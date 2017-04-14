MANAJEMEN ASURANSI
PENGERTIAN ASURANSI Pengertian asuransi menurut Kitab Undang-Undang Hukum Dagang Pasal 246; “Asuransi atau pertanggungan a...
MANFAAT ASURANSI (1) Rasa aman dan perlindungan. Dengan memiliki polis asuransi maka tertanggung akan terhindar dari kerug...
MANFAAT ASURANSI (2) Polis asuransi dapat dijadikan sebagai jamianan untuk memperoleh kredit. Berfungsi sebagai tabungan A...
RISIKO DAN KETIDAKPASTIAN 1. Ketidakpastian ekonomis, yaitu ketidakpastian dari kebijakan ekonomi yang pada gilirannya mem...
JENIS RISIKO PADA ASURANSI
Risiko Murni Risiko murni adalah suatu risiko yang bilamana terjadi akan memberikan kerugian dan apabila tidak terjadi tid...
Risiko Spekulatif Risiko spekulatif adalah risiko yang berkaitan dengan terjadinya dua kemungkinan, yaitu peluang mengalam...
Perbedaan Risiko Murni dan Risiko Spekulatif Perbedaaan risiko murni dan risiko spekulatif adalah dalam risiko murni, keru...
Risiko Pribadi Risiko pribadi atau personal adalah risiko yang mempengaruhi kapasaitas atau kemampuan seseorang memperoleh...
Risiko Harta Risiko harta atau properti risk adalah risiko terajdinya kerugian keuangan apabila kita memiliki suatu benda ...
JENIS KERUGIAN HARTA
Kerugian Langsung Kerugian langsung atau diret losses terjadi apabila harta kita hilang atau rusak. Kerugian finansial ter...
Kerugian Tidak Langsung. Kerugian tidak langsung atau indirect (consequential) loss adalah setiap kerugian akibat terjadin...
Risiko Tanggung Gugat Risiko tanggung gugat atau liability risk adalah risiko yang mungkin kita alami atau diderita sebaga...
CARA PENANGANAN RISIKO
Menghindari Risiko Menghindari risiko atau risk avoindance berkaitan dengan cara menghindari risiko sendiri. Hal tersebut ...
Mengurangi Risiko Mengurangi risiko atau risk reduction, yaitu tindakaan yang dapat diambil untuk mengurangi risiko kerugi...
Retensi Risiko Retensi risiko berarti kita tidak melakukan apa- apa terhadap risiko tersebut. Kita menyadari bahwa kita me...
Membagi Risiko Dengan membagi risiko dengan pihak-pihak lain, maka potensi kerugian dapat dibagi dengan pihak yang bersang...
Mentrasfer risiko Transfer risiko berati memindahkan risiko kerugian kepda pihak lain, biasanya kepada perusahaan asuransi...
Ciri-ciri risiko yang dapat diasuransikan antara lain risiko tersebut harus memenuhi hal-hal berikut: 1. Dapat dinilai den...
PRINSIP-PRINSIP ASURANSI
Insurable Interest Insurable interest pada prinsipnya merupakan hak berdasarkan hukum untuk mempertanggungkan suatu risiko...
Unsur-Usnur yang Terkandung Dalam Prinsip Insurable Interest 1. Harus berupa harta, hak, kepentingan jiwa, atau tanggung g...
Utmost Good Faith Terjemahannya bebas prinsip Utmost Good Faith ini adalah “iktikad baik”. Maksudnya, dalam menetapkan sua...
Unsur-unsur Pelangggaran Terhadap Prinsip Utmost Good Faith: 1. Non-disclosure. Unsur ini pada dasarnya mengemukakan bahwa...
Indemmity Indemmity berarti mengembalikan posisi finansial tertanggung setelah terjadi kerugian seperi pada posisi sebelum...
Cara pelaksanaan Prinsip Indemmity (1) Pembayaran tunai, yaitu pergantian kerugian atas suatu klaim dengan penyerahkan kep...
Cara pelaksanaan Prinsip Indemmity (2) Perbaikan atau repair adalah pelaksanaan prinsip ganti rugi dengan cara melakukan p...
Proximate Cause Proximate cause adalah suatu sebab aktif, efisien, yang mengakibatkan terjadinya suatu peristiwa secara be...
Contoh Prinsip Proximate Cause (1) 1. Badai menerpa dan menghantam tembok 2. Tembok roboh dan menyebabkan rusaknya instala...
