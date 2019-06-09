Successfully reported this slideshow.
SOMATIC SYMPTOM AND DISSOCIATIVE DISORDERS Muham...
Somatic Symptom and Related Disorders: An Overvi...
Somatic Symptom and Related Disorders: An Overvi...
Somatic Symptom and Related Disorders: An Overvi...
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Somatic symptom disorderSomatic symptom disorder...
Somatic Symptom Disorder
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Criteria • A. One or more somatic symptoms that ...
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Associated Features Supporting DiagnosisAssociat...
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Risk factors • Temperamental. • The personality ...
Causes of Somatic Symptom Disorder
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Figure 8.1 Simplified Model of Somatic Symptom D...
Treatment of Somatic Symptom Disorder
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Illness Anxiety DisorderIllness Anxiety Disorder...
Illness Anxiety Disorder
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CriteriaCriteria A. Preoccupation with having or...
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Diagnostic featuresDiagnostic features • Fulfill...
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Risk factorsRisk factors • Environmental. – Illn...
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Conversion Disorder (Functional Neurological Sym...
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • Hippocrates – Believed disorder only occurred ...
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. criteriacriteria • A. One or more symptoms of al...
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • Specify symptom type: – (F44.4) With wealcness...
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Associated diagnostic featureAssociated diagnost...
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • Risk and Prognostic Factors – Temperamental. M...
Conversion Disorder (Functional Neurological Symptom Disorder)
Range of Conversion Disorder Symptoms
Important Issues in Diagnosing Conversion Disorder
Prevalence and Demographic Characteristics
Causes of Conversion Disorders
Pain Disorder
Treatment of Conversion Disorder
Factitious Disorder
Factitious Disorder
Distinguishing Between Different Types of Somatic Symptom and Related Disorders
Dissociative Disorders: An Overview
Dissociative Disorders: An Overview
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Dissociative Disorders: An Overview
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Depersonalization/Derealization Disorder
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Depersonalization/Derealization Disorder • Deper...
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Symptoms • The primary symptom of depersonalizat...
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • The way episodes of depersonalization/derealiz...
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • The DSM-5 explains that symptoms of depersonal...
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • Although Trauma and history of abuse are not d...
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Treatment of Depersonalization/Derealization Dis...
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • In addition to treating past trauma that may h...
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Depersonalization Symptoms: Feeling like an aut...
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • Mindfulness Meditation • Spending 10-20 minute...
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Dissociative Amnesia
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Dissociative Amnesia DSM-5 300.12 (F44.0) • Diss...
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • Dissociative amnesia is a potentially reversib...
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • Dissociative amnesia often arises from traumat...
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Dissociative Amnesia
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Dissociative Amnesia Symptoms • Under DSM 5, the...
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • The defining characteristic of dissociative am...
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. In selective amnesia, the individual can recall ...
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • Generalized amnesia may be more common among c...
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • Suppressed memories can be harmful and should ...
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Dissociative Amnesia in Daily Life • Dissociativ...
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • Families, friends and professional peers can p...
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Dissociative Amnesia Therapy • Minimal evidence-...
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • Cognitive therapy: This type of therapy focuse...
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • In DA, memory recall must also be addressed. A...
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • Hypnotism is an increasingly explored treatmen...
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • Cultural background. Individuals with this dis...
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Dissociative Identity Disorder • Dissociative id...
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Dissociative Identity Disorder • Dissociative Id...
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • The diagnosis of DID has been controversial fo...
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • Code 300.14 “ • A. Disruption of identity char...
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Symptoms of Dissociative Identity Disorder inabi...
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • The key characteristic of Dissociative Identit...
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Healthy Multiplicity • Healthy multiplicity is a...
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Presentation • The DID population appears to be ...
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • A reported history of childhood abuse is commo...
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Causal Factors and Controversies about DID
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Figure 8.4 Reported childhood abuse in four sepa...
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cultural Factors, Treatments, and Outcomes in Di...
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cultural Factors, Treatments, and Outcomes in Di...
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Treatment for Dissociative Identity Disorder • T...
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • It is critical that the therapist not play fav...
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • Since the definitions of fusion and final fusi...
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • The most successful treatment modality for DID...
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • he treatment of choice for DID is long-term, o...
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • The extreme and chronic nature of the trauma s...
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • It is the quality of the relationship between ...
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Working with 'alter personalities' • A client wi...
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • is important to bear in mind that the parts 'a...
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • There have been some helpful ways of understan...
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • The theory of structural dissociation can be v...
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • However, the therapist must hold in mind that ...
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • Working with DID clients is demanding and ofte...
Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Unresolved Issues
  1. 1. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. SOMATIC SYMPTOM AND DISSOCIATIVE DISORDERS Muhammad Musawar Ali MPHIL, ICAP Psychmmusawarali@gmail.com
  2. 2. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Somatic Symptom and Related Disorders: An Overview
  3. 3. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Somatic Symptom and Related Disorders: An Overview
  4. 4. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Somatic Symptom and Related Disorders: An Overview
  5. 5. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Somatic symptom disorderSomatic symptom disorder Somatic symptom disorder (SSD) is characterized by somatic symptoms that are either very distressing or result in significant disruption of functioning, as well as excessive and disproportionate thoughts, feelings and behaviors regarding those symptoms. • To be diagnosed with SSD, the individual must be persistently symptomatic (typically at least for 6 months). Somatic symptom disorder (SSD) is characterized by somatic symptoms that are either very distressing or result in significant disruption of functioning, as well as excessive and disproportionate thoughts, feelings and behaviors regarding those symptoms. • To be diagnosed with SSD, the individual must be persistently symptomatic (typically at least for 6 months). 06/09/19 5
  6. 6. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Somatic Symptom Disorder
  7. 7. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Criteria • A. One or more somatic symptoms that are distressing or result in significant disruption of daily life. • B. Excessive thoughts, feelings, or behaviors related to the somatic symptoms or associated health concerns as manifested by at least one of the following: 1. Disproportionate and persistent thoughts about the seriousness of one’s symptoms. 2. Persistently high level of anxiety about health or symptoms. 3. Excessive time and energy devoted to these symptoms or health concerns. C. Although any one somatic symptom may not be continuously present, the state of being symptomatic is persistent (typically more than 6 months). ----Criteria B for mild, moderate and severe 06/09/19 7
  8. 8. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Associated Features Supporting DiagnosisAssociated Features Supporting Diagnosis • Cognitive features include attention focused on somatic symptoms, attribution of normal bodily sensations to physical illness (possibly with catastrophic interpretations), worry about illness, and fear that any physical activity may damage the body. • The relevant associated behavioral features may include repeated bodily checking for abnormalities, repeated seeking of medical help and reassurance, and avoidance of physical activity. These features are usually associated with frequent requests for medical help for differentsomatic symptoms. 06/09/19 8
  9. 9. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Risk factors • Temperamental. • The personality trait of negative affectivity (neuroticism) has been identified as an independent correlate/risk factor of a high number of somatic symptoms. • Environmental. • Somatic symptom disorder is more frequent in individuals with few years of education and low socioeconomic status, and in those who have recently experience dstressful life events. • Course modifiers. • Persistent somatic symptoms are associated with demographic features (female sex, older age, fewer years of education, lower socioeconomic status, unemployment),a reported history of sexual abuse or other childhood adversity, concurrent chronic physical illness or psychiatric disorder (depression, anxiety, persistent depressive disorder [dysthymia], panic), social stress, and reinforcing social factors such as illness benefits. Cognitive factors that affect clinical course include sensitization to pain, heightened attention to bodily sensations, and attribution of bodily symptoms to a possible medical illness rather than recognizing them as a normal phenomenon or psychological stress. • Temperamental. • The personality trait of negative affectivity (neuroticism) has been identified as an independent correlate/risk factor of a high number of somatic symptoms. • Environmental. • Somatic symptom disorder is more frequent in individuals with few years of education and low socioeconomic status, and in those who have recently experience dstressful life events. • Course modifiers. • Persistent somatic symptoms are associated with demographic features (female sex, older age, fewer years of education, lower socioeconomic status, unemployment),a reported history of sexual abuse or other childhood adversity, concurrent chronic physical illness or psychiatric disorder (depression, anxiety, persistent depressive disorder [dysthymia], panic), social stress, and reinforcing social factors such as illness benefits. Cognitive factors that affect clinical course include sensitization to pain, heightened attention to bodily sensations, and attribution of bodily symptoms to a possible medical illness rather than recognizing them as a normal phenomenon or psychological stress. 06/09/19 9
  10. 10. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Causes of Somatic Symptom Disorder
  11. 11. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Figure 8.1 Simplified Model of Somatic Symptom Disorder People with somatic symptom disorder tend to have a cognitive style that leads them to be hypersensitive to their bodily sensations. They also experience these sensations as intense, disturbing, and highly aversive. Another characteristic of such patients is that they tend to think catastrophically about their symptoms, often overestimating the medical severity of their condition.
  12. 12. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Treatment of Somatic Symptom Disorder
  13. 13. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Illness Anxiety DisorderIllness Anxiety Disorder • Patients with illness anxiety disorder may or may not have a medical condition but have heightened bodily sensations, are intensely anxious about the possibility of an undiagnosed illness, or devote excessive time and energy to health concerns, often obsessively researching them. Like people with somatic symptom disorder, they are not easily reassured. Illness anxiety disorder can cause considerable distress and life disruption, even at moderate levels. • Two types – Care seeking type – Care avoiding type • Patients with illness anxiety disorder may or may not have a medical condition but have heightened bodily sensations, are intensely anxious about the possibility of an undiagnosed illness, or devote excessive time and energy to health concerns, often obsessively researching them. Like people with somatic symptom disorder, they are not easily reassured. Illness anxiety disorder can cause considerable distress and life disruption, even at moderate levels. • Two types – Care seeking type – Care avoiding type 06/09/19 13
  14. 14. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Illness Anxiety Disorder
