Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
NITROGEN FIXATION Presented By: Muhammad Uzair Siddique
NITROGEN GAS  Transparent  Odorless  Diatomic gas  Triple bond  78 % by volume in air we breath.
ROLE OF NITROGEN IN PLANTS  Healthy plants contain 3 to 4 percent nitrogen  Major substance in plants next to water  Im...
NITROGEN FIXATION The conversion of free nitrogen into nitrogenous salts to make it available for absorption of plants
TYPES OF NITROGEN FIXATION Nitrogen fixation Non biological Biological Non - symbiotic Symbiotic
NON-BIOLOGICAL NITROGEN FIXATION  Also known as electro chemical or photochemical nitrogen fixation.  The conversion of ...
BIOLOGICAL NITROGEN FIXATION Biological nitrogen fixation (BNF) is the term used for a process in which nitrogen gas (N2) ...
NON SYMBIOTIC NITROGEN FIXATION  The fixation of free nitrogen of the soil by all the microorganisms living freely or out...
SYMBIOTIC NITROGEN FIXATION Fixation of free nitrogen by micro-organisms in soil living symbiotically inside the plants ...
NITROGEN FIXATION THROUGH NODULE FORMATION IN NON-LEGUMINOUS PLANTS  There are many plants belonging non- Leguminous fami...
NITROGEN FIXATION THROUGH NON- NODULATION  In some plants root nodules are not formed but symbiotic nitrogen fixation tak...
NODULE FORMATION IN LEGUMINOUS PLANTS  2500 species of family leguminosae ( Cicer arientium, Pisum, Cajanus, Arachis) pro...
 Rhizobial cells have carbohydrate receptor on their surface  Lectins interact with the carbohydrate receptor of rhizobi...
 After entry, new cell wall is formed and Bacteria starts multiplication.  It grows much and reaches the inner layers of...
 Nitrogenous compounds synthesized is translocated through vascular tissues  The rhizobia create ammonia from nitrogen i...
NITROGENASE AND HYDROGENASE ENZYME Nitrogenase  Plays key role  Active in anaerobic condition  Nitrogenase is used to s...
H2 2H+ + 2e- N2 + 6H+ + 6e- 2NH3
CROP LB/ACRE NITROGEN Alfalfa 196 Ladino Clover 178 Sweet Clover 116 Red Clover 112 White Clover 103 Soybeans 98 Cowpeas 8...
ADVANTAGES  Nitrogen is a very essential component of photosynthesis process  Plants with efficient nitrogen would have ...
DISADVANTAGES Slower process in producing fertility Increases a possible source of vegetative competition among other cr...
Nitrogen fixation
Nitrogen fixation
Nitrogen fixation
Nitrogen fixation
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Nitrogen fixation

