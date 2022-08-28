Successfully reported this slideshow.
3-Basic Acoustics.ppt

Aug. 28, 2022
0 likes 2 views
3-Basic Acoustics.ppt

Aug. 28, 2022
0 likes 2 views

Healthcare

acoustics in audiology

acoustics in audiology

Healthcare

3-Basic Acoustics.ppt

  1. 1. 1 BASIC ACOUSTICS A K Darpe Department of Mechanical Engineering A Short Course on Machinery Noise Control and Muffler Design December 10-13, 2008
  2. 2. 2 Basic Acoustics • Quantification of Sound • Sound Pressure, Pressure level (dB scale) • Sound Intensity, Sound Power • Combination of sound sources • Sound Frequency • Simple sound sources • Directivity
  3. 3. 3 Sound Quantification • Provides definite quantities that describe and rate sound • Permit precise, scientific analysis of annoying sound (objective means for comparison) • Help estimate Damage to Hearing • Powerful diagnostic tool for noise reduction program: Airports, Factories, Homes, Recording studios, Highways, etc.
  4. 4. 4
  5. 5. 5
  6. 6. 6 Power / Intensity / Pressure Intensity & pressure – measured using instruments Power is calculated Power is basic measure of acoustic energy it can produce & is independent of surroundings
  7. 7. 7 Power / Intensity / Pressure ??? Sound Power: for noise rating of machines unique descriptor of noisiness of source Sound Pressure: evaluation of harmfulness and annoyance of noise sources Sound Intensity: location & rating of noise sources rate of energy flow per unit area
  8. 8. 8 Sound intensity measurement allows in-situ estimation of noise source ranking
  9. 9. 9 Sound Intensity Time averaged rate of energy flow per unit area
  10. 10. 10 0 1 T I p u dt T   Sound Intensity Time averaged rate of energy flow per unit area
  11. 11. 11 Measuring sound power from intensity measurements 2 2 W/m 4 W I r  
  12. 12. 12 Steady background noise is not a problem
  13. 13. 13 RANKING
  14. 14. 14 Sound Fields ISO 3745 ISO 3741
  15. 15. 15 Quantifying Sound Root Mean Square Value (RMS) of Sound Pressure Mean energy associated with sound waves is its fundamental feature energy is proportional to square of amplitude 1 2 2 0 1 [ ( )] T p p t dt T         ˆ 0.707 p p  Acoustic Variables: Pressure and Particle Velocity
  16. 16. 16 Range of RMS pressure fluctuations that a human ear can detect extends from 0.00002 N/m2 (Pascal) (threshold of hearing) to 20 N/m2 (Pascal) (sensation of pain) 1,000,000 times larger peak pressure of loudest sound is 3500 times smaller than atm. pressure
  17. 17. 17 Very large range of sound intensity which the ear can accommodate, from the loudest (1 watt/m2) to the quietest (10-12 watts/m2), energy received from a 50 watt bulb
  18. 18. 18 Levels • A unit of a logarithmic scale of power or intensity called the power level or intensity level. • The decibel is defined as one tenth of a bel • One bel represents a difference in level between two intensities (one of the two is ten times greater than the other) • Thus, the intensity level is the comparison of one intensity to another and may be expressed: Intensity level = 10 log10 (I1 /Iref) (dB)
  19. 19. 19 Why log ratio? • Logarithmic scale compresses the high amplitudes and expands the low ones • The other reason: Equal relative modifications of the strength of a physical stimulus lead to equal absolute changes in the salience of the sensory events (Weber- Fechner Law) and can be approximated by a logarithmic characteristics (Ear responds logarithmically to stimulus)
  20. 20. 20 Acoustic parameters are expressed as logarithmic ratio of the measured value to a reference value The Bel (B) is a unit of measurement invented by Bell Labs and named after Alexander Graham Bell. The Bel was too large, so the deciBel(dB), equal to 0.1 B, became more commonly used as a unit for measuring sound intensity Power Ratio of 2 = dB of 3 Power Ratio of 10 = dB of 10 Power Ratio of 100 = dB of 20 dB SCALE