  15. 15. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CriteriaCriteria A. Preoccupation with having or acquiring a serious illness. B. Somatic symptoms are not present or, if present, are only mild in intensity. If another medical condition is present or there is a high risk for developing a medical condition (e.g., strong family history is present), the preoccupation is clearly excessive or disproportionate. C. There is a high level of anxiety about health, and the individual is easily alarmed about personal health status. D. The individual performs excessive health-related behaviors (e.g., repeatedly checks his or her body for signs of illness) or exhibits maladaptive avoidance (e.g., avoids doctor appointments and hospitals). E. Illness preoccupation has been present for at least 6 months, but the specific illness that is feared may change over that period of time. F. The illness-related preoccupation is not better explained by another mental disorder, such as somatic symptom disorder, panic disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, body dysmorphic disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, or delusional disorder, somatic type. Specify whether: Care-seeking type: Medical care, including physician visits or undergoing tests and procedures, is frequently used. Care-avoidant type: Medical care is rarely used. A. Preoccupation with having or acquiring a serious illness. B. Somatic symptoms are not present or, if present, are only mild in intensity. If another medical condition is present or there is a high risk for developing a medical condition (e.g., strong family history is present), the preoccupation is clearly excessive or disproportionate. C. There is a high level of anxiety about health, and the individual is easily alarmed about personal health status. D. The individual performs excessive health-related behaviors (e.g., repeatedly checks his or her body for signs of illness) or exhibits maladaptive avoidance (e.g., avoids doctor appointments and hospitals). E. Illness preoccupation has been present for at least 6 months, but the specific illness that is feared may change over that period of time. F. The illness-related preoccupation is not better explained by another mental disorder, such as somatic symptom disorder, panic disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, body dysmorphic disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, or delusional disorder, somatic type. Specify whether: Care-seeking type: Medical care, including physician visits or undergoing tests and procedures, is frequently used. Care-avoidant type: Medical care is rarely used. 06/09/19 15
  16. 16. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Diagnostic featuresDiagnostic features • Fulfillment of criteria • While the concern may be derived from a non pathological physical sign or sensation, the individual's distress emanates not primarily from the physical complaint itself but rather from his or her anxiety about the meaning, significance, or cause of the complaint (i.e., the suspected medical diagnosis). • Associated features – Too anxious for seeking medical help – Frequent visit of physician – Dissatisfied with treatment • Fulfillment of criteria • While the concern may be derived from a non pathological physical sign or sensation, the individual's distress emanates not primarily from the physical complaint itself but rather from his or her anxiety about the meaning, significance, or cause of the complaint (i.e., the suspected medical diagnosis). • Associated features – Too anxious for seeking medical help – Frequent visit of physician – Dissatisfied with treatment 06/09/19 16
  17. 17. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Risk factorsRisk factors • Environmental. – Illness anxiety disorder may sometimes be precipitated by a major life stress or a serious but ultimately benign threat to the individual's health. A history of childhood abuse or of a serious childhood illness may predispose to development of the disorder in adulthood • Environmental. – Illness anxiety disorder may sometimes be precipitated by a major life stress or a serious but ultimately benign threat to the individual's health. A history of childhood abuse or of a serious childhood illness may predispose to development of the disorder in adulthood 06/09/19 17
  18. 18. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Conversion Disorder (Functional Neurological Symptom Disorder) Conversion Disorder (Functional Neurological Symptom Disorder) • Modern day hysteria • Symptoms associated with sensory or motor functioning • Difficult to treat • Conversion disorder is two to three times more common in females. • Lack of concern about symptoms.(La belle indifference) • Modern day hysteria • Symptoms associated with sensory or motor functioning • Difficult to treat • Conversion disorder is two to three times more common in females. • Lack of concern about symptoms.(La belle indifference) 06/09/19 18
  19. 19. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • Hippocrates – Believed disorder only occurred in women – Attributed it to a wandering uterus • Originally known as Hysteria – Greek word for uterus • Freud – Coined term conversion – Anxiety and conflict converted into physical symptoms – Famous case of Anna O. • Hippocrates – Believed disorder only occurred in women – Attributed it to a wandering uterus • Originally known as Hysteria – Greek word for uterus • Freud – Coined term conversion – Anxiety and conflict converted into physical symptoms – Famous case of Anna O. 06/09/19 19
  20. 20. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. criteriacriteria • A. One or more symptoms of altered voluntary motor or sensory function. • B. Clinical findings provide evidence of incompatibility between the symptom and recognized neurological or medical conditions. • C. The symptom or deficit is not better explained by another medical or mental disorder. • D. The symptom or deficit causes clinically significant distress or impairment in social, occupational,or other important areas of functioning or warrants medical evaluation. 06/09/19 20
  21. 21. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • Specify symptom type: – (F44.4) With wealcness or paralysis – (F44.4) With abnormal movement (e.g., tremor, dystonie movement, myoclonus, gait – disorder) – (F44.4) With swallowing symptoms – (F44.4) With speech symptom (e.g., dysphonia, slurred speech) – (F44.5) With attacks or seizures – (F44.6) With anesthesia or sensory loss – (F44.6) With special sensory symptom (e.g., visual, olfactory, or hearing disturbance) – (F44.7) With mixed symptoms • Specify if: – Acute episode; Symptoms present for less than 6 months. – Persistent: Symptoms occurring for 6 months or more. • Specify if: – With psyctiological stressor (specify stressor) – Without psychoiogicai stressor • Specify symptom type: – (F44.4) With wealcness or paralysis – (F44.4) With abnormal movement (e.g., tremor, dystonie movement, myoclonus, gait – disorder) – (F44.4) With swallowing symptoms – (F44.4) With speech symptom (e.g., dysphonia, slurred speech) – (F44.5) With attacks or seizures – (F44.6) With anesthesia or sensory loss – (F44.6) With special sensory symptom (e.g., visual, olfactory, or hearing disturbance) – (F44.7) With mixed symptoms • Specify if: – Acute episode; Symptoms present for less than 6 months. – Persistent: Symptoms occurring for 6 months or more. • Specify if: – With psyctiological stressor (specify stressor) – Without psychoiogicai stressor 06/09/19 21
  22. 22. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Associated diagnostic featureAssociated diagnostic feature • A number of associated features can support the diagnosis of conversion disorder. There may be a history of multiple similar somatic symptoms. Onset may be associated with stress or trauma, either psychological or physical in nature. The potential etiological relevance of this stress or trauma may be suggested by a close temporal relationship. However, while assessment for stress and trauma is important, the diagnosis should not be withheld if none is found. • A number of associated features can support the diagnosis of conversion disorder. There may be a history of multiple similar somatic symptoms. Onset may be associated with stress or trauma, either psychological or physical in nature. The potential etiological relevance of this stress or trauma may be suggested by a close temporal relationship. However, while assessment for stress and trauma is important, the diagnosis should not be withheld if none is found. 06/09/19 22
