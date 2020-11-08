Successfully reported this slideshow.
AMALAN TERBAIK BANDAR YANG MENERAPKAN KESEJAHTERAAN SOSIAL

Slide memaparkan beberapa bandar yang menumpukan kepada kesejahteraan sosial.

AMALAN TERBAIK BANDAR YANG MENERAPKAN KESEJAHTERAAN SOSIAL

  1. 1. Amalan Terbaik Kesejahteraan Sosial
  2. 2. “ Kesejahteraan sosial merupakan satu proses pembangunan yang memberi penekanan kepada manusia dan sistem sosialnya. 2
  3. 3. Contoh Bandar yang mengamalkan kesejahteraan sosial 3
  4. 4. VIENNA Vienna adalah sebuah bandar di Austria yang mencatat rekod jenayah yang rendah dan memiliki kemudahan kesihatan yang lengkap serta menumpukan kepada pembangunan persekitaran hijau. 4
  5. 5. SINGAPORE Singapura mengamalkan pembangunan bandar dalam hutan dalam bentuk memperbanyakkan tumbuhan bagi setiap bangunan yang dibina, UNESCO telah mengiktiraf Taman Botani Singapura sebagai khazanah dunia 2015. 5
  6. 6. EDINBURGH Ibu negara Scotland iaitu Edinburgh menjadi contoh kepada bandar yang mengamalkan kesejahteraan sosial menerusi pemuliharaan tumbuhan dan kawasan hijau. Bandar ini memperkenalkan penggunaan kenderaan hybrid yang menggunakan bahan bakar selain petrol dan diesel. 6
  7. 7. STOCKHOLM Stockholm memperkenalkan penggunaan bahan bakar bio yang menggunakan hasil buangan sebagai asas untuk menggurangkan penggunaan diesel dan petrol. Teksi dan kenderaan telah diubahsuai untuk membolehkan Bio diesel ini digunakan. 7
  8. 8. LONDON London memiliki bentuk kepelbagaian ekonomi yang luas dengan kepelbagaian dari segi budaya, pendidikan dan aktiviti pemeliharaan kawasan hijau. Menjelang tahun 2050, London mensasarkan pengeluaran sifar Co2.8
  9. 9. Berikut merupakan Bandar-bandar yang mengaplikasi kesejahteraan sosia. SEKIAN TERIMA KASIH 9

