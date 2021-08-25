Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ο Μεγαλέξανδρος στο Κοράνι, στο Σαχναμέ του Φερντοουσί (10ος αι.), και στο Εσκαντέρ-ναμέ του Νεζαμί Γκαντζεβί (12ος αι.)
Ο Μεγαλέξανδρος στο Κοράνι, στο Σαχναμέ του Φερντοουσί (10ος αι.), και στο Εσκαντέρ-ναμέ του Νεζαμί Γκαντζεβί (12ος αι.) Ό...
καταστροφικό ρόλο των δυτικών αποικοκρατικών χωρών ανά τον κόσμο. Αναφέρονται επίσης κορυφαίοι μουσουλμάνοι ιστορικοί και ...
Ο Μεγαλέξανδρος και το Ομιλούν Δένδρον, το οποίο του αναγγέλλει τον επερχόμενο θάνατό του Αλή αλ-Γιουνάνι
Ο Μέγας Αλέξανδρος δεν είναι προφήτης του Ισλάμ. Ο Δουλ-Καρνέιν που αναφέρεται στο Κοράνι είναι ένας ενάρετος Μονοθεϊστής ...
Φίλε μου, όταν κορυφαίοι μουσουλμάνοι όπως ο Φερντοουσί κι ο Νεζαμί ταυτίζουν τον Μεγαλέξανδρο με τον Δου ‘λ Καρνέυν, το θ...
Νεζαμί Φερντοουσί Επιπλέον μόνος σου ακυρώνεις το τι πας να πεις αναφερόμενος στον αμόρφωτο, αιρετικό, ψευτο-μουσουλμάνο, ...
Ιμπν Ταιμίγια και την αντίθεη και σατανική συμπεριφορά του είναι αρκετό. Άλλωστε δεν θα μπορούσε παρά να είναι ένας στραβό...
μουσουλμάνους, λοιπούς) για να κάνουν ό,τι κάνουν που φέρνει την καταστροφή του κόσμου. Ο Μουχάμαντ Σαμσαντίν Μεγαλομμάτης...
Αλή αλ-Γιουνάνι Ο Ιμπν Ταϊμίιγια είναι ο μέντωρας του Μουχάμμεντ ιμπν ΑΜπντου’λ-Ουαχχάμπ. Οι Ουαχχαμπιστές ασπάζονται τις ...
του Ιμπν Ταϊμίιγια. Εγώ ευτυχώς εγκατέλειψα τους Ουαχχαμπιστές. Άλλωστε τα έχουμε ξαναπεί. Αλλά για τον Άχμεντ ιμπν Χάνμπα...
greeksoftheorient Σωστά. Χαίρομαι που τ’ ακούω. Ναι, βεβαίως, αυτό έχω μάθει και γω: υπάρχει μια σειρά Άχμεντ Ιμπν Χάνμπαλ...
ισλαμικά χρόνια και μάλιστα πολλές – όχι 5-6 – αλλά έχει σημασία να αντιληφθεί κάποιος που, πως, πότε και γιατί όλα αυτά χ...
κέντρο, βιβλιοθήκη κι αρχεία που είχε πολύ μεγάλες φιλοδοξίες κι οι εκεί ερευνητές και σοφοί συγκέντρωναν στοιχεία από όλο...
Σαφαΐ), κι οι πιο πολλοί υπάλληλοι κι εργάτες μας είναι μουσουλμάνοι. Και ξέρω τι κακό κάνουν στο Ισλάμ οι Σαουδάραβες που...
– πάνω στη βάση της συνύπαρξης και της συλλειτουργίας του ψυχικού και του υλικού σύμπαντος. Το τι κατάφερναν αλχημιστές στ...
στην Αλβανία. Ξέρεις το Albanian Institute of Islamic Thought and Civilization (AIITC – http://www.aiitc.net/index.php/en/...
μέση εκπαίδευση, ό,τι δουλειά και να κάνουν, οι σημερινοί μουσουλμάνοι δεν νοιάζονται να διαβάσουν τίποτα από όλους αυτούς...
σωστά και τα παρερμηνεύει, σε κυττάνε με τον στόμα ανοικτό!! Και βέβαια το παρατηρείς και σε όλες τις άλλες μεγάλες θρησκε...
Έπειτα, οι Δυτικοί αποικιοκράτες έχουν αποκόψει τους λαούς τον ένα από τον άλλο. Και μέσα στα πλαίσια της κάθε θρησκείας κ...
σημαντικές βασίλισσες στα ισλαμικά χρόνια, και μάλιστα η βασίλισσα Άμινα της Ζάρια (στη σημερινή βόρεια Νιγηρία) οδηγούσε ...