  23. 23. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • Risk and Prognostic Factors – Temperamental. Maladaptive personality traits are commonly associated with conversion disorder. – Environmental. There may be a history of childhood abuse and neglect. Stressful life events are often, but not always, present. – Genetic and physiological. The presence of neurological disease that causes similar symptoms is a risk factor 06/09/19 23
  24. 24. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Conversion Disorder (Functional Neurological Symptom Disorder)
  25. 25. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Range of Conversion Disorder Symptoms
  26. 26. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Important Issues in Diagnosing Conversion Disorder
  27. 27. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Prevalence and Demographic Characteristics
  28. 28. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Causes of Conversion Disorders
  29. 29. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Pain Disorder
  30. 30. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Treatment of Conversion Disorder
  31. 31. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Factitious Disorder
  32. 32. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Factitious Disorder
  33. 33. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Distinguishing Between Different Types of Somatic Symptom and Related Disorders
  34. 34. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Dissociative Disorders: An Overview
  35. 35. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Dissociative Disorders: An Overview
  36. 36. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Dissociative Disorders: An Overview
  37. 37. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Depersonalization/Derealization Disorder
  38. 38. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Depersonalization/Derealization Disorder • Depersonalization/derealization disorder is a dissociative disorder during which the patient feels as though he or she is detached from the self or from the environment. These episodes can come on suddenly, or persist for months or years. • Several areas of the brain have been implicated in depersonalization/derealization disorder, suggesting that it is a brain disorder. According to the DSM-5, depersonalization/derealization disorder is a fairly common disorder, with as many as half of all adults experiencing at least 1 episode at some point during the lifespan, although less than 2% of the population experience pervasive symptoms (American Psychiatric Association, 2013). • Symptoms of depersonalization and realization are common during a traumatic experience. Therefore, individuals with a history of trauma or abuse have an increased risk of depersonalization/derealization disorder. Treating depersonalization/derealization disorder includes the treatment of the preceding stressor, as well as development of coping skills that challenge depersonalization/derealization disorder symptoms
  39. 39. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
  40. 40. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Symptoms • The primary symptom of depersonalization/derealization disorder is the persistent or recurring experience of either depersonalization or derealization. • The DSM-5 describes depersonalization as a sense of detachment or outside of one’s feelings, thoughts or actions. Derealization is described as a dreamlike or foggy state of feeling detached from surroundings. These states can manifest in many ways. • Some patients experience an altered sense of time. Others feel as though they are not human. Many complain of their head feeling foggy, feeling lightheaded or tingly. Many patients think they are going crazy. For diagnosis, both of these experiences must cause distress or impairment. The symptoms cannot be caused by any drug, medication or other disorder (American Psychiatric Association, 2013).
  41. 41. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • The way episodes of depersonalization/derealization disorder present vary greatly among patients. Some patients find that episodes come on suddenly with no warning. • For some patients, the sense of depersonalization of derealization are continuous and do not end. Some recognize triggers that precede episodes and some patients are able to willfully induce episodes (Guralnik and Simon, 2010). • Prevalence • The DSM-5 estimates that half of all adults have experienced at least one episode of depersonalization or derealization. However, less than 2% of adults experience persistent or recurring episodes. • The average age of oneset is 16 years old, although symptoms can begin in childhood. Less than 5% of adults experience onset of depersonalization/derealization disorder after age 25 (American Psychiatric Association, 2013)
  42. 42. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • The DSM-5 explains that symptoms of depersonalization/derealization disorder can interfere with work, school and relationships. Feeling disconnected from self or surroundings can lead to difficulty in focusing, learning and performing. Emotional disconnectedness can impair relationships (American Psychiatric Association, 2013). • Depersonalization/derealization disorder often occurs with anxiety, depression or both (American Psychiatric Association, 2013). Patients diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder and panic disorders are also likely to experience symptoms of depersonalization/derealization disorder (Weiner and McKay, 2013). • Avoidant personality disorder, borderline personality disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder are the most common comorbid personality disorders (American Psychiatric Association, 2013).
  43. 43. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • Although Trauma and history of abuse are not diagnostic features of depersonalization/derealization disorder, they are common predictors. During traumatic events, such as abuse, assault, or an accident, it is common for people to experience symptoms associated with depersonalization/derealization disorder. It is believed that depersonalization or derealization can protect the psyche from the pain of the trauma. • Similarly, adults with a history of childhood abuse are more likely than the general population to meet diagnostic criteria for depersonalization/derealization disorder (Guralnik and Simon, 2010). Although physical and sexual abuses are traumatic and can lead to dissociative symptoms, emotional abuse is the most common factor associated with depersonalization/derealization disorder. • Specifically, childhood experiences of rejection, terror, exploitation, isolation and denial of emotional response are associated with adulthood depersonalization/derealization disorder (Hunt, 2010). The DSM-5 explains that although trauma is a factor in the development of depersonalization/derealization disorder, tempermental factors such as being harm-avoidant, or emotionally immature also contribute.
  44. 44. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Treatment of Depersonalization/Derealization Disorder • Treatment of depersonalization/derealization disorder varies greatly depending on the theoretical approach of the therapist. Because certain brain functions are implicated in depersonalization/derealization disorder, many doctors find that medications, such as antidepressants and anticonvulsants are helpful. • These drugs change the way the brain responds to emotional and sensational stimuli. Still, no medication can resolve the symptoms of depersonalization/derealization disorder without therapy. • The psychoanalytical model approaches depersonalization/ derealization disorder as a defense against internal conflict or threat of the self, usually the result of childhood abuse. • From this approach, depersonalization/derealization disorder is treated by exploring and overcoming averse childhood circumstances (Medford, et al., 2005).