  21. 21. 21 Sound Pressure Level In acoustics, the reference pressure Pref=2e-5 N/m2 or 20Pa (RMS) loudest sound pressure that a normal person can barely perceive at 1000Hz In linear vibroacoustics, time averaged power values are proportional to the squared rms-amplitudes of the field variables (e.g., pressure, particle velocity) Thus to calculate logarithmic levels from the field variables, it is these squared rms-amplitudes that must be used. 2 1 10 2 10 rms ref p SPL Log dB p  1 10 20 rms ref p SPL Log dB p 
  22. 22. 22 Corresponding to audio range of Sound Pressure 2e-5 N/m2 - 0 dB 20 N/m2 - 120 dB Normal SPL encountered are between 35 dB to 90 dB For underwater acoustics different reference pressure is used Pref = 0.1 N/m2 It is customary to specify SPL as 52dB re 20Pa Sound Pressure Level
  23. 23. 23
  24. 24. 24 Threshold of hearing 0 dB Motorcycle (30 feet) 88 dB Rustling leaves 20 dB Foodblender (3 feet) 90 dB Quiet whisper (3 feet) 30 dB Subway (inside) 94 dB Quiet home 40 dB Diesel truck (30 feet) 100 dB Quiet street 50 dB Power mower (3 feet) 107 dB Normal conversation 60 dB Pneumatic riveter (3 feet) 115 dB Inside car 70 dB Chainsaw (3 feet) 117 dB Loud singing (3 feet) 75 dB Amplified Rock and Roll (6 feet) 120 dB Automobile (25 feet) 80 dB Jet plane (100 feet) 130 dB Typical average decibel levels (dBA) of some common sounds.
  25. 25. 25 Sound Power Intensity : Average Rate of energy transfer per unit area 2 2 W/m 4 W I r   2 2 2 0 4 4 Watt p W r I r c      Sound Power Level: 10 10log ref W SWL W  Reference Power Wref =10-12 Watt dB Peak Power output: Female Voice – 0.002W, Male Voice – 0.004W, A Soft whisper – 10-9W, An average shout – 0.001W Large Orchestra – 10-70W, Large Jet at Takeoff – 100,000W 15,000,000 speakers speaking simultaneously generate 1HP
  26. 26. 26 Sound Intensity 0 1 T I p u dt T   2 0 P I c   10 10 ref I IL Log I  2 1 0 1 10 10 2 0 /( ) 20 10 2 5 (2 5) /( ) p c p SPL Log dB Log dB e e c       12 12 10 10 10 12 2 2 0 0 10 10 10 10 10 10 (2 5) /( ) (2 5) /( ) ref I I SPL Log dB Log Log e c I e c           For air, 0c  415Ns/m3 so that 0.16 dB SPL IL   For plane progressive waves; Hold true also for spherical waves far away from source Reference Intensity Iref =10-12 Watt/m2
  27. 27. 27
  28. 28. 28 Effect of multiple sound sources Lp1 Lp2 2 2 2 1 2 tot p p p   1 2 1 10 2 10 p L ref p p  1 2 2 2 10 10 10 10 p p L L tot ref p p           1 2 2 10 10 10 10 2 10log 10log 10 10 p p L L tot ref p p                   10 10 1 10log 10 n Lp N tot n Lp          2 1 10 2 10 rms ref p SPL Log dB p 
  29. 29. 29 If intensity levels of each of the N sources is same, 1 10 10 10 L T L Log N                1 10 T L LogN L   Thus for 2 identical sources, total Intensity Level is 10Log2 i.e., 3dB greater than the level of the single source For 2 sources of different intensities: L1 and L2 COMBINATIONS OF SOURCES L1=60dB, L2=65.5dB LT=66.5dB L1=80dB, L2=82dB LT=84dB
  30. 30. 30 Correlated and uncorrelated sources
  31. 31. 31 Which source to first take care?
  32. 32. 32 FREQUENCY & FREQUENCY BANDS Frequency of sound ---- as important as its level Sensitivity of ear Sound insulation of a wall Attenuation of silencer all vary with freq. <20Hz 20Hz to 20000Hz > 20000Hz Infrasonic Audio Range Ultrasonic
  33. 33. 33 Musical Instrument For multiple frequency composition sound, frequency spectrum is obtained through Fourier analysis Pure tone Frequency Composition of Sound
  34. 34. 34 Amplitude (dB) A1 f1 Frequency (Hz) Complex Noise Pattern No discrete tones, infinite frequencies Better to group them in frequency bands – total strength in each band gives measure of sound Octave Bands commonly used (Octave: Halving / doubling) produced by exhaust of Jet Engine, water at base of Niagara Falls, hiss of air/steam jets, etc
  35. 35. 35 Octave Filters
  36. 36. 36
  37. 37. 37 Octave and 1/3rd Octave band filters mostly to analyse relatively smooth varying spectra If tones are present, 1/10th Octave or Narrow-band filter be used
  38. 38. 38
