Muhammad Wahyu Syafitri 201710110311158 MANAJEMEN PENGELOLAAN MUTU KANTOR ADVOKAT
a. Latar Belakang Pentingnya Pengelolaan Mutu Manajemen mutu yang dikenal dengan total management quality atau TQM dapat d...
Selain itu, ada definisi lain yang menjelaskan bahwa sistem manajemen dalam menjaga mutu adalah sebuah sistem manajemen ya...
b. Mengapa Law Firm Harus Mengelola Mutu 1. Menetapkan Visi dan Standar kerja bagi para anggota suatu organisasi atau bada...
c. Bagaimana Law Firm Dapat Melakukan Pengendalian Mutu 1. Perencanaan dan Strategi Mutu Untuk mencapai suatu tujuan, dipe...
2. Implementasi Perencanaan Mutu Setelah melakukan perencanaan strategi yang matang, implementasi mutu diperlukan untuk me...
4. Perbaikan dan Pengembangan Setelah mengevaluasi hasil dan kualitas dari jasa yang sudah diberikan sebelumnya, sebuah pe...
d. Siapa yang Harus Berperan Dalam Menjalankan Sistem Pengelolaan Mutu Kantor Advokat Manajemen mutu melibatkan staf dalam...
e. Siapa yang Paling Bertanggung Jawab Atas Berjalannya Sistem Pengelolaan Mutu Kantor Advokat Dalam sebuah kantor Advokat...
TERIMAKASIH
Manajemen Law Firm BAB 5

Manajemen Law Firm BAB 5 Muhammad Wahyu

  1. 1. Muhammad Wahyu Syafitri 201710110311158 MANAJEMEN PENGELOLAAN MUTU KANTOR ADVOKAT
  2. 2. a. Latar Belakang Pentingnya Pengelolaan Mutu Manajemen mutu yang dikenal dengan total management quality atau TQM dapat diartikan sebagai sebuah sistem yang membantu sebuah organisasi, perusahaan, atau badan usaha untuk mengawasi setiap kegiatan serta tugas dan tanggung jawab yang diperlukan dalam mempertahankan kualitas atau mutu dari perusahaan tersebut. Total management quality sendiri merupakan sebuah sistem yang menentukan kebijakan, merencanakan, mengontrol, dan mengembangkan kualitas mutu yang diberikan perusahaan. Sistem ini juga dikenal sebagai sebuah filosofi dasar yang menyatakan bahwa kepuasan pelanggan akan menentukan keberhasilan jangka panjang dari sebuah badan usaha. Di dalamnya, semua stakeholders atau pemangku kepentingan bekerjasama dalam peningkatan kualitas produk dan layanan serta budaya kerja di lingkungan perusahaan.
  3. 3. Selain itu, ada definisi lain yang menjelaskan bahwa sistem manajemen dalam menjaga mutu adalah sebuah sistem manajemen yang lebih mengedepankan kualitas sebagai strategi bisnis yang berorientasi pada kepuasan pelanggan yang melibatkan seluruh SDM di perusahaan. Ada banyak manfaat yang bisa didapatkan dari proses jika diterapkan di dalam sebuah perusahaan. Antara lain : 1. Memberikan kepuasan kepada para pelanggan sehingga menjaga kepercayaan terhadap perusahaan. 2. Menumbuhkan rasa motivasi di dalam diri karyawan. 3. Meningkatkan standar kerja di dalam perusahaan. 4. Meningkatkan dan menjaga nama baik perusahaan.
  4. 4. b. Mengapa Law Firm Harus Mengelola Mutu 1. Menetapkan Visi dan Standar kerja bagi para anggota suatu organisasi atau badan usaha. 2. Membangun motivasi dan budaya kerja di dalam organisasi maupun badan usaha. 3. Membantu meningkatkan kepercayaan terhadap jasa yang dihasilkan perusahaan baik dari anggota maupun klien. 4. Memberikan inovasi atau pengembangan lebih lanjut dari perusahaan atau organisasi itu sendiri.