  45. 45. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • In addition to treating past trauma that may have triggered depersonalization/derealization disorder, many therapists approach treatment by establishing and strengthening coping skills. • Important skills to challenge depersonalization/derealization disorder symptoms include emotional regulation, adapting to life post-trauma, interpersonal skills and development of a healthy self- identity. • Although developing coping skills is important, it should never replace dealing with the trauma or series of traumatic experiences that preceded depersonalization/derealization disorder. • Depersonalization/derealization disorder symptoms are a method of avoiding painful feelings and can only be treated when the patient can face the feelings associated with the trauma (Medford, et al, 2005). •
  46. 46. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Depersonalization Symptoms: Feeling like an automaton, a sense of having no will or agency Feeling like an outside observer of one’s own mental processes Feeling that you are not in control of your speech or actions Feeling estranged from your self Not feeling like the person you see in the mirror Fearing that you are going to go insane or lose control Derealization symptoms: Derealization is a perception that the external world is an altered reality, or is somehow unreal. A sense that other people seem unfamiliar or mechanical, that they “lack souls” A sense that familiar surroundings are unfamiliar It may feel that when you touch an object “you” are not really touching, that you are somehow located more deeply in your body, or that there is a bubble surrounding you Things feel numb and less “crisp” The external world may appear visually flat, almost two dimensional Things may appear smaller or larger than they really are (known as micropsia and macropsia The world and your life feels like a movie that you are watching on a screen Altered perception of time Visual snow
  47. 47. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • Mindfulness Meditation • Spending 10-20 minutes a day in mindful meditation. Simply stare at an object and be aware of all thoughts that pop into your head. Don’t judge these thoughts. Simply be mindful towards them, and allow your focus to shift back to the object. • Developing secure relationships with other people • It’s extremely important to develop healthy relationships with other people. In order to do this you must be assertive. Developing assertiveness helps enhance your sense of self, and also helps you make long lasting friendships. These friendships will help you with depersonalization tremendously. • Psychological counseling. This helps you understand why depersonalization and derealization occur, and helps you gain control over the symptoms so that they go away. Two such techniques include cognitive behavioral therapy and psychodynamic therapy. Depersonalization-derealization disorder may also improve when counseling helps with other mental health conditions, such as depression.
  48. 48. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Dissociative Amnesia
  49. 49. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Dissociative Amnesia DSM-5 300.12 (F44.0) • Dissociative amnesia (DA) is one of three dissociative disorders listed under DSM-V. The disorder involves the temporary loss of recall memory caused by disassociation, which may last for a period of seconds or years. • The interruption in memory may be voluntary or involuntary and is most often a result of psychological trauma. DA involves episodic autobiographical memory loss inconsistent with normal forgetfulness. • Episodic autobiographical information is associated with contextual information, such as what happened in the minutes leading up to a traumatic event. The individual may, however, remember semantic autobiographical information such as the date, time and weather conditions of the accident.
  50. 50. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • Dissociative amnesia is a potentially reversible memory impairment that primarily affects autobiographical memory. In dissociative amnesia, the patient cannot recall important autobiographical information, usually of a traumatic or stressful nature, although more extensive memory loss may be reported. • Dissociative fugue, a subtype of dissociative amnesia in DSM-5, is characterized by sudden unexpected travel or wandering in a dissociated state, with subsequent dissociative amnesia for the fugue episode, and often for some or all of the patient’s life history. • Dissociative amnesia and dissociative fugue (a subtype) are discussed here. Other dissociative disorders, including dissociative identity disorder, depersonalization disorder, and dissociative aspects of posttraumatic stress disorder, are discussed separately.
  51. 51. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • Dissociative amnesia often arises from traumatic childhood events. It can be difficult to identify in children due to their undeveloped memory and communication skills. • In adulthood, DA can appear as a result of trauma such as from war, avoidance such as from aberrant sexual behavior, and stressful situations with extreme emotions such experiences causing rage, fear or shame. • Brain imaging studies have identified changes and fiber degeneration in the right temporo-frontal cortex area in individuals with dissociative amnesia (Staniloiu and Markowitsch, 2010).
  52. 52. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Dissociative Amnesia
  53. 53. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Dissociative Amnesia Symptoms • Under DSM 5, the symptoms and criteria for dissociative amnesia are (American Psychiatric Association,2013): • Unable to recall autobiographical memory associated with a traumatic event. The recall of traumatic events is usually unconscious. • The inability to recall traumatic events creates distress. • The memory dysfunction does not have a physiological cause. • The memory dysfunction is not dissociative identity disorder. • The memory loss is not a result of substance abuse or other substance.
  54. 54. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • The defining characteristic of dissociative amnesia is an inability to recall important autobiographical information that 1) should be successfully stored in memory and 2) ordinarily would be readily remembered (Criterion A). • Dissociative amnesia differs from the permanent amnesias due to neurobiological damage or toxicity that prevent memory storage or retrieval in that it is always potentially reversible because the memory has been successfully stored. • Localized amnesia, a failure to recall events during a circumscribed period of time, is the most common form of dissociative amnesia. Localized amnesia may be broader than amnesia for a single traumatic event (e.g., months or years associated with child abuse or intense combat).
  55. 55. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. In selective amnesia, the individual can recall some, but not all, of the events during a circumscribed period of time. Thus, the individual may remember part of a traumatic event but not other parts. Some individuals report both localized and selective amnesias. •Generalized amnesia, a complete loss of memory for one's life history, is rare. Individuals with generalized amnesia may forget personal identity. Some lose previous knowledge about the world (i.e., semantic knowledge) and can no longer access well-learned skills (i.e., procedural knowledge). •Generalized amnesia has an acute onset; the perplexity, disorientation, and purposeless wandering of individuals with generalized amnesia usually bring them to the attention of the police or psychiatric emergency services.
  56. 56. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • Generalized amnesia may be more common among combat veterans, sexual assault victims, and individuals experiencing extreme emotional stress or conflict. • Individuals with dissociative amnesia are frequently unaware (or only partially aware) of their memory problems. Many, especially those with localized amnesia, minimize the importance of their memory loss and may become uncomfortable when prompted to address it. • In systematized amnesia, the individual loses memory for a specific category of information (e.g., all memories relating to one's family, a particular person, or childhood sexual abuse). • In continuous amnesia, an individual forgets each new event as it occurs.
