joy Central is on-going project and the construction is full-swing.



https://www.milestonerealty.in/commercial/gurgaon/aipl-joy-central-sector-65-gurgaon