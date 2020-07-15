Initially published on 4th August 2010 in American Chronicle, AfroArticles and Buzzle



Excerpt:

Continuing the series of articles on the insightful documentation provided by the Russian Military Officer, Explorer, and Orthodox Monk in his books about his deeds and excursions, observations and explorations in Abyssinia (undertaken over three years 1896 – 1899), I herewith republish the chapter on the History of Abyssinia that Bulatovich knowingly calls ´Ethiopia´ erroneously.



The lengthy text (5133 words) is a complete collection of Western academic mistakes and misperceptions based mainly, and very often exclusively, on Abyssinian unsubstantiated claims, racist fallacies, and paranoid lies. The only possible use of this chapter is to help highlight the traps existing in every academic approach to the subject of the totally reconstructed, absolutely discontinuous and utterly delusional Abyssinian History the main purpose of which has always been to serve as pretext, support and justification of racist, expansionist, colonial and tyrannical claims expressed by the world´s most heinous and vitriolic state: fake ´Ethiopia´.