ERA INDUSTRI 4.0 MEMILIH KARIR DI
TEXT 3 MUHAMMAD SINGGIH Z.A SINGGIH@CODEPOLITAN.COM
Sumber : REVOLUSI INDUSTRI
BRICK AND MORTAR DOT COM BUSINESS DRIVEN TECHNOLOGY DRIVEN Sumber : Applegate, Austin, & McFarlan, 2009 CLICK & MORTAR
PELUANG
SISTEM INDUSTRY 4.0 INI AKAN MEMBERIKAN KEUNTUNGAN BAGI INDUSTRI, MISALNYA MENAIKKAN EFISIENSI DAN MENGURANGI BIAYA SEKITA...
4 LANGKAH STRATEGIS INDONESIA IMPLEMENTASI INDUSTRI 4.0
INTERNET TERAMPIL DAN PAHAM PENGGUNAAN TEKNOLOGI INTERNET DAN INTEGRASI INDUSTRI
IKM HI-TECH MEMACU PRODUKTIVITAS DAN DAYA SANG UNTIL MENEMBUS PASAR EKSPOR DENGAN E-SMART IKM
BIG DATA EMPOWERED PENGGUNAAN DATA BESAR DAN OTOMASI INDUSTRI UNTUK OPTIMALKAN PROSES DI VALUE CHAIN INDUSTRI
STARTUP INOVASI BISNIS DAN TEKNOLOGI DENGAN MEMPERLUAS FASILITAS INKUBATOR BISNIS
PROGRAM INKUBASI STARTUP P AND MANY MORE
CASE STUDY EVOLUSI BISNIS
Sumber : Applegate, Austin, & McFarlan, 2009
LEAN & AGILERECEIPE
Sumber : Farina, Lean Startup Circle Jakarta
what is the single necessary & suﬃcient condition for a business? Sumber : Farina, Lean Startup Circle Jakarta
a product a technology a customer need a business plan a vision a strong team a CEO money investors competitive advantage ...
A PAYING CUSTOMER Sumber : Farina, Lean Startup Circle Jakarta
ELEVATOR PITCH HOW TO
Apa Project Anda? Siapa Target Tarket Anda? Solusi yang Anda Tawarkan? Bagaimana Solusi Anda Bekerja? Kenapa Project Anda ...
MAKE IT SIMPLE Photo by rawpixel.com on Unsplash
MAKE IT SHORT Photo by rawpixel.com on Unsplash
MAKE THEM CURIOUS Photo by rawpixel.com on Unsplash
MAKE IT CONVINCING Photo by rawpixel.com on Unsplash
30 THANKS Muhammad Singgih Z.A singgih@codepolitan.com
No notes for slide

Memilih Karir di Era Industri 4.0

  1. 1. ERA INDUSTRI 4.0 MEMILIH KARIR DI
  2. 2. TEXT 3 MUHAMMAD SINGGIH Z.A SINGGIH@CODEPOLITAN.COM
  3. 3. Sumber : REVOLUSI INDUSTRI
  4. 4. BRICK AND MORTAR DOT COM BUSINESS DRIVEN TECHNOLOGY DRIVEN Sumber : Applegate, Austin, & McFarlan, 2009 CLICK & MORTAR
  5. 5. PELUANG
  6. 6. SISTEM INDUSTRY 4.0 INI AKAN MEMBERIKAN KEUNTUNGAN BAGI INDUSTRI, MISALNYA MENAIKKAN EFISIENSI DAN MENGURANGI BIAYA SEKITAR 12-15 PERSEN Airlangga Hartanto (KEMENPERIN) Sumber : Kompas.com
  7. 7. 4 LANGKAH STRATEGIS INDONESIA IMPLEMENTASI INDUSTRI 4.0
  8. 8. INTERNET TERAMPIL DAN PAHAM PENGGUNAAN TEKNOLOGI INTERNET DAN INTEGRASI INDUSTRI
  9. 9. IKM HI-TECH MEMACU PRODUKTIVITAS DAN DAYA SANG UNTIL MENEMBUS PASAR EKSPOR DENGAN E-SMART IKM
  10. 10. BIG DATA EMPOWERED PENGGUNAAN DATA BESAR DAN OTOMASI INDUSTRI UNTUK OPTIMALKAN PROSES DI VALUE CHAIN INDUSTRI
  11. 11. STARTUP INOVASI BISNIS DAN TEKNOLOGI DENGAN MEMPERLUAS FASILITAS INKUBATOR BISNIS
  12. 12. PROGRAM INKUBASI STARTUP P AND MANY MORE
  13. 13. CASE STUDY EVOLUSI BISNIS
  14. 14. Sumber : Applegate, Austin, & McFarlan, 2009
  15. 15. LEAN & AGILERECEIPE
  16. 16. Sumber : Farina, Lean Startup Circle Jakarta
  17. 17. what is the single necessary & suﬃcient condition for a business? Sumber : Farina, Lean Startup Circle Jakarta
  18. 18. a product a technology a customer need a business plan a vision a strong team a CEO money investors competitive advantage Sumber : Farina, Lean Startup Circle Jakarta
  19. 19. A PAYING CUSTOMER Sumber : Farina, Lean Startup Circle Jakarta
  20. 20. ELEVATOR PITCH HOW TO
  21. 21. Apa Project Anda? Siapa Target Tarket Anda? Solusi yang Anda Tawarkan? Bagaimana Solusi Anda Bekerja? Kenapa Project Anda Spesial?
  22. 22. MAKE IT SIMPLE Photo by rawpixel.com on Unsplash
  23. 23. MAKE IT SHORT Photo by rawpixel.com on Unsplash
  24. 24. MAKE THEM CURIOUS Photo by rawpixel.com on Unsplash
  25. 25. MAKE IT CONVINCING Photo by rawpixel.com on Unsplash
  26. 26. 30 THANKS Muhammad Singgih Z.A singgih@codepolitan.com