ισλαμικού πολιτισμού και για τον καταστροφικό ρόλο των Άγγλων, Γάλλων κι Αμερικανών αποικιοκρατών στην ιστορική παραπληροφ...
Αλή αλ-Γιουνάνι Κάτι ακόμα που ξέχασα. Ο Φερντουσί και ο Νιζαμί ήταν ποιητές, δεν ήταν ουλεμά (νομομαθείς λόγιοι).
greeksoftheorient Έλεος, φίλε μου! Ειλικρινά! Δεν ξέρω αν έχεις υπόψει σου τον Φερντοουσί και τον Νεζαμί και δεν θα ήταν κ...
μαθαίνουμε! Αλλά μην κάνεις τέτοιες τοποθετήσεις! Ξέρεις τι ακριβώς λες; Θα σου δώσω ένα παράλληλο. Είναι σαν να σου μιλάω...
Και για να επιστρέψω στα δυο συγκεκριμένα κορυφαία πρόσωπα που σου ανέφερα: Ο Φερντοουσί είναι ο εθνικός ποιητής του Ιράν,...
είναι απλώς ποίημα είναι έμμετρη ιστορία), ένας από τους σημαντικωτερους λογοτέχνες όλου του κόσμου, κι ακόμη περισσότερο ...
ταυτίζεται με τον Μεγαλέξανδρο. Χρειάζεται ένας ιστορικός. Κι αν διαβάσεις το Σαχναμέ (έχω διαβάσει τμήματα σε αγγλική μετ...
αρχαίας ανατολικής ιστορίας, ιρανογενείς και τουρκογενείς θρύλους, καθώς κι ισλαμική φιλοσοφία σ’ ένα μοναδικό είδος λογοτ...
Προσεχώς θα αναδημοσιεύσω αποσπάσματα από το Σαχναμέ και το Εσκαντέρ Ναμέ εστιάζοντας στις αναφορές στον Μεγαλέξανδρο.
Ο Μεγαλέξανδρος στο Κοράνι, στο Σαχναμέ του Φερντοουσί (10ος αι.), και στο Εσκαντέρ-ναμέ του Νεζαμί Γκαντζεβί (12ος αι.)

Ο Μεγαλέξανδρος στο Κοράνι, στο Σαχναμέ του Φερντοουσί (10ος αι.), και στο Εσκαντέρ-ναμέ του Νεζαμί Γκαντζεβί (12ος αι.)

  1. 1. Ο Μεγαλέξανδρος στο Κοράνι, στο Σαχναμέ του Φερντοουσί (10ος αι.), και στο Εσκαντέρ-ναμέ του Νεζαμί Γκαντζεβί (12ος αι.) https://greeksoftheorient.wordpress.com/2018/1 1/01/ο-μεγαλέξανδρος-στο-κοράνι-στο-σαχναμ/ ========================= Οι Ρωμιοί της Ανατολής – Greeks of the Orient Ρωμιοσύνη,Ρωμανία, Ανατολική Ρωμαϊκή Αυτοκρατορία
  2. 2. Ο Μεγαλέξανδρος στο Κοράνι, στο Σαχναμέ του Φερντοουσί (10ος αι.), και στο Εσκαντέρ-ναμέ του Νεζαμί Γκαντζεβί (12ος αι.) Ό,τι ακολουθεί είναι ένας ενδιαφέρων διάλογος με τον φίλο Αλί αλ Γιουνάνι αναφορικά με το αν ταυτίζεται ο Δικέρατος (Δου ‘λ Καρνέυν) των κορανικών αναφορών με τον Μεγάλο Αλέξανδρο. Ο διάλογος καλύπτει πολλές άλλες όψεις προβληματισμού σχετικά με το ιστορικό Ισλάμ, τον ισλαμικό πολιτισμό, και τον
  3. 3. καταστροφικό ρόλο των δυτικών αποικοκρατικών χωρών ανά τον κόσμο. Αναφέρονται επίσης κορυφαίοι μουσουλμάνοι ιστορικοί και ποιητές που πριν από 1000 χρόνια ταύτισαν τον Δου ‘λ Καρνέυν με τον Μεγαλέξανδρο κι έγραψαν εκτεταμένα για το ιερό έργο το οποίο εκείνος επιτέλεσε. Η συζήτηση έγινε σε πρότερη δημοσίευσή μου, εδώ: Οι Αναλύσεις του κ. Μεγαλομμάτη για το πως το Κατακτημένο Ιράν υπέταξε το Ισλάμ αποκαλύπτουν την Οικτρή Κακοδιοίκηση της Κωνσταντινούπολης από Παλάτι – Πατριαρχείο https://greeksoftheorient.wordpress.com/20 18/10/29/οι-αναλύσεις-του-κ- μεγαλομμάτη-για-το-π/
  4. 4. Ο Μεγαλέξανδρος και το Ομιλούν Δένδρον, το οποίο του αναγγέλλει τον επερχόμενο θάνατό του Αλή αλ-Γιουνάνι