  57. 57. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • Suppressed memories can be harmful and should be treated even if the individual re-establishes a good quality of life. If the memory is being repressed so too is the traumatic events that triggered the disassociation. The individual may have partial memory recall through flashes or nightmares. • DA is often comorbid with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The repression of memories can lead to maladaptive behavior in adolescence and adulthood such as self-harming or harming others. • Men with a dissociative identity disorder are at a higher risk of going to prison as a result of directing their aggression towards society. • Dissociative fugue, formerly a separate disorder, is a subtype of amnesia under DSM-V. It may involve a temporary or permanent loss of one’s personal identity or the development of a new identity. It is often triggered by stressful life events and involves travel.
  58. 58. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Dissociative Amnesia in Daily Life • Dissociative amnesia can be a stressful experience for families dealing with the stress, depression and confusion of a loved one who has lost memories. The family may also be dealing with a stressful event that caused the amnesia, such as abuse or an accident. • Daily activities may trigger the underlying cause and cause the individual to further disassociate. This risk is higher when the triggering event is related to the home and family life – child or spousal abuse, for example. • DA can have adverse effects on a career. The individual will likely be able to recall basic knowledge, routines and rules, but other important information may be lost, such as remembering important contacts.
  59. 59. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • Families, friends and professional peers can play an important role in the recovery of lost memories. Recall can be aided by cues and storytelling. However, these techniques should be applied with the guidance of a therapist to ensure negative associations do not cause further disassociation. • The relief of stress can release negative emotions and help memories resurface. Relaxation techniques can easily be employed in daily life. Individuals with dissociative amnesia practicing mindfulness-based therapy (MBT), a practice easy to follow at home, have produced improvements in memory.
  60. 60. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Dissociative Amnesia Therapy • Minimal evidence-based research exists to support the successful treatment of memory disorders, including for pharmacotherapy. An objective of dissociative disorder (DD) treatment is to reintegrate the dissociated selves. • DA sometimes spontaneously resolves, and may do so in days or months, or it could take years. Generally, the disorder is difficult to treat. Typical DD treatment involves three phases: trauma exposure, trauma experience processing and personality integration (Brand, B. and Loewenstein R, 2010) • A review of 16 DD studies has shown that treatment can reduce symptoms, including depression, suicidality and post-traumatic stress disorder.Reducing the underlying symptoms helps to ease the stress associated with the repressed memories.
  61. 61. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • Cognitive therapy: This type of therapy focuses on changing dysfunctional thinking patterns and the resulting feelings and behaviors. • Medication: There is no medication to treat the dissociative disorders themselves. However, a person with a dissociative disorder who also suffers from depression or anxiety might benefit from treatment with a medication such as an antidepressant or anti-anxiety drug. • Family therapy: This kind of therapy helps to teach the family about the disorder and its causes, as well as to help family members recognize symptoms of a recurrence. • Creative therapies (art therapy, music therapy): These therapies allow the patient to explore and express his or her thoughts and feelings in a safe and creative way.
  62. 62. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • In DA, memory recall must also be addressed. A multicomponent treatment may be pursued. The main treatment approaches involve psychotherapy, including dream analysis, to retrieve the hidden memories, and memory training. • The use of computer aids and visual imagery is increasing the effectiveness of memory training. Since DA is often triggered by trauma some form of PTSD therapy may be incorporated. • One survey of treatment approaches found cognitive- based therapies to be the most effective at reducing symptoms and improving memory recall. (Markowitsch, H. J., and Staniloiu, A.2012)
  63. 63. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • Hypnotism is an increasingly explored treatment but also a controversial one. Many recovered memories of childhood sexual abuse have proven to be false. • Hypnosis, as well as other meditative techniques, can help to relax the patient thereby relieving stress and making memories more accessible. A similar result may be achieved through interviewing under sedation, possibly using cues to guide the patient (Sau Kuen Kwan, P.,2009). • The media and mental health field are fascinated by cases of dissociative fugue, a rare condition that is no longer classified as a disorder but a subtype of DA under DSM-V. • The media exposure typically ends when the person is identified and we do not hear about their recovery process. These individuals who may have experienced a splitting of their personality following a trauma or accident often slowly or spontaneously recover their memory once reintegrated back into their regular environment.
  64. 64. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • Cultural background. Individuals with this disorder may present with prominent medically unexplained neurological symptoms, such as non-epileptic seizures, paralyses, or sensory loss, in cultural settings where such symptoms are common. Similarly, in settings where normative possession is common (e.g., rural areas in the developing world, among certain religious groups in the United States and Europe), the fragmented identities may take the form of possessing spirits, deities, demons, animals, or mythical figures.
  65. 65. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Dissociative Identity Disorder • Dissociative identity disorder (DID) – Disruption of identity characterized by two or more distinct identities or personality states – Recurrent episodes of amnesia – Self-reported or reported by others
  66. 66. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Dissociative Identity Disorder • Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID), previously referred to as multiple personality disorder, is one of several dissociative disorders, as described in DSM-5. • The key element in this diagnosis is the presence of at least two distinct and separate personalities within an individual. Although multiple personalities (alters) exist within a single person, only one is manifested at a time; each with its own memories, behaviors and life preferences. • At least two of these identities take control of a person’s conduct at any given time. • Lastly, it is critical that the observed disturbances are not a consequence of a substance (drug addiction and/or alcohol addiction) or a general medical condition, e.g., epileptic seizure (Spiegel, Loewenstein, Lewis-Fernandez, Sar, Simeon, Vermetten, et al, 2011).
  67. 67. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • The diagnosis of DID has been controversial for many years, with many mental health professionals alternatively attributing the disorder to misdiagnosis, social contagion or simply hypnotic suggestion. As a result, only a handful of specialized psychiatrists are responsible for most DID diagnoses (Gillig, 2009).