  5. 5. c. Bagaimana Law Firm Dapat Melakukan Pengendalian Mutu 1. Perencanaan dan Strategi Mutu Untuk mencapai suatu tujuan, diperlukan proses perencanaan dan strategi yang matang agar keputusan-keputusan yang diambil dapat lebih terarah dan sesuai. Hal ini juga berlaku di dalam dunia bisnis. Untuk melaksanakan, harus diawali dengan perencanaan yang baik. rencana dan strategi yang dibuat pun juga harus memiliki struktur tahapan atau proses yang tepat. Hal ini dilakukan agar kualitas mutu yang diinginkan dapat tercapai dan memenuhi standar yang berlaku. Selain itu, di dalam tahap perencanaan strategi ini juga perlu dilakukan analisis untuk mengetahui kebutuhan dari konsumen atau pelanggan agar membantu meningkatkan kepuasan pelanggan terhadap produk maupun jasa yang dihasilkan.
  6. 6. 2. Implementasi Perencanaan Mutu Setelah melakukan perencanaan strategi yang matang, implementasi mutu diperlukan untuk mengaplikasikan hasil rancangan yang sudah dibuat. Di dalam proses implementasi mutu, ada hal yang perlu diperhatikan, seperti standar pengerjaan atau pembuatan produk, dan pengecekan kualitas mutu. Jika sudah sesuai dengan standar mutu yang digunakan oleh perusahaan, barulah produk maupun jasa akan diberikan dan disebarluaskan kepada para konsumen di luar. 3. Evaluasi Mutu Setelah mengimplementasikan produk dan menyebarluaskan produk atau jasa kepada para konsumen, maka tahap berikutnya yang perlu dilakukan adalah proses evaluasi mutu. Proses evaluasi mutu berguna untuk meninjau kembali hasil dari jasa yang dikeluarkan. Di dalam proses evaluasi ini, perusahaan perlu untuk memeriksa kembali tingkat kepuasan serta respon yang didapatkan dari jasa yang sudah diberikan. Nantinya, hasil review atau evaluasi ini akan berguna dalam perbaikan atau pengembangan jasa lebih lanjut.
  7. 7. 4. Perbaikan dan Pengembangan Setelah mengevaluasi hasil dan kualitas dari jasa yang sudah diberikan sebelumnya, sebuah perusahaan perlu melakukan langkah terakhir dan yang paling krusial, yaitu pengembangan atau perbaikan. Proses ini merupakan proses lanjutan yang memanfaatkan hasil pemantauan dan pengendalian mutu hingga sebuah perusahaan dapat berinovasi lebih lanjut terhadap produk atau jasa yang sudah dikeluarkan sebelumnya.
  8. 8. d. Siapa yang Harus Berperan Dalam Menjalankan Sistem Pengelolaan Mutu Kantor Advokat Manajemen mutu melibatkan staf dalam menciptakan dan memberikan nilai apakah mereka penuh waktu, paruh waktu, outsourcing atau di-rumah. Organisasi harus mendorong karyawan untuk terus meningkatkan keterampilan mereka dan menjaga konsistensi. Prinsip ini juga melibatkan pemberdayaan karyawan, melibatkan mereka dalam pengambilan keputusan dan mengakui pencapaian mereka. Ketika orang dihargai, mereka bekerja dengan potensi terbaiknya karena hal itu meningkatkan kepercayaan diri dan motivasi mereka. Ketika karyawan sepenuhnya terlibat, itu membuat mereka merasa diberdayakan dan bertanggung jawab atas tindakan mereka. Dapat dikatakan bahwa di dalam sebuah kantor advokat yang berperan dalam pengelolaan mutu adalah seluruh staf atau pegawai yang saling berkerja sama dan diawasi oleh pemimpin untuk terciptanya manejemen mutu yang baik.
  9. 9. e. Siapa yang Paling Bertanggung Jawab Atas Berjalannya Sistem Pengelolaan Mutu Kantor Advokat Dalam sebuah kantor Advokat yang paling bertanggung jawab adalah pemimpin. Kepemimpinan yang baik menghasilkan kesuksesan organisasi. Pada kepemimpinan yang hebat mampu membangun persatuan dan tujuan di antara tenaga kerja. Menciptakan budaya perusahaan yang berkembang memberikan lingkungan internal yang memungkinkan karyawan untuk sepenuhnya memanfaatkan potensi mereka dan terlibat aktif dalam mencapai tujuannya. Para pemimpin harus melibatkan karyawan dalam menetapkan tujuan dan sasaran organisasi yang jelas. Ini memotivasi karyawan, yang dapat secara signifikan meningkatkan Produktivitas dan loyalitas mereka.
  TERIMAKASIH