  5. 5. Ο Μέγας Αλέξανδρος δεν είναι προφήτης του Ισλάμ. Ο Δουλ-Καρνέιν που αναφέρεται στο Κοράνι είναι ένας ενάρετος Μονοθεϊστής βασιλιάς οπου η ιστορία του καταγράφεται στο Κοράνι στην σούρα αλ Κάχφ (Κεφ. 18, εδάφια 83–98). Η πιο σωστή άποψη, που βασίζεται σε ιστορικές αποδείξεις, είναι ότι ο συγκεκριμένος βασιλιάς δεν είναι ο Αλέξανδρος (ο υιός του Φιλίππου). Ο Δούλ Καρνέιν έζησε πολύ νωρίτερα από τον Αλέξανδρο και ήταν αυστηρά Μονοθεϊστής. {Πηγή: Ibn Taymiyyah, Minhaj Al- Sunnah} Ποιος είναι συγκεκριμένα ο Δούλ Καρνέιν; Η πιο ορθή θέση είναι ότι δεν γνωρίζουμε με σιγουριά. Το μόνο που γνωρίζουμε ειναι οτι πρόκειται για έναν Μονοθεϊστή, ενάρετο Βασιλιά, ο οποίος πίστευε στον Ύψιστο, τον Δημιουργό των πάντων. greeksoftheorient
  6. 6. Φίλε μου, όταν κορυφαίοι μουσουλμάνοι όπως ο Φερντοουσί κι ο Νεζαμί ταυτίζουν τον Μεγαλέξανδρο με τον Δου ‘λ Καρνέυν, το θέμα έχει τελειώσει. Ναι, ξέρω ότι στο Κοράνι αναφέρεται μόνον ως Δικέρατος, αλλά υπάρχουν πάμπολλες ιστορικές αποδείξεις και σημαντικοί φιλόσοφοι, επιστήμονες, και ποιητές του Ισλάμ που ερμήνευσαν τα εδάφια που αναφέρεις και ταύτισαν τον Δου ‘λ Καρνέυν που αναμφίβολα ήταν ένας μονοθεϊστής βασιλιάς. Υπάρχουν ολόκληρα βιβλία γι’ αυτό που πρέπει να διαβάσεις: Σαχναμέ του Φερντοουσί και Εσκαντέρ-ναμέ του Νεζαμί.
  7. 7. Νεζαμί Φερντοουσί Επιπλέον μόνος σου ακυρώνεις το τι πας να πεις αναφερόμενος στον αμόρφωτο, αιρετικό, ψευτο-μουσουλμάνο, σατανιστή Άχμεντ Ιμπν Ταϊμίγια που αποτελεί μια από τις πιο μαύρες σελίδες της ισλαμικής και της παγκόσμιας ιστορίας. Κι ό,τι αναφέρει ο Ιμπν Μπατούτα στο έργο του (όταν περιγράφει την Δαμασκό) για τον
  8. 8. Ιμπν Ταιμίγια και την αντίθεη και σατανική συμπεριφορά του είναι αρκετό. Άλλωστε δεν θα μπορούσε παρά να είναι ένας στραβός, σατανιστής κι εχθρός της αλήθειας ο αιρετικός Ιμπν Ταϊμίγια που ακολουθουσε το βαρβαρικό ψευτοσύστημα του αμόφωτου μη νομομαθούς Άχμεντ Ιμπν Χάνμπαλ. Το ψέμμα ότι υπάρχουν τέσσερις σχολές νομομαθών (Σαφαΐ, Μαλίκι, Χάναφι, Χάνμπαλι) είναι ένα σιωνιστικό – μασωνικό ψέμμα των οριενταλιστών αποικιοκρατών της Γαλλίας και της Αγγλίας (από τον 18ο αιώνα). Εκείνοι το επέβαλαν σε σας για να σας καταστρέψουν. Σκουπίδι είναι ο Άχμεντ Ιμπν Χάνμπαλ που και αιρετικός ήταν και είχε φυλακιστεί για τις σατανοθεωρίες του και δεν εθεωρείτο ούτε καν νομομαθής. Στην Βαγδάτη τον είχε ξεφτιλίσει ο Ταμπαρί. Αλλά αυτή την αλήθεια οι Άγγλοι, Γάλλοι, Αμερικανοί, Ισραηλινοί σιωνιστές οριενταλιστές αποκρύβουν από όσο τον κόσμο (δυτικούς,
  9. 9. μουσουλμάνους, λοιπούς) για να κάνουν ό,τι κάνουν που φέρνει την καταστροφή του κόσμου. Ο Μουχάμαντ Σαμσαντίν Μεγαλομμάτης είναι σαφής – το έχει γράψει και το έχει πει επανειλημμένα: όποιος δέχεται Ιμπν Χάνμπαλ, Ίμπν Ταϊμίγια και Μουχάμαντ Ιμπν Αμπντέλ Ουαχάμπ, δεν είναι μουσουλμάνος, είναι ένας αμόρφωτος σατανιστής κι ό,τι κι αν διαβάζει ένα τέτοιο άτομο στο Κοράνι και στις Χαντίθ το αντιλαμβάνεται συνήθως λάθος.