Contoh Prinsip Proximate Cause (2) 1. Minyak bumi mengguncangkan kompor minyak 2. Minyak kompor tumpah dan terbakar 3. Keb...
Subrogasi Subrogasi atau subrogation pada prinsipnya hak penanggung yang telah memberikan ganti rugi kepada tertanggung, u...
Kontribusi Prinsip kontribusi pada dasarnya adalah suatu prinsip dimana penanggung berhak mengajak penanggung-penanggung l...
Metode Proporsional 𝐾𝑜𝑛𝑡𝑟𝑖𝑏𝑢𝑠𝑖 = 𝐽𝑢𝑚𝑙𝑎ℎ 𝑝𝑒𝑟𝑡𝑎𝑛𝑔𝑔𝑢𝑛𝑔𝑎𝑛 𝑝𝑜𝑙𝑖𝑠 𝑡𝑒𝑟𝑡𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑢 𝑋 𝐽𝑢𝑚𝑙𝑎ℎ 𝑘𝑒𝑟𝑢𝑔𝑖𝑎𝑛 𝐽𝑢𝑚𝑙𝑎ℎ 𝑃𝑒𝑟𝑡𝑎𝑛𝑔𝑔𝑢𝑛𝑔𝑎𝑛 𝑠𝑒𝑚𝑢𝑎 𝑝𝑜𝑙𝑖𝑠 Il...
Dengan menggunakan rumus metode proporsional, dapat dihitung kontribusi masing-masing penanggung sebagai berikut: PT Asura...
Metode independent Liability 𝐾𝑜𝑛𝑡𝑟𝑖𝑏𝑢𝑠𝑖 = 𝐽𝑢𝑚𝑙𝑎ℎ 𝑑𝑖𝑝𝑒𝑟𝑡𝑎𝑛𝑔𝑢𝑛𝑔𝑎𝑛 𝑋 𝐽𝑢𝑚𝑙𝑎ℎ 𝑘𝑒𝑟𝑢𝑔𝑖𝑎𝑛 𝐽𝑢𝑚𝑙𝑎ℎ 𝑠𝑎𝑎𝑡 𝑡𝑒𝑟𝑗𝑎𝑑𝑖 𝑘𝑒𝑟𝑢𝑔𝑖𝑎𝑛 Ilustrasi p...
Dengan menggunakan rumus di atas, kontrubsi atau kewajiban masing-masing penanggung dapat dihitung: Asuransi A = 60 𝑗𝑢𝑡𝑎 𝑋...
KONSEP THE LAW OF LARGE NUMBERS Asuransi merupakan suatu alat sosial untuk mengurangi risiko dimana yang banyak membagi ke...
Loss –Unexpected Risiko yang dapat diasuransikan atau insurable risk harus berkaitan dengan kemungkkinan terjadinya kerugi...
Reasonable Risiko yang dapat dipertanggungkan adalah benda yang memiliki nilai, baik dari pihak penanggung maupun dari pih...
Catastrophic Supaya suatu risiko dapat digolongkan sebagai insurable, risiko tersebut haruslah tidak akan menimbulkan suat...
Homogeneous Homogeneous berarti sama atau serupa dalam bentuk atau sifat. Supaya dapat memenuhi sifat insurable, maka bara...
PERIL Peril secara sederhana dapat diartikan sebagai penyebab atau yang mungkin dapat menyebabkan suatu kerugian. Peril ya...
HAZARDS Hazard adalah setiap keadaaan yang dapat menciptakan atau mendorong kesempatan timbulnya kerugian dari suatu peril...
Contoh bentuk Peril dan Hazards 1. Merojok di dalam pabrik dinamit(Hahazrd). 2. Terjadi letusan di dalam ruang mesin(peril...
Macam – Macam Hazard : Phisical hazard morale hazard moral hazard
Phisical Hazard Phisical hazard adalah hazard yang timbul dari kondisi fisik penggunanaan barang yang dipertanggungkan. Co...
Morale Hazards dan Moral Hazard Morale hazards adalah hazard kelalaian dan tindakan yang tidak bertanggung jawab yang akan...
Contoh Morale Hazards dan Moral Hazard 1. Tidak menggunakan sabuk pengamanan saat mengendarai mobil karena bukan dalan pos...
JENIS USAHA PERASURANSIAN
Pialang asuransi, yaitu asuransi yang memberikan jasa keperantaraan dalam penutupan asuransi dan penanganan penyelesaian g...
Penilai kerugian asuransi, yaitu usaha yang memberikan jasa penilaian terhadap kerugian pada objek asuransi yang dipertang...
×