19 views

Published on

Nitrogen Fixation in Leguminous Crops

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Nitrogen fixation

  1. 1. NITROGEN FIXATION Presented By: Muhammad Uzair Siddique
  2. 2. NITROGEN GAS  Transparent  Odorless  Diatomic gas  Triple bond  78 % by volume in air we breath.
  3. 3. ROLE OF NITROGEN IN PLANTS  Healthy plants contain 3 to 4 percent nitrogen  Major substance in plants next to water  Important in plant growth, development and reproduction  Constituent element of »Chlorophyll »Amino acids »Alkaloids »Many vitamins  And the building blocks of protein
  4. 4. NITROGEN FIXATION The conversion of free nitrogen into nitrogenous salts to make it available for absorption of plants
  5. 5. TYPES OF NITROGEN FIXATION Nitrogen fixation Non biological Biological Non - symbiotic Symbiotic
  6. 6. NON-BIOLOGICAL NITROGEN FIXATION  Also known as electro chemical or photochemical nitrogen fixation.  The conversion of atmospheric nitrogen into NO2, NO3, NH3 with help of `lightning and radiation.  These lightning and radiations splits the molecular nitrogen into nitrogen atom.  It then combines with hydrogen or oxygen of atmospheric water forming the ammonia or nitric oxides or nitrous oxides.  These oxides then get hydrated and form nitrous and nitric acid, these acids and ammonia is washed of along with rain into the soil. There these acids combine with metallic ions to form metallic nitrites or nitrates.
  7. 7. BIOLOGICAL NITROGEN FIXATION Biological nitrogen fixation (BNF) is the term used for a process in which nitrogen gas (N2) from the atmosphere is incorporated into the tissue of certain plants with the help of micro-organisms BNF Symbiotic Non-Symbiotic
  8. 8. NON SYMBIOTIC NITROGEN FIXATION  The fixation of free nitrogen of the soil by all the microorganisms living freely or outside the plant cell is called non-symbiotic biological Nitrogen fixation.  It is performed by the aerobic and anaerobic bacteria and blue green algae
  9. 9. SYMBIOTIC NITROGEN FIXATION Fixation of free nitrogen by micro-organisms in soil living symbiotically inside the plants Three categories Nodule formation in leguminous plants Nodule formation in non-leguminous plants Non nodulation
  10. 10. NITROGEN FIXATION THROUGH NODULE FORMATION IN NON-LEGUMINOUS PLANTS  There are many plants belonging non- Leguminous families, specially shrubs and plants produce root nodules. i.e. by actinomycetes in angiosperms
  11. 11. NITROGEN FIXATION THROUGH NON- NODULATION  In some plants root nodules are not formed but symbiotic nitrogen fixation takes place.  Example:- Lichens live as symbiotic relationship with photosynthetic cyanobacteria
  12. 12. NODULE FORMATION IN LEGUMINOUS PLANTS  2500 species of family leguminosae ( Cicer arientium, Pisum, Cajanus, Arachis) produce root nodules with Rhizobium spp.  Root nodules are formed due to infection of Rhizobium  Free living bacteria growing near root of legumes unable to fix nitrogen in free condition  Roots of the legumes secrete some growth factors helps in fast multiplication of bacteria (E.g.) Pisum sativum secretes carbohydrate containing Lectins over their surface
  13. 13.  Rhizobial cells have carbohydrate receptor on their surface  Lectins interact with the carbohydrate receptor of rhizobial cells  This helps in recognition and attachment of rhizobial cells  Bacteria enter the roots through soft infected root hairs  Tips are deformed and curved  Tubular infection thread is formed in the root hair cell and bacteria enters into it
  14. 14.  After entry, new cell wall is formed and Bacteria starts multiplication.  It grows much and reaches the inner layers of cortex  It induces the cortical cells to multiply which result in the formation of nodule on the surface  The bacterial cells multiplies and colonize in the multiplying host cells  After host cells are completely filled, bacterial cells becomes dormant  In response to the roots being colonized by nitrogen-fixing bacteria a reddish pigment leghaemoglobin is produced in cytoplasm of host cells
  15. 15.  Nitrogenous compounds synthesized is translocated through vascular tissues  The rhizobia create ammonia from nitrogen in the air, which is used by the plant to create amino acids and nucleotides. The plant provides the bacteria with sugars.
  16. 16. NITROGENASE AND HYDROGENASE ENZYME Nitrogenase  Plays key role  Active in anaerobic condition  Nitrogenase is used to separate nitrogen gas, N2, and transforms it into ammonia, NH3 in the reaction Hydrogenase • Hydrogen produced is catalyzed into protons and electrons by hydrogenase
  17. 17. H2 2H+ + 2e- N2 + 6H+ + 6e- 2NH3
  18. 18. CROP LB/ACRE NITROGEN Alfalfa 196 Ladino Clover 178 Sweet Clover 116 Red Clover 112 White Clover 103 Soybeans 98 Cowpeas 89 Lespedeza 85 Vetch 80 Garden Peas 71 Winter Peas 54 Peanuts 42
  19. 19. ADVANTAGES  Nitrogen is a very essential component of photosynthesis process  Plants with efficient nitrogen would have better seeds and better fruiting  Nitrogen is also very essential in metabolic activities in plants  In humans Nitrogen is important, as it is used to make proteins, good immune system and even making hormones  It is also a part of DNA
  20. 20. DISADVANTAGES Slower process in producing fertility Increases a possible source of vegetative competition among other crop species

×