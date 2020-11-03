Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PRAKTIKUM PENGENALAN POWER POINT DIII TLB
* *Mudah digunakan *Pengaturan animasi slide dan slide lebih mudah *Dapat mencetak dokumen dalam bentuk slide , outline at...
FUNGSI PRESENTASI MENGGUNAKAN MEDIA Prensentasi menggunakan media memberikan kemudahan dan membantu dalam memperjelas peny...
BELAJAR POWERPOINT 2010
KEUNGGULAN POWER POINT Ke Slide 2
1 Komputer Unit 5.000.000 2 Laptop Unit 4.000.000 3 Printer Unit 800.000
0 20 40 60 80 100 120 Andry Rizka Adink Jeny Fitri TIK Matematika Biologi Kimia TIK Matematika Biologi Kimia Andry 80 70 5...
Sekretaris Wakil Kepala Sekolah
Praktikum pengenalan power point 6
Praktikum pengenalan power point 6
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Praktikum pengenalan power point 6

20 views

Published on

Praktikum pengenalan power point 6

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Praktikum pengenalan power point 6

  1. 1. PRAKTIKUM PENGENALAN POWER POINT DIII TLB
  2. 2. * *Mudah digunakan *Pengaturan animasi slide dan slide lebih mudah *Dapat mencetak dokumen dalam bentuk slide , outline atau note page *Tampilan interface yang lebih menarik Ke Slide 5
  3. 3. FUNGSI PRESENTASI MENGGUNAKAN MEDIA Prensentasi menggunakan media memberikan kemudahan dan membantu dalam memperjelas penyampaian informasi. Informasi yang akan disampaikan menjadi lebih menarik, interaktif dan lebih monoton. Selain itu, media teknologi tidak terlalu menguras tenaga untuk menyampaikan informasi kepada setiap orang.
  4. 4. BELAJAR POWERPOINT 2010
  5. 5. KEUNGGULAN POWER POINT Ke Slide 2
  6. 6. 1 Komputer Unit 5.000.000 2 Laptop Unit 4.000.000 3 Printer Unit 800.000
  7. 7. 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 Andry Rizka Adink Jeny Fitri TIK Matematika Biologi Kimia TIK Matematika Biologi Kimia Andry 80 70 50 90 Rizka 75 100 60 80 Adink 85 90 90 95 Jeny 60 65 75 100 Fitri 90 95 100 80 Nilai Siswa Kelas XII
  8. 8. Sekretaris Wakil Kepala Sekolah

×