  68. 68. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • Code 300.14 “ • A. Disruption of identity characterized by two or more distinct personality states, which may be described in some cultures as an experience of possession. The disruption of marked discontinuity in sense of self and sense of agency, accompanied by related alterations in affect, behavior, consciousness, memory, perception, cognition, and/or sensory-motor functioning. These signs and symptoms may be observed by others or reported by the individual. • B. Recurrent gaps in the recall of everyday events, important personal information, and/or traumatic events that are inconsistent with ordinary forgetting. • C. The symptoms cause clinically significant distress or impairment in social, occupational, or other important areas of functioning. • D. The disturbance is not a normal part of a broadly accepted cultural or religious practice. Note: In children, the symptoms are not better explained by imaginary playmates or other fantasy play. • E. The symptoms are not attributable to the physiological effects of a substance (e.g., blackouts or chaotic behavior during alcohol intoxication) or another medical condition (e.g., complex partial seizures).
  69. 69. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Symptoms of Dissociative Identity Disorder inability to recall large memories of childhood; Lack of awareness of recent events, and if they do remember, inability to explain them, for example not being able to explain how the patient got somewhere, or how the acquired a possession; “lost time,” or frequent memory loss; Flashbacks or sudden return of memories; Feelings of disconnection or detachment from body or thoughts; Hallucinations or voices; So called “out of body ” experiences; Self-harm or suicidal thoughts;; Changes in handwriting; Functional changes: from nearly disabled to highly functioning Less commonly observed manifestations observed in patients with DID: Mood swings or depression; Anxiety, nervousness, panic attacks or phobias; Eating and food issues; Unexplained sleep disorders; Headaches or general body pain; Sexual issues, sex addiction or sexual avoidance The diagnosis of DID may be complicated by the ambiguity of its presentation; many symptoms experienced by patients with DID may resemble other physical or mental disorders, to include post-traumatic stress disorder, substance abuse or seizure disorders. The most commonly observed symptoms include:
  70. 70. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • The key characteristic of Dissociative Identity Disorder is the presence of at least two distinct personality states, (or in some cultures, an experience of "possession"); amnesia is the next most important characteristic. • The alternate personality states are often referred to as "alters" or alternate identities, although many other terms may be used including Apparently Normal Part of the personality (ANP), and Emotional Part of the personality. • Alters are only overt (obvious) in a small minority of people with DID in clinical situations. A change introduced in the DSM-5 is that it is possible to diagnose DID without directly observing the alternate personality states by identifying two clusters of symptoms, described in the DSM-5 as: Sudden alterations or discontinuities in sense of self and sense of agency (Criteria A), and recurrent dissociative amnesias (Criteria B)
  71. 71. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Healthy Multiplicity • Healthy multiplicity is achieved when a person has multiple senses of identity, but does not have clinically significant distress or impairment as a result of their dissociative identities. A person who meets all the diagnostic criteria for Dissociative Identity Disorder except Criteria C (distress or impaired life) may be referred to as a healthy multiple, and does not have any dissociative disorder since all of them require distress or impaired functioning.
  72. 72. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Presentation • The DID population appears to be somewhat homogeneous, with many common traits shared by diagnosed patients. DID is typically manifested in females, often in their 3rd decade of life. • Their psychiatric history is likely to show that the onset of dissociative symptoms appeared between the ages of 5- 10, with the appearance of alters by the age of 6. • As the patient ages, the numbers of alters increases, with adult DID patients reporting up to 16 separate and distinct alters. As many as 24 alters have been reported in adolescents, though in both cases, many of these will fade, if effective treatment is provided (Gillig 2009).
  73. 73. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • A reported history of childhood abuse is common, with a high frequency of sexual abuse. Suicidal ideation with attempts at suicide is commonly reported. • While sexual promiscuity is unremarkable, many patients report a decreased libido and inability to reach orgasm. Further to that, patients sometimes dress in clothing appropriate for the opposite gender or state that they, themselves, are of the opposite gender (Gillig 2009). • Patients with DID sometimes experience hallucinations, report hearing voices, amnesia and periods of depersonalization. On many occasions, when referring to themselves, they may use the plural “we” instead of “I” (Gillig 2009).
  74. 74. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Causal Factors and Controversies about DID
  75. 75. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Figure 8.4 Reported childhood abuse in four separate studies of patients with DID (total n − 488).
  76. 76. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cultural Factors, Treatments, and Outcomes in Dissociative Disorders
  77. 77. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cultural Factors, Treatments, and Outcomes in Dissociative Disorders
  78. 78. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Treatment for Dissociative Identity Disorder • The cardinal objective of therapy is integrated functioning. As such, the DID patient should be viewed as a whole adult person with multiple identities sharing in the responsibilities of life. • Switches among identities may occur at any time, usually in response to changes in the patient’s mental state or to environmental demands. • As such, the therapist must constantly contend with the alters’ competing points of view. Since the identity in control may be unaware of the others or disown them, it is critical that the therapist helps the identities become aware of each other, legitimize them, negotiate and resolve their conflicts. • It would be counterproductive for the therapist to tell patients to ignore or get rid of the different identities.
  79. 79. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • It is critical that the therapist not play favorites among the alternate identities, or try to eliminate the disruptive or unlikable alters. At the same time, there is no reason to try and have the patient create additional identities, name them or suggest that they function differently (International Society for the Study of Trauma and Dissociation, 2011). • With regard to an optimum therapeutic outcome, an intermediate goal is to achieve integration; a state where the identities can harmoniously coexist. • The next goal of therapy is referred to as fusion, a point in time when the alternate identities join together, with a total loss of subjective separateness. At the time when the patient’s sense of self totally shifts from having multiple identities to that of a unified self, final fusion has occurred.
