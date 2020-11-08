Behavior of Metals according to their strain rate ppt

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Why material’s behavior is different for different strain rate? Prepared by: M.BAKIR AFFAN Submitted to : Prof.Dr. Necip F...
Strain Rate -Strain is the amount of deformation that occurs when an object is placed under stress. -Elastic strain starts...
Strain Rate Observation The aspects of dynamic testing related to characteristic loading times and strain rate regions whi...
Strain Rate Observation For strain rates exceeding 1/sec, which can be considered as an initial starting point for evaluat...
Strain Rate Observation The following diagram shows the strain rate effect on the applying type of loading (Static or Dyna...
Material Behavior - stress development and material behavior can be observed throughout strain rate using two methods: 1- ...
Stress Sensitivity  Using experiments of strain rate effect on metals behavior we conclude a sensitivity diagram.  This ...
Stress Sensitivity The test data of metals in high, medium and low strain-rate range were summarized. It was found that th...
Stress Sensitivity
Stress Sensitivity 7075 aluminum sensitivity curve stainless steel sensitivity curve
DEVELOPMENT OF CONSTITUTIVE MODELS Testing of materials at these different conditions are remarkably expensive. Therefore,...
DEVELOPMENT OF CONSTITUTIVE MODELS Zerilli and Armstrong proposed a physical based constitutive law, that takes two differ...
Strain Rate Effect on Tensile Strength Relation between tensile strength and strain rate
Strain Rate Effect on Elongations Uniform elongation and total elongation with respect to strain rate
Strain Rate Effect on fracture strain Fracture strain of 5 materials at different strain rates
The End
  1. 1. Why material’s behavior is different for different strain rate? Prepared by: M.BAKIR AFFAN Submitted to : Prof.Dr. Necip Fazıl YILMAZ
  2. 2. Strain Rate -Strain is the amount of deformation that occurs when an object is placed under stress. -Elastic strain starts when a material under stress returns to its original dimensions once the stress is removed. Plastic strain appears as the object has been exposed to very high levels of stress and will no longer return to its original shape after the stress is removed. -Strain rate is calculated as the change in strain over the change in time.
  3. 3. Strain Rate Observation The aspects of dynamic testing related to characteristic loading times and strain rate regions which have been described by Lindholm (1971) and are shown in the following figure. The following diagram shows the method of loading, strain rate regime, and the important dynamic events needed to be considered for testing in the specified regime.
  4. 4. Strain Rate Observation For strain rates exceeding 1/sec, which can be considered as an initial starting point for evaluating dynamic load effects as related to material rate sensitivity, the following types :of tests have been used
  5. 5. Strain Rate Observation The following diagram shows the strain rate effect on the applying type of loading (Static or Dynamic)
  6. 6. Material Behavior - stress development and material behavior can be observed throughout strain rate using two methods: 1- Stress Sensitivity Diagram 2- CONSTITUTIVE MODELS
  7. 7. Stress Sensitivity  Using experiments of strain rate effect on metals behavior we conclude a sensitivity diagram.  This diagram has two types of variables : 1- dynamic increase factor (DIF) 2- the common logarithmic of strain-rates  Three regime areas are noticed : • Weak sensitivity area (Regime 1) • strong sensitivity area (Regime 2) • Saturation area (Regime 3)  Two turning points (Strain-rates points) are seperating between these areas.
  8. 8. Stress Sensitivity The test data of metals in high, medium and low strain-rate range were summarized. It was found that the dynamic strength or yield stress of metals was not sensitive to strain- rate in the low and high strain-rate range (corresponding to weak sensitivity area and saturated zone). But in the medium strain- rate range (strong sensitivity area), the dynamic strength or yield stress of these materials was extremely sensitive to strain- rate.
  9. 9. Stress Sensitivity
  10. 10. Stress Sensitivity 7075 aluminum sensitivity curve stainless steel sensitivity curve
  11. 11. DEVELOPMENT OF CONSTITUTIVE MODELS Testing of materials at these different conditions are remarkably expensive. Therefore, constitutive equations were developed in order to link the flow stress to strain and strain rate. Ludwick law Holloman Simplification Johnson-Cook law
  12. 12. DEVELOPMENT OF CONSTITUTIVE MODELS Zerilli and Armstrong proposed a physical based constitutive law, that takes two different form depending on microstructure of material. CONSTITUTIVE MODELS are beneficial to predict material stress based on strain rates and other data
  13. 13. Strain Rate Effect on Tensile Strength Relation between tensile strength and strain rate
  14. 14. Strain Rate Effect on Elongations Uniform elongation and total elongation with respect to strain rate
  15. 15. Strain Rate Effect on fracture strain Fracture strain of 5 materials at different strain rates
  16. 16. The End