  39. 39. Radiation from Source Radiates sound waves equally in all directions (spherical radiation) W: is acoustic power output of the source; power must be distributed equally over spherical surface area 10 10 2 12 2 10 10 12 1 1 10log 10log 4 4 10 10log 20log 4 10 ref W W IL r I r W IL r                        Constant term Depends on distance from source When distance doubles (r=2r0) ; 20log 2 + 20log r0 means 6dB difference in the Sound Intensity/pressure Level Inverse Square Law 2 2 2 0 4 4 Watt p W r I r c      Point Source (Monopole)
  40. 40. 40 If the point source is placed on ground, it radiates over a hemisphere, the intensity is then doubled and 10 2 10 10 12 1 10log 2 10log 20log 2 10 ref W IL r I W IL r             20log 8 P L L r dB     Vs 20log 11 P L L r dB     For source not on ground Pressure level gets doubled at the same point
  41. 41. 41 Line Source (Long trains, steady stream of traffic, long straight run of pipeline) If the source is located on ground, and has acoustic power output of W per unit length radiating over half the cylinder Intensity at radius r, W I r   10 10 12 10log 10log 10 W IL r     When distance doubles; 10log 2 + 10log r means 3dB difference in the Sound Intensity Level 10log 5 P L L r dB    
  42. 42. 42 In free field condition, Any source with its characteristic dimension small compared to the wavelength of the sound generated is considered a point source Alternatively a source is considered point source if the receiver is at large distance away from the source Some small sources do not radiate sound equally in all directions Directivity of the source must be taken into account to calculate power from the sound pressure VALIDITY OF POINT SOURCE
  43. 43. 43 Directivity of Sound Source
  44. 44. 44 Sound sources whose dimensions are small compared to the wavelength of the sound they are radiating are generally omni-directional; otherwise when dimensions are large in comparison, they are directional DIRECTIVITY OF SOUND SOURCE power W sound same the radiating source l directiona - omni a from r distance at Intensity Sound power W sound radiating source l directiona a from r distance at and angle an at Intensity Sound    Q
  45. 45. 45 Directivity Factor & Directivity Index 2 2 S s p p I I Q      pS p L L DI thus Q DI        10 log 10    Q I r2 4   Directivity Factor Directivity Index Rigid boundaries force an omni-directional source to radiate sound in preferential direction
  46. 46. 46 Radiated Sound Power of the source can be affected by a rigid, reflecting planes Strength and vibrational velocity of the source does not change but the hard reflecting plane produces double the pressure and four-fold increase in sound intensity compared to monopole (point spherical source) in free space If source is sufficiently above the ground this effect is reduced EFFECT OF HARD REFLECTING GROUND
  47. 47. 47
  48. 48. 48 Measurements made in semi-reverberant and free field conditions are in error of 2dB
  49. 49. 49 2 4 I r     2 12 12 10log 10log 10log4 10log 10 10 I r        11 20log I L L r     20log 11 P L L r dB     I P with L L  20log 8 I L L r dB     If hemisphere surface is used then the above equation changes to Sound Power Estimation from Pressure level measurements
  50. 50. 50 Measurement of Power in Reverberant Room 10 2 4 10log 4 p Q L L r R               1 avg avg S R     Which is called room constant team used to describe acoustic characteristic of a room Alternatively, Lπ = Lp + 10 log V – 10 log T60 - 14
  51. 51. 51 Semi-reverberant field technique When sound field is neither free nor completely diffuse. Use calibrated sound source with known power spectrum. Then use Lπ = Lπ’r - Lp’r + Lp
  52. 52. 52 Semi-reverberant field technique To take care of nearby reflecting surfaces and background noise, Measure at number of locations on measuring surface Lpd = Lp – 10log10(d/r)2 Then use L  Lpd + 10log10 (2d2) Lpd is equivalent sound pressure level at the reference radius d, and Lp is mean sound pressure level measured over surface of area S, and radius r= (S/2)½ Background noise < 10dB r
  53. 53. 53 What we learnt • Sound Pressure, Intensity and Power • dB levels • Multiple Sound Sources • Types of Sound Sources • Directivity
  54. 54. 54 Thanks !!