  80. 80. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • Since the definitions of fusion and final fusion are similar and can be confusing, some clinicians have advocated for the use of the term unification to avoid potential mis-characterizations (International Society for the Study of Trauma and Dissociation, 2011). • It is critical to note that final fusion may not be achievable or desired by some patients. A variety of factors can contribute to this inability, including stress, unresolved painful life issues, lack of adequate treatment, comorbidities. In these cases, it may be more realistic to broker a cooperative arrangement designed to permit optimum functioning. • Nonetheless, it is critical to note that such patients are likely to be at increased risk of later decompensation if sufficiently stressed (International Society for the Study of Trauma and Dissociation, 2011).
  81. 81. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • The most successful treatment modality for DID is likely to be individual psychotherapy. A reasonable generalized therapeutic approach would employ a phased treatment strategy, broadly described, below: • Phase 1: Establish safety, stabilization and reduction of symptoms • Phase 2: Confronting, working through and integration of traumatic memories • Phase 3: Integration and rehabilitation (International Society for the Study of Trauma and Dissociation, 2011).
  82. 82. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
  83. 83. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • he treatment of choice for DID is long-term, one-to-one, relationally based psychotherapy. In most cases, therapy will be at minimum once weekly, but this would be dependent on a number of factors such as the client’s level of functioning, resources, support and motivation. • Longer sessions (of 75 to 90 minutes, or in some cases longer) are often required, and therapy may extend typically for five or more years. • An eclectic use of techniques such as cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), dialectical behaviour therapy (DBT), eye movement desensitisation and reprocessing (EMDR), and sensorimotor psychotherapy,amongst others, can also be helpful. • However, EMDR protocols need to be adjusted for working with DID, as standard EMDR treatment, especially at the hands of a practitioner unfamiliar with dissociative disorders, can lead to dangerous flooding of traumatic material and subsequent destabilisation of the client
  84. 84. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • The extreme and chronic nature of the trauma suffered by many DID clients can lead to complex and changeable transference and counter transference responses in the therapy. • Extreme care must be given to the issue of boundaries: the history of many DID clients is steeped in boundary violations and so there is significant potential for re-enactments in the therapeutic setting. There must be open and honest discussion and negotiation of boundaries at every stage of the treatment. • 'Crisis' may occur regularly at many points during the therapy, but especially when dealing with traumatic memories in phase 2 work. Boundaries that are flexible but hold the treatment frame consistently are essential, especially as it impacts upon the attachment issues evoked by working with 'alternate identities'.
  85. 85. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • It is the quality of the relationship between therapist and client which is the best predictor of therapeutic success, and so a warm, empathetic, consistent, engaged therapist who is willing to be flexible and work long-term with extremely distressing material is essential. • Specialist supervision from someone experienced in working with dissociative disorders is advised, as is avoiding isolation by being part of supportive professional groups working in this field. • Attention must be paid at all times to the risk of secondary traumatisation due to the extreme and prolonged nature of the abuse suffered by most DID clients.
  86. 86. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Working with 'alter personalities' • A client with DID, at some point during therapy, will invariably present with their 'alternate personalities, otherwise known as 'alters', 'parts', etc. These may present as having different ages, a different gender, different characteristics and often different levels of awareness of their autobiography. • Some will be aware of or 'co-conscious' with other 'parts' of the personality, whilst others will not: when there is no co- consciousness, there will often be brief amnesic blanks when that part is 'out' or 'in executive control'. • This can be distressing and worrying for the client, who may feel that they are 'going crazy', as they do not know what they have done or said during the preceding period of minutes, hours, or (rarely) days.
  87. 87. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • is important to bear in mind that the parts 'are not actually separate identities or personalities in one body, but rather parts of a single individual that are not yet functioning together in a smooth, co-ordinated, and flexible way'. • The ultimate work of therapy is to facilitate an increased co-ordination between these parts, so that they can indeed function together and perhaps even merge or 'fuse'. • By working on increased communication and co-operation between parts, often there is a corresponding increase in levels of co-consciousness, which can help the DID client to feel in much better control of their life.
  88. 88. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • There have been some helpful ways of understanding and classifying these different 'parts' in terms of the role and function they play in the person's life as a whole. • Van der Hart et alpropose in their theory of 'structural dissociation' a basic division between the apparently normal personalities (ANPs) and the emotional personalities (EPs) - the former tend to be preoccupied with getting on with life and manage by blocking out memories and experiences connected to the past traumatic events, while the EPs are 'stuck' in those experiences and experience them as now rather than as past. • Much of the therapy in working with DID is concerned with resolving conflicts between this basic split, and in resolving a further level of conflicts between different EPs' favoured 'survival response' such as fight, flight, freeze or submit. The entire personality is structured around the causative trauma, either in experiencing it (the EPs) or avoiding it (the ANPs).
  89. 89. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • The theory of structural dissociation can be very helpful in coming to find helpful ways of working with all of the different parts of the personality. • There has been much debate and controversy about whether engaging with 'alternate personalities' is therapeutic or not, but the ISSTD guidelines1 do advise engaging with all parts of a person's personality in a non-prejudicial, affirming way. • By doing this, the therapist can act as a 'relational bridge' in order to enable the client to begin to make contact with and relate to all the dissociated and disowned parts of themselves, which includes parts of the personality as well as disowned emotions and traumatic memories.
  90. 90. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • However, the therapist must hold in mind that the client is one person with many parts, and not collude with dissociation by encouraging further unnecessary elaboration or autonomy of 'alters'. • The therapeutic goal should be to foster integration between disconnected emotions, memories, behaviours and sense of identity. Total 'fusion' of the alternate personalities into one whole may not always be possible, and 'stable multiplicity' may be a more realistic treatment outcome for some, but this should not distract from the goal of increased associative functioning.
  91. 91. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. • Working with DID clients is demanding and often long-term. There are a number of pitfalls and issues that will arise for the therapist engaged in this work. However, it can also be some of the most rewarding psychotherapeutic work to engage in and good, effective therapy can lead to a very positive prognosis for DID clients.
  92. 92. Copyright © 2017, 2014, 2013 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Unresolved Issues

×