Initially published on 20th July 2020 here:

https://megalommatis.wordpress.com/2020/07/20/islamic-foundation-for-inter-exchange-ifie/



Excerpt:

The present proposal was composed in early 2012, after several discussions that I had in Abu Dhabi (where I was living at the time) with friends originating from various Asiatic, African and European Muslim countries. It consists in the establishment of an international NGO or Foundation, which will undertake the enormous task of bridging the gap among Muslims,

a) rewriting historical, literary, geographical and other manuals,

b) making known the achievements of a Muslim nation to another Muslim nation and vice versa,

c) promoting vast bilateral exchanges among all Muslim countries,

d) materializing bilingual editions of reciprocally unknown authors,

e) organizing seminars and other activities to bring Muslims from all countries close to one another, and

f) popularizing the historical heritage of one Muslim nation among another – and vice versa.



The proposal is briefly outlined (less than 1500 words) and several sections only indicated; it serves for further brainstorming and discussion among educated and cultured Muslims, who have not fallen victims of Western propaganda, materialism, evolutionism, and consumerism. The present introduction was written on 20th July 2020 in Luxor, Thebes of Upper Egypt.