  10. 10. Αλή αλ-Γιουνάνι Ο Ιμπν Ταϊμίιγια είναι ο μέντωρας του Μουχάμμεντ ιμπν ΑΜπντου’λ-Ουαχχάμπ. Οι Ουαχχαμπιστές ασπάζονται τις θέσεις
  11. 11. του Ιμπν Ταϊμίιγια. Εγώ ευτυχώς εγκατέλειψα τους Ουαχχαμπιστές. Άλλωστε τα έχουμε ξαναπεί. Αλλά για τον Άχμεντ ιμπν Χάνμπαλ διαφωνώ. Ο Άχμεντ ιμπν Χάνμπαλ πήγε στη φυλακή επειδή αρνήθηκε να πει ότι το Κοράνι ήταν δημιούργημα και όχι ο αδημιούργητος και αιώνιος λόγος του ΑΛΛΑΧ. Θεωρώ ότι οι χάνμπαλι έχουν δεχτεί πολύ λάσπη εξαιτίας των ουαχχαμπιστών (οι οποίοι είναι συνεχιστές των ανθρωπομορφικών θεωριών του Ιμπν Ταϊμίιγια). Από ‘και και πέρα, πράγματι περισσότερες ήταν οι νομικές σχολές του Ισλάμ, υπήρχαν και οι σχολές του Ιμάμη Θάουρι, του Ιμάμη Ιμπν Ουγιάινα και άλλων, αλλά τέσσερις επικράτησαν.
  12. 12. greeksoftheorient Σωστά. Χαίρομαι που τ’ ακούω. Ναι, βεβαίως, αυτό έχω μάθει και γω: υπάρχει μια σειρά Άχμεντ Ιμπν Χάνμπαλ, Άχμεντ Ιμπν Ταϊμίγια, και Μουχάμαντ Ιμπν Αμπντέλ Ουαχάμπ, αλλά δεν ταυτίζονται απόλυτα οι τρεις, εφόσον άλλωστε ζούσαν σε αρκετούς αιώνες απόσταση ο ένας από τον άλλο. Ναι, και γω ξέρω ότι υπήρχαν κι άλλες νομικές και φιλοσοφικές σχολές στα
  13. 13. ισλαμικά χρόνια και μάλιστα πολλές – όχι 5-6 – αλλά έχει σημασία να αντιληφθεί κάποιος που, πως, πότε και γιατί όλα αυτά χάθηκαν. Κι ο ίδιος ο Ταμπαρί, ο μεγαλύτερος ιστορικός των ισλαμικών χρόνων, είχε την δική του νομική σχολή όντως επίσης νομομαθής. Κι ο ίδιος απέρριπτε ότι μπορεί να υπάρξει σχολή Χανμπαλιτών επειδή δεν θεωρούσε τον Ιμπν Χάνμπαλ ούτε καν ως νομομαθή. Νομίζω ότι το πιο σημαντικό πράγμα που ένας μουσουλμάνος πρέπει να ερευνήσει σήμερα είναι τι ακριβώς διεργασίες συνέβησαν κι έφθασε το Ισλάμ στην παρακμή. Και το θέμα δεν είναι μόνον νομικών σχολών αλλά γενικώτερα ισλαμικών επιστημών, φιλοσοφιών, ψυχικών ερευνών, τεχνών και γενικώτερα πολιτισμού. Το Μπέιτ αλ Χέκμα στη Βαγδάτη των Αβασιδών (750-1258) ήταν κάτι πολύ περισσότερο από μια απλή νομική σχολή: ήταν ένα πανεπιστήμιο κι ένα ερευνητικό
  14. 14. κέντρο, βιβλιοθήκη κι αρχεία που είχε πολύ μεγάλες φιλοδοξίες κι οι εκεί ερευνητές και σοφοί συγκέντρωναν στοιχεία από όλους τους πολιτισμούς. Κι υπήρχαν πολλές άλλες σχολές σε όλο τον ισλαμικό κόσμο, όπως οι σχολές Νεζαμίγιε που τις είχε ανοίξει ο πολιτικός φιλόσοφος και νομομαθής Νιζάμ αλ Μουλκ (το όνομά του δεν ήταν αυτό, αλλά έμεινε γνωστός στην Ιστορία έτσι – εσύ που