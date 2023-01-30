Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

CKD RELATED TO CVD.pptx

Jan. 30, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Does your motivation need a kick start?
Does your motivation need a kick start?
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

MANAGEMENT OF EARLY OPERABLE HER2+ BREAST CANCER.pptx
Cancer surgery By Royapettah Oncology Group
hepatitis (1).ppt
fkgypnaqlhy
Luxurious Health and Wellness Centre
SomaCollection
Seminario biología molecular
TatianaAlzate15
6. HEPATIC ENCEPHALOPATHY
Pratap Tiwari
Electronic Medical Records
S A Tabish
Chronic liver disease
Pratap Tiwari
Seminario Santiago Álvarez Rivera Biología Molecular
SantiagoAlvarez145969
1 of 11 Ad

CKD RELATED TO CVD.pptx

Jan. 30, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine

CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE RELATED TO VARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE

CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE RELATED TO VARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE

Health & Medicine
Advertisement

Recommended

Does your motivation need a kick start?
University of Southern Queensland
16k views
29 slides
Better than a New Year's Resolution: A New Mindset
Deepak Chopra MD (official)
306.2k views
7 slides
How to Plan and Set Financial Goals
Experian_US
22.9k views
39 slides
Choose Your Own (Career) Adventure
Lauren Galanter
27k views
19 slides
chatgpt dalle.pptx
Ellen Edmands
2.2k views
20 slides
25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
32 slides
Trying To Change A Habit? Beware These 5 Traps.
Gretchen Rubin
9.2k views
7 slides
Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32.3k views
17 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

MANAGEMENT OF EARLY OPERABLE HER2+ BREAST CANCER.pptx
Cancer surgery By Royapettah Oncology Group
0 views
hepatitis (1).ppt
fkgypnaqlhy
0 views
Luxurious Health and Wellness Centre
SomaCollection
0 views
Seminario biología molecular
TatianaAlzate15
0 views
6. HEPATIC ENCEPHALOPATHY
Pratap Tiwari
0 views
Electronic Medical Records
S A Tabish
0 views
Chronic liver disease
Pratap Tiwari
0 views
Seminario Santiago Álvarez Rivera Biología Molecular
SantiagoAlvarez145969
0 views
5. Alcohol related liver diease
Pratap Tiwari
0 views
2. PORTAL HYPERTENSION
Pratap Tiwari
0 views
RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS (RA).pptