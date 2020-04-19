2. fajri memahami sejarah ponsel serta perkembangan teknologinyassc

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Memahami Sejarah Ponsel

  1. 1. Memahami Sejarah Ponsel serta Perkembangan Teknologinya Memahami Sejarah Ponsel serta Perkembangan Teknologinya Sekarang ini, ponsel yang biasa juga disebut dengan handphone bukan lagi menjadi barang mewah. Hampir semua orang memiliki dan membutuhkan alat ini sebagai alat komunikasi. Namun, tahukah Anda bagaimana sejarah ponsel? Yang pasti, fungsi ponsel sudah bergesar dari hanya sekedar alat komunikasi sebagai alat yang serba bisa. Anda bisa melakukan banyak hal dengan ponsel, mulai dari browsing, main game, jual beli online, dan lain sebagainya. Padahal, pada pertama kali ditemukannya ponsel, ini hanya digunakan untuk komunikasi saja. Dengan pesat nya perkembangan teknologi, tidak terlepas untuk perkembangan ponsel ini sendiri. Penemu Pertama Kali Ponsel
  2. 2. Ada kesimpangsiuran mengenai sejarah ponsel. Hal ini terkait dengan siapa penemu petama ponsel. Sebenarnya, ada satu orang yang sangat berjasa menemukan telpon genggam ini. Ia adalah Martin Cooper. Ia hanya seorang karyawan di pabrik Motorola. Pada tahun 1973, ia membuat alat kecil yang ternyata bisa dibawa ke mana-mana dan bisa digunakan sebagai alat komunikasi. Akan tetapi, dalam perkembangannya, bukan Cooper yang mendapatkan nama sebagai penemu ponsel. Sejarah ponsel mencatat bahwa penemu pertama kali ponsel atas nama perusahaan di mana ia bekerja, yaitu Motorola. Pada tahun 1983, Motorola membuat model pertama ponsel di dunia. Bentuknya cukup kecil dan beratnya sekitar 2 kg. Hal tersebut membuat ponsel sangat fleksibel dibawa kemana saja. Ponsel pertama di dunia tersebut dinamakan dengan Motorola DynaTac (Dynamic Adaptive Total Area Coverage). Apakah Anda tahu berapa harga satu buah ponsel pada waktu itu? Ponsel ini dibandrol dengan harga 3,995 dollar Amerika Serikat atau sekitar Rp 39 juta. Perkembangan Handphone dari Awal hingga Sekarang Setelah penemuan ponsel pertama kali di dunia tersebut, masyarakat sudah mulai merasa pentingnya ponsel untuk komunikasi. Hanya saja, masih banyak kekurangan dari penemuan tersebut. Misalnya saja baterai yang hanya bisa bertahan sekitar 20 menit saja. Kemudian ada perbaharuan yang dilakukan oleh Amos Joel Jr. Ia adalah seorang pakar di bidang switching. Dengan kemampuannya membuat switching, ia mampu membuat ponsel yang jaringannya bisa berubah sesuai dengan lokasi di mana ponsel tersebut digunakan. Dari penemuan itulah muncul generasi ponsel dengan berbagai perkembangan dan perubahan yang sangat signfikan. 1. Ponsel Generasi I Ini ponsel yang diproduksi oleh Motorola. Ponsel generasi I ini yang memicu muculnya perkembangan ponsel generasi selanjutnya. Pada intinya, ponsel generasi I ini hanya menunjukkan bahwa alat komunikasi yang bisa dibawa kemanapun juga. Hanya saja, pada waktu itu, ponsel buatan Motorola ini hanya bisa digunakan di satu regional saja.
  3. 3. 1. Ponsel Generasi II Ponsel generasi II ini atau 2G dibuat pada tahun 1990an. Ini sebagai penemuan yang menyempurnakan kekurangan ponsel generasi pertama. Misalnya saja penggunaan frekuensi GSM sehingga ponsel ini bisa digunakan di berbagai area. Ini menjadi catatan baru sejarah ponsel karena tidak hanya Amerika Serikat saja yang bisa menggunakan ponsel. Masyarakat di negara di Eropa juga sudah menggunakan ponsel dengan jaringan GSM. Selain itu, ponsel pada generasi kedua ini juga tidak lagi menggunakan sinyal analog melainkan sinyal digital. Dengan penggunaan sinyal inilah ponsel tidak hanya digunakan sebagai alat komunikasi seperti generasi I. Di ponsel 2G ini, pengguna bisa mengirimkan pesan suara, panggilan tunggu, dan juga SMS atau short message service. 1. Ponsel Generasi III Pada tahun 2000an, ponsel masuk ke tahap yang sangat berbeda. Saat itu ponsel sudah dikenal sebagai smartphone. Pasalnya, pengguna bisa berselancar di internet. Ini berkat jaringan 3G yang sudah berkembang pada waktu itu. Ponsel generasi ketiga ini sering disebut juga dengan komputer genggam. Hal ini disebabkan beberapa fungsi komputer sudah bisa dioperasikan di ponsel. Sistem operasi yang digunakan yang paling terkenal hingga saat ini adalah Android dan Windows Mobile. 1. Ponsel Generasi IV Di saat ponsel generasi IV ditemukan, produsen lebih fokus untuk memberikan kecepatan dan kenyamanan dalam komunikasi. Adanya ponsel generasi keempat ini merubah cara komunikasi masyarakat. Komunikasi bisa dilakukan dengan cara video-call. Dan yang paling ditekankan adalah kemampuan jaringan internet yang kuat karena inilah yang menunjang kemajuan ponsel generasi keempat ini. Di generasi keempat ini, ponsel juga lebih canggih. Namanya lebih dikenal dengan smartphone. Hampir semua ponsel di generasi ini sudah touchscreen. Dan banyak aplikasi yang dulunya hanya bisa digunakan di komputer atau laptop bisa dioperasikan di smartphone.
  4. 4. 1. Ponsel Generasi V Ini ponsel generasi paling baru. Hanya beberapa produsen handphone saja yang sudah merilis ponsel 5G, seperti Huawei dan Samsung. Namun, tidak semua orang bisa menggunakan ponsel ini karena jaringan 5G baru tersedia di negara- negara maju saja. Itulah sejarah ponsel dan juga perkembangannya. Yang pasti, ponsel berubah sesuai dengan kemajuan teknologi dan juga kebutuhan masyarakat. Saat awal ditemukan, ponsel hanya sebagai alat komunikasi. Saat ini, ponsel yang disebut dengan smartphone memiliki lebih banyak fungsi, tidak hanya sekedar alat komunikasi.