ξέρεις αραβικά θα καταλαβαίνεις τι σημαίνει!), κοκ. Εννοείται ότι δεν έχω σπουδάσει ισλαμική ιστορία, αλλά επειδή έχω διαβάσει κείμενα του φίλου μου, του Μουχάμαντ Σαμσαντίν Μεγαλομμάτη, και τον έχω γνωρίσει προσωπικά, έχω διαβάσει πολλά με την καθοδήγησή του. Και κυρίως ιστορικές πηγές – όχι σημερινά βιβλία που όποιος και να τάχει γράψει έχουν μικρή αξία. Και βεβαίως γνωρίζω και συνεργάζομαι με πολλούς μουσουλμάνους, έχω εξαιρετικούς συνεταίρους Σομαλούς από την Κένυα, φίλους του Σαμσαντίν (οι Σομαλοί είναι όλοι
  15. 15. Σαφαΐ), κι οι πιο πολλοί υπάλληλοι κι εργάτες μας είναι μουσουλμάνοι. Και ξέρω τι κακό κάνουν στο Ισλάμ οι Σαουδάραβες που προσπαθούν να διαφθείρουν ανθρώπους και συνειδήσεις και να κάνουν τους συνεργάτες τους Χανμπαλί – αν δεν καταφέρουν να τους κάνουν Ουαχαμπί. Αλλά πιστεύω ότι οι περισσότεροι μουσουλμάνοι σήμερα είναι αφελείς και δεν καταλαβαίνουν ότι οι Δυτικοί τους χειραγωγούν και τους μανουβράρουν, κι ότι εκείνο που νοιάζει τους σιωνιστές και τους μασώνους που κυβερνάνε τον κόσμο, αναφορικά με τους μουσουλμάνους δεν είναι αν είναι εξτρεμιστές ή μετριοπαθείς, αλλά να μη τυχόν κι ανακαλύψουν τον πραγματικό ισλαμικό πολιτισμό, τις ισλαμικές επιστήμες, και την ισλαμική φιλοσοφία. Κι αυτό συμβαίνει επειδή οι ισλαμικές επιστήμες ήταν ένα ολότελα διαφορετικό σύστημα επιστημών που λειτουργούσε – όχι υλιστικά όπως οι νεώτερες επιστήμες αλλά
  16. 16. – πάνω στη βάση της συνύπαρξης και της συλλειτουργίας του ψυχικού και του υλικού σύμπαντος. Το τι κατάφερναν αλχημιστές στην Βαγδάτη πριν από 1000 χρόνια κανένας σημερινός επιστήμονας δεν μπορεί. Οι μουσουλμάνοι επιστήμονες στη Βαγδάτη των Αβασιδών είχαν αφομοιώσει μέσα στην επιστημονική μεθοδολογία και τις γνώσεις και τεχνικές τους αρχαίες ανατολικές επιστήμες (ασσυροβαβυλωνιακή, αιγυπτιακή, περσική, κα) που ήταν πολύ ανώτερες από τις σημερινές. Κι αυτό το κρύβουν οι δυτικοί ισλαμολόγοι και το αγνοούν οι μουσουλμάνοι θεολόγοι και νομομαθείς. Γι’ αυτό κι οι αποικιοκράτες της Δύσης με κάθε τρόπο σε κάθε χώρα κρατούν τους μουσουλμάνους αποκομμένους από τις βασικές ιστορικές πηγές τους. Δεν ήξερα τι συστήματα εκπαίδευσης υπάρχουν, αλλά μου τα περιέγραψε ο Σαμσαντίν που έχει ζήσει κι ερευνήσει σε όλες τις χώρες ανάμεσα Μαρόκο και Κίνα. Έχει μάλιστα φίλους και
