Paper industry Presented by Muhammad Zahid
What is paper? It is the material manufactured in thin sheets from the pulp of wood or other fibrous substances, used for ...
Invention and History of Paper  Way before invention of paper, writing was first developed in the River plains of Mesopot...
Discovery of paper The invention of modern paper is credit to Ts’ai Lun of china. He created a sheet of paper using mulber...
The raw material used in production of paper and pulp in Pakistan of two types 1. Nonwoody raw material: Wheat straw Rice ...
A mixture of cellulose material, such as wood, paper, and rags, ground up and moistened to make paper Pulping Processes (M...
Flow sheet diagram for NSSC process:
Global Paper industry: Production Paper and Paperboard Production – Global Market, 2002-20 The annual global paper and pap...
USE OF PAPER
Some major paper mills (Private & public sector) names are given below:  Bulleh Shah Paper Mill,  Misk paper mills  cen...
PHYSICAL HAZARDS- NOISE HEAT DUST CHEMICAL HAZARDS BIOLOGICAL HAZARDS HEALTH HAZARDS WOOD DEBARKING,PAPERMACHINE,BOILER RE...
HEAT PULP COOKING,PULPING CHEMICAL RECOVERY,PAPER DRYING INVOLVE HIGH TEMPERATURES TEMPERATURES AROUND PAPER MACHINES WERE...
 INJURIES & ACCIDENTS- MOSTLY DUE TO HANDLING OF HEAVY WEIGHTS OF PAPER BALES AND ROLLS  CAUGHT BETWEEN ROTATING ROLLS A...
THANK YOU
  1. 1. Paper industry Presented by Muhammad Zahid
  2. 2. What is paper? It is the material manufactured in thin sheets from the pulp of wood or other fibrous substances, used for writing, drawing, or printing on, or as wrapping material. What is the pulp and paper industry? comprises companies that use wood, agro-residue and any fibrous material which is suitable for making paper and paper based products as raw material and produce pulp, paper, board and other cellulose-based products
  3. 3. Invention and History of Paper  Way before invention of paper, writing was first developed in the River plains of Mesopotamia from 3100 BC. Clay was easily found in this area & used as writing material  The word paper is derived fromthe name of a reedy plant papyrus, which grew mostly along the River Nile in Egypt around 3000B.C that accepted & retained ink without blurring or smudging.  Chinese used thinnstrips of bamboo to write in a single column or two lines of threads were linked to each bamboo strips for longer documents.
  4. 4. Discovery of paper The invention of modern paper is credit to Ts’ai Lun of china. He created a sheet of paper using mulberry tree that treated with lime CaCO3 and mixed bamboo and other fibers to get the paper of desired properties
  5. 5. The raw material used in production of paper and pulp in Pakistan of two types 1. Nonwoody raw material: Wheat straw Rice straw Bagasse Bamboo Rag Cotton stalk Cotton linter Kahi grass Grasses 2. Woody raw material: Poplar (hard wood) Eucalyptus (hard wood) Douglas fir (soft wood Raw materials for paper Industry:
  6. 6. A mixture of cellulose material, such as wood, paper, and rags, ground up and moistened to make paper Pulping Processes (Manufacturing Methods): Three principal methods used for manufacturing of Paper are Pulp:  Kraft process (Alkaline)  Sulphite (Acidic)  Neutral sulphite semi-chemical process (NSSC) In Pakistan we used NSSC process for pulping
  7. 7. Flow sheet diagram for NSSC process:
  8. 8. Global Paper industry: Production Paper and Paperboard Production – Global Market, 2002-20 The annual global paper and paperboard production was approximately 382.0 million tonnes in 2006. It is increased to 402.0 million tonnes by 2010 and 490.0 million tonnes by 2020. Paper production in 2012 In Asia the main producer of paper are China, Japan and India.
  9. 9. USE OF PAPER
  10. 10. Some major paper mills (Private & public sector) names are given below:  Bulleh Shah Paper Mill,  Misk paper mills  century paper mills  Empire Paper & Board Mills  jasmine paper mills  Sana paper mills  Fiaz Paper and Board mills  Ali Murtaza Paper Mills  Usama Paper mills  Al Aziz Paper mill List of paper mills in Pakistan:
  11. 11. PHYSICAL HAZARDS- NOISE HEAT DUST CHEMICAL HAZARDS BIOLOGICAL HAZARDS HEALTH HAZARDS WOOD DEBARKING,PAPERMACHINE,BOILER RECOVERY NOISE INDUCED HEARING LOSS NOISE LEVELS AT CHIPPING,PAPER MACHINES WERE NOTED TO BE ABOVE 90dB NOISE
  12. 12. HEAT PULP COOKING,PULPING CHEMICAL RECOVERY,PAPER DRYING INVOLVE HIGH TEMPERATURES TEMPERATURES AROUND PAPER MACHINES WERE RECORDED ABOVE 60 C CAUSING HEAT EXHAUSTION AMONG WORKERS RISK OF OCCUPATIONAL ASTHMA IRRITATIVE LUNG DISEASE CARCINOGEN WOOD DUST SOLIDS-SODIUM CHOLARATE,SODIUM SULPHATE,LIME,CALCIUM,ASBESTOES LIQUIDS-SODIUM HYDROXIDE,TURPENTINE,SULPHUROUS ACID,AQUEOUS CHLORINE DIOXIDE,BIOCIDES GASES-SULPHUR DIOXIDE,CHLORINE DIOXIDE,OTHER VOLATILE ORGANIC COMPOUNDS SULPHUR DIOXIDE RESPIRATORY IRRITANT- DEATH DUE TO RESPIRATORY ILLNESS CONTACT DERMATITIS- CALCIUM HYDROXIDE,GLUES,ADDITIVES EYE IRRITANTS- CHLORINE,SULPHUR COMPOUNDS CHAMICAL HAZARD
  13. 13.  INJURIES & ACCIDENTS- MOSTLY DUE TO HANDLING OF HEAVY WEIGHTS OF PAPER BALES AND ROLLS  CAUGHT BETWEEN ROTATING ROLLS AND EQUIPMENT[NIP POINTS]  CRUSH BY FALLING AND TUMBLING OBJECTS  OVER EXERTION INJURIES DUE TO REPETITIVE WORK MECHANICAL HAZARDS
  14. 14. THANK YOU

