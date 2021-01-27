Successfully reported this slideshow.
Bahan mengajar membaca

10 perkataan hampir dengan bayi

Bahan mengajar membaca

  1. 1. baju
  2. 2. seluar
  3. 3. makan
  4. 4. minum
  5. 5. tidur
  6. 6. menangis
  7. 7. senyum
  8. 8. lapar
  9. 9. susu
  10. 10. comel

