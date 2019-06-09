Eating and feeding disorders

Successfully reported this slideshow.
 Avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder  Anorexia nervosa
Avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder
 ARFID was introduced as a new diagnostic category in the recently published DSM-V. The ARFID diagnosis describes individ...
 Individuals who meet the criteria for ARFID have developed some type of problem with eating (or for very young children,...
 person with ARFID isn’t able to get enough nutrition through their diet, they may end up losing weight. Or, younger kids...
Diagnostic criterion  1. An eating or feeding disturbance (e.g., apparent lack of interest in eating or food; avoidance b...
 2. The disturbance is not better explained by lack of available food or by an associated culturally sanctioned practice....
Causes  Many interacting risk factors influence a child’s adaptation to a certain level of caloric intake  Avoidant/rest...
Treatment  Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) can be employed to help ARFID patients change the thought patterns that und...
 Treatment involves detailed assessment of feeding behavior and parent-child interactions, while allowing parents to play...
 Anorexia Nervosa is a psychological and possibly life- threatening eating disorder defined by an extremely low body weig...
Diagnostic Criteria: A. Restriction of energy intake relative to requirements, leading to a significantly low body weight ...
causes  The exact cause of anorexia nervosa is unknown. As with many diseases, it's probably a combination of biological,...
 Psychological. Some emotional characteristics may contribute to anorexia. Young women may have obsessive- compulsive per...
Genetic factors:  The eating disorders anorexia nervosa tend to run in families, and twin studies support the role of ge...
Cont.. Sociocultural Standards:  As sociocultural standards changed to favor a thinner shape as the ideal for women, the...
Treatment  A number of different psychological treatments can be used to treat anorexia. Depending on the severity of the...
 Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT)  Interpersonal therapy (IPT)  Focal psychodynamic therapy (FPT)  Family interventi...
thank you!!!
Eating and feeding disorders
  1. 1. Muhammad Musawar Ali MPHIL, ICAP Psychmmusawarali@gmail.com
  2. 2.  Avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder  Anorexia nervosa
  3. 3. Avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder
  4. 4.  ARFID was introduced as a new diagnostic category in the recently published DSM-V. The ARFID diagnosis describes individuals whose symptoms do not match the criteria for traditional eating disorder diagnoses, but who, nonetheless, experience clinically significant struggles with eating and food. Symptoms of ARFID typically show up in infancy or childhood, but they may also present or persist into adulthood.
  5. 5.  Individuals who meet the criteria for ARFID have developed some type of problem with eating (or for very young children, a problem with feeding). As a result of the eating problem, the person isn’t able to take in adequate calories or nutrition through their diet. There are many types of eating problems that might warrant an ARFID diagnosis – difficulty digesting certain foods, avoiding certain colors or textures of food, eating only very small portions, having no appetite, or being afraid to eat after a frightening episode of choking or vomiting.
  6. 6.  person with ARFID isn’t able to get enough nutrition through their diet, they may end up losing weight. Or, younger kids with ARFID might not lose weight, but rather may not gain weight or grow as expected.
  7. 7. Diagnostic criterion  1. An eating or feeding disturbance (e.g., apparent lack of interest in eating or food; avoidance based on the sensory characteristics of food; concern about aversive consequences of eating) as manifested by persistent failure to meet appropriate nutritional and/or energy needs associated with one (or more) of the following:  Significant weight loss (or failure to achieve expected weight gain or faltering growth in children).  Significant nutritional deficiency.  Dependence on enteral feeding or oral nutritional supplements.  Marked interference with psychosocial functioning.
  8. 8.  2. The disturbance is not better explained by lack of available food or by an associated culturally sanctioned practice.  3. The eating disturbance does not occur exclusively during the course of anorexia nervosa or bulimia nervosa, and there is no evidence of a disturbance in the way in which one’s body weight or shape is experienced [body image].  4. The eating disturbance is not attributable to a concurrent medical condition or not better explained by another mental disorder. When the eating disturbance occurs in the context of another condition or disorder, the severity of the eating disturbance exceeds that routinely associated with the condition or disorder and warrants additional clinical attention.
  9. 9. Causes  Many interacting risk factors influence a child’s adaptation to a certain level of caloric intake  Avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder is associated with:  Family disadvantage, poverty, unemployment, social isolation, parental mental illness, and maternal eating disorders (specific risk factor)
  10. 10. Treatment  Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) can be employed to help ARFID patients change the thought patterns that underlie their eating disturbance.  Exposure therapy. Help patients tolerate anxiety- provoking foods or the physical process of consuming feared foods.  Family-based approaches may also be helpful if resistance or avoidance arises during family meals. Such psychological interventions coupled with nutritional education and medical monitoring can help eliminate avoidant and restrictive behaviors and promote recovery from ARFID.
  11. 11.  Treatment involves detailed assessment of feeding behavior and parent-child interactions, while allowing parents to play a role in the infant’s recovery
  12. 12.  Anorexia Nervosa is a psychological and possibly life- threatening eating disorder defined by an extremely low body weight relative to stature (this is called BMI [Body Mass Index] and is a function of an individual’s height and weight), extreme and needless weight loss, illogical fear of weight gain, and distorted perception of self-image and body.  Additionally, women and men who suffer from anorexia nervosa exemplify a fixation with a thin figure and abnormal eating patterns. Anorexia nervosa is interchangeable with the term anorexia, which refers to self-starvation and lack of appetite.
  13. 13. Diagnostic Criteria: A. Restriction of energy intake relative to requirements, leading to a significantly low body weight in the context of age, sex, developmental trajectory, and physical health. B. Intense fear of gaining weight for becoming fat, or persistent behavior that interferes with weight gain, even though a significantly low weight. C. Disturbance in the way in which one’s body weight or shape is experienced, undue influence of body weight or shape on self-evaluation or persistent lack of recognition of the seriousness of the current low body weight.
  14. 14. causes  The exact cause of anorexia nervosa is unknown. As with many diseases, it's probably a combination of biological, psychological and environmental factors.  Biological. Although it's not yet clear which genes are involved, there may be genetic changes that make some people more vulnerable to developing anorexia. Some people may have a genetic tendency toward perfectionism, sensitivity and perseverance — all traits associated with anorexia.
  15. 15.  Psychological. Some emotional characteristics may contribute to anorexia. Young women may have obsessive- compulsive personality traits that make it easier to stick to strict diets and forgo food despite being hungry. They may have an extreme drive for perfectionism, causing them to think they're never thin enough. They may have high levels of anxiety and restrict their eating to reduce it.  Environmental. Modern Western culture emphasizes thinness. Success and worth are often equated with being thin. Peer pressure may help fuel the desire to be thin, particularly among young girls.
  16. 16. Genetic factors:  The eating disorders anorexia nervosa tend to run in families, and twin studies support the role of genetics in the actual disorder.  Concordance rate for eating disorder is higher in MZ twins as compared to DZ twins.  Low level of serotonin have also been associated with eating disorders.
  17. 17. Cont.. Sociocultural Standards:  As sociocultural standards changed to favor a thinner shape as the ideal for women, the frequency of eating disorders increased.  Photos in magazines and advertisement, and other form of media pressure to be thin “thin ideal”.
  18. 18. Treatment  A number of different psychological treatments can be used to treat anorexia. Depending on the severity of the condition, treatment will last for at least 6 to 12 months or more.  Cognitive analytic therapy (CAT) Reformulation Recognition Revision
  19. 19.  Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT)  Interpersonal therapy (IPT)  Focal psychodynamic therapy (FPT)  Family interventions
  20. 20. thank you!!!