  17. 17. στην Αλβανία. Ξέρεις το Albanian Institute of Islamic Thought and Civilization (AIITC – http://www.aiitc.net/index.php/en/about -us.html); Όταν πρωτο-άκουσα τι μου είπε ο Σαμσαντίν, εντυπωσιάστηκα γιατί η εκπαίδευση παίζει σημαντικό ρόλο. Εμείς στο γυμνάσιο και στο λύκειο διαβάσαμε (αρχαίο ελληνικό κείμενο και νεοελληνική μετάφραση) Ηρόδοτο, Θουκυδίδη, Ξενοφώντα, Πλάτωνα, κι άλλους αρχαίους συγγραφείς. Οπότε, άκουσα και δεν πίστευα, αλλά αργότερα από την προσωπική μου εμπειρία και τις γνωριμίες διαπίστωσα ότι σε καμμιά μουσουλμανική χώρα στον κόσμο δεν διδάσκουν σε γυμνάσια και λύκεια αποσπάσματα από Ταμπαρί, Ιμπν Σίνα, Τζελαλεντίν Ρούμι, Μοχυιεντίν Ιμπν Άραμπι, Ιμπν Χάζεμ, Αλ Μπιρούνι, Αλ Φαράμπι, Ιμπν Ρουσντ, Γαζάλι, κα. Οι μοσυουλμάνοι τους ξέρουν ΄λους αυτούς μόνον σαν ονόματα. Κι όταν τελειώσουν τη
  18. 18. μέση εκπαίδευση, ό,τι δουλειά και να κάνουν, οι σημερινοί μουσουλμάνοι δεν νοιάζονται να διαβάσουν τίποτα από όλους αυτούς και πολλούς άλλους που είναι η κορυφή του ισλαμικού πολιτισμού. Τρομερή άγνοια! Γι’ αυτό κι ο Σαμσαντίν τους αποκαλεί όλους ψευτο-μουσουλμάνους. Είναι οι Δυτικοί που έκαναν τους μουσουλμάνους να νομίζουν ότι το να διαβάσουν το Κοράνι είναι αρκετό. Άντε και μια συλλογή Χαντίθ! Ξέρω γω; Μπουχάρι, η Μούσλιμ. Κι όταν ρωτάς κάποιον για τον Τερμεζί (Αλ Τερμίδι) και τη ζωή του, σου λέει: – Α! Δεν ξέρω! Έγραψε κάποιες Χαντίθ. Κι αυτό είναι όλο! Και βέβαια, τα αντίστοιχα παρατηρείς στους χριστιανούς. Το πολύ-πολύ να διαβάζουν τα Ευαγγέλια. Όταν τους λες ότι χωρίς τα κείμενα των Πατέρων της Εκκλησίας δεν μπορεί κανείς να καταλάβει τα Ευαγγέλια
  19. 19. σωστά και τα παρερμηνεύει, σε κυττάνε με τον στόμα ανοικτό!! Και βέβαια το παρατηρείς και σε όλες τις άλλες μεγάλες θρησκείες: Βουδισμό, Ινδουϊσμό, Ταοϊσμό, Κομφουκιανισμό, κοκ. Κι η αποκοπή από το σύνολο των ιστορικών πηγών παίζει καταστροφικό ρόλο για όλους γιατί σήμερα κανένας δεν μπορεί να διαβάσει σωστά ένα κείμενο. Η εκπαίδευση κι η κοινωνία έχουν επηρεάσει τόσο αρνητικά τον άνθρωπο που τον έχουν κάνει να προβάλει τις δικές του αντιλήψεις στο όποιο κείμενο διαβάζει. Χρειάζεται μεγάλη προσπάθεια και διάβασμα πολλών κειμένων, δηλαδή ιστορικών πηγών κι όχι βιβλίων συγχρόνων συγγραφέων, για να βρει κάποιος την αληθινή ιστορική πραγματικότητα: το τι πίστευαν οι χριστιανοί ως Χριστιανωσύνη, οι μουσουλμάνοι ως Ισλάμ, κι όλοι οι άλλοι ως θρησκείες τους πριν από 1000 χρόνια. Γιατί σήμερα η πίστη έχει χαθεί.
  20. 20. Έπειτα, οι Δυτικοί αποικιοκράτες έχουν αποκόψει τους λαούς τον ένα από τον άλλο. Και μέσα στα πλαίσια της κάθε θρησκείας και γενικώτερα. Ποιος Έλληνας χριστιανός ξέρει για το νεστοριανικό πατριαρχείο του Κουτσάνους κοντά στο Χακκάρι της νοτιοανατολικής Τουρκίας (που κατεστράφη το 1916); Κανένας! Ποιος Σέρβος χριστιανός ξέρει για τους αραμαϊκής καταγωγής χριστιανούς του Μαλαμπάρ στην Ινδίας; Κανένας! Ποιος Αιγύπτιος μουσουλμάνος ξέρει ότι τον 12ο και το 13ο αιώνα στο Ιράν υπήρχε μια πόλη, η Μαραγέ, με το πιο προηγμένο αστεροσκοπείο του κόσμου; Κι ότι στη Σαμαρκάνδη του 13ου και 14ου αιώνα ο ίδιος ο εμίρης ήταν αστρονόμος, κι είχε κτίσει το μεγαλύτερο αστρονομείο του κόσμου; Και ποιος Πακιστανός μουσουλμάνος ξέρει ότι στην Υεμένη και στη Νιγηρία υπήρχαν
  21. 21. σημαντικές βασίλισσες στα ισλαμικά χρόνια, και μάλιστα η βασίλισσα Άμινα της Ζάρια (στη σημερινή βόρεια Νιγηρία) οδηγούσε η ίδια τα στρατεύματά της στην μάχη και μαχόταν στην πρώτη γραμμή; Αλλά έμαθαν όλοι αυτοί οι άθλιοι κι ηλίθιοι να μιλάνε για χετζάμπ και για σούνα και να νομίζουν ότι αυτό είναι Ισλάμ. Λες κι όταν τραβούσε σπαθί, η βασίλισσα Άμινα της Ζάρια θα νοιαζόταν, αν πήγε η μαντήλα 2 εκατοστά πιο πίσω ή αν έπεσε τελείως!!! Όπως κι οι ηλίθιοι ψευτοχριστιανοί σήμερα που νομίζουν ότι αρκεί να πας στην εκκλησία, κι είσαι χριστιανός. Και χωρίς να έχουν την παραμικρή ιδέα για τους Οκτώ Κατά Ιουδαίων Λόγους του Ιωάννη Χρυσοστόμου βγάζουν σκατά από το στόμα τους μιλώντας για συμμαχία Ελλάδας κι Ισραήλ! Που να πέσει κεραυνός να τους κάψει! Δεν ξέρω αν παρακολουθείς τις δημοσιεύσεις του Μεγαλομμάτη. Εδώ θα βρεις πολλά και για την ακμή του
  22. 22. ισλαμικού πολιτισμού και για τον καταστροφικό ρόλο των Άγγλων, Γάλλων κι Αμερικανών αποικιοκρατών στην ιστορική παραπληροφόρηση, την αλλοίωση της Ιστορίας, την ανύπαρκτη εκπαίδευση, την διάδοση άγνοιας, και την αποκοπή των εθνών μεταξύ τους: Χριστιανική Ρωμανία σε Παρακμή & η Ιρανική Αναγέννηση του Ισλάμ (8ος αιών) https://profmegalommatistextsingreek.wor dpress.com/2018/09/30/χριστιανική- ρωμανία-σε-παρακμή-η-ιρα/ Τα ξαναλέμε!
  23. 23. Αλή αλ-Γιουνάνι Κάτι ακόμα που ξέχασα. Ο Φερντουσί και ο Νιζαμί ήταν ποιητές, δεν ήταν ουλεμά (νομομαθείς λόγιοι).
  24. 24. greeksoftheorient Έλεος, φίλε μου! Ειλικρινά! Δεν ξέρω αν έχεις υπόψει σου τον Φερντοουσί και τον Νεζαμί και δεν θα ήταν κακό να μην τους ξέρεις – όλοι μας δεν ξέρουμε το κάθε πράγμα μέχρι τη στιγμή που το
  25. 25. μαθαίνουμε! Αλλά μην κάνεις τέτοιες τοποθετήσεις! Ξέρεις τι ακριβώς λες; Θα σου δώσω ένα παράλληλο. Είναι σαν να σου μιλάω για δυο ακαδημαϊκούς και συ μου απαντάς: “μα αυτοί δεν είναι δάσκαλοι ατο δημοτικό σχολείο”! Είναι τρελό! Μπροστά στο τι ήταν ο Φερντοουσί, όλοι οι ουλεμάδες της τότε εποχής ήταν μικροσκοπικά κουνούπια! Μπροστά σε ένα επιστήμονα των χρόνων του ισλαμικού πολιτισμού, ένα αστρονόμο, ένα αλχημιστή, ή ένα ιστορικό, ένας ουλεμάς είναι ένα ασήμαντο ανθρωπάκι. Αυτή είναι η πραγματικότητα και την βλέπουμε για παράδειγμα στον Ταμπαρί. Αυτός ήταν και ουλεμάς και ιστορικός. Αλλά η Ιστορία των Προφητών και των Βασιλέων (Ταρίχ αλ Ρουσούλ ουά ‘λ Μουλούκ) είναι ασύγκριτα πιο σημαντικό έργο από το Ταφσίρ (σχολιασμό του Κορανίου) του.
  26. 26. Και για να επιστρέψω στα δυο συγκεκριμένα κορυφαία πρόσωπα που σου ανέφερα: Ο Φερντοουσί είναι ο εθνικός ποιητής του Ιράν, είναι ο μεγαλύτερος εθνικός ποιητής όλου του κόσμου με βάση την τεράστια έκταση του έργου του, είναι ο βασικός διαμορφωτής της περσικής και της αζερικής λογοτεχνίας, ο γλωσσικός αναμορφωτής των περσικών που συνθέτει ένα άφθαστο γλωσσικό μνημείο με βάση τα προϊσλαμικά παχλεβί περσικά, τα αραβικά και τα σύγχρονά του περσικά, ένας εκπληκτικός γνώστης της Ιστορίας και της Ιστορίας Θρησκειών (γιατί το Σαχναμέ δεν
  27. 27. είναι απλώς ποίημα είναι έμμετρη ιστορία), ένας από τους σημαντικωτερους λογοτέχνες όλου του κόσμου, κι ακόμη περισσότερο ο διακεκριμένος αυλικός ποιητής δυο δυναστειών: των Σαμανιδών και των Γαζνεβιδών. Ο Μαχμούντ του Γαζνί του έδωσε 60000 χρυσά νομίσματα για να βραβεύσει τον Φερντοουσί για το μεγαλούργημα Σαχναμέ, και συ μου λες ότι δεν ήταν ….. ουλεμάς! Έλεος! Ούτε ζωγράφος ήταν. Αλλά υπάρχει κι άλλη διάσταση στο λάθος σου: δεν χρειάζεται ένας ουλεμάς για να πει αν ο Δου ‘λ Καρνέυν του Κορανίου όντως
  28. 28. ταυτίζεται με τον Μεγαλέξανδρο. Χρειάζεται ένας ιστορικός. Κι αν διαβάσεις το Σαχναμέ (έχω διαβάσει τμήματα σε αγγλική μετάφραση – είναι τεράστιο), τότε θα αντιληφθείς ότι είχε στη διάθεσή του όλες τις υπαρκτές πηγές. Στο κάτω-κάτω αυλικός ποιητής ήταν σε δυο δυναστείες (και σκέψου μάλιστα ότι η δεύτερη ανέτρεψε την πρώτη!). Εισαγωγικά: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ferdowsi https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shahname h Όσο για τον Νεζαμί, που χονδρικά έζησε 150 χρόνια αργότερα και για τον οποίο ξέρουμε περισσότερα, γνωρίζουμε ότι ήταν περιζήτητος στην αυλή πολλών σάχηδων, αταμπέκ, κι άλλων ηγεμόνων, κι ότι τον αποκαλούσαν Αλ Χάκεμ, δηλαδή ‘Σοφό’. Τα πολλά και μακροσκελέστατα ποιήματά του δείχνουν ότι είχε τεράστιες γνώσεις σε πολλούς τομείς των ισλαμικών επιστημών αλλά προτιμούσε κυρίως να γράφει έμμετρη Ιστορία και να ανασυνθέτει παραδόσεις
  29. 29. αρχαίας ανατολικής ιστορίας, ιρανογενείς και τουρκογενείς θρύλους, καθώς κι ισλαμική φιλοσοφία σ’ ένα μοναδικό είδος λογοτεχνίας. Εθνικός ποιητής των Αζέρων ήταν ο πιο διαδεδομένος Ιρανός ποιητής στις αυλές των Ιρανών σάχηδων, των Οθωμανων χαλίφηδων, και των Μεγάλων Μογγόλων (Γκουρκανιάν) που έλεγχαν σχεδόν όλη την σύγχρονη Ινδία και όμορες χώρες. Κι έγραψε τεράστιο έργο γεμάτο συμβολσμούς αναφορικά με τον Μεγαλέξανδρο, δίνοντας τελείως άλλη διάσταση στην ζωή και το έργο του αρχαίου ιερού βασιλιά. Εισαγωγικά: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nizami_Ga njavi https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nizami_Ga njavi#Eskandar_Nameh
  30. 30. Προσεχώς θα αναδημοσιεύσω αποσπάσματα από το Σαχναμέ και το Εσκαντέρ Ναμέ εστιάζοντας στις αναφορές στον Μεγαλέξανδρο.

Alexander the Great in the Quran, in Ferdowsi's Shahnameh (10th c.), and in Nezami Ganjavi's Eskander Nameh (12th c.) ΑΝΑΔΗΜΟΣΙΕΥΣΗ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ ΣΗΜΕΡΑ ΑΝΕΝΕΡΓΟ ΜΠΛΟΓΚ “ΟΙ ΡΩΜΙΟΙ ΤΗΣ ΑΝΑΤΟΛΗΣ” Το κείμενο του κ. Νίκου Μπαϋρακτάρη είχε αρχικά δημοσιευθεί την 1η Νοεμβρίου 2018. First republished on 19th August 2021 here: https://profmegalommatistextsingreek.wordpress.com/2021/08/19/ο-μεγαλέξανδρος-στο-κοράνι-στο-σαχναμ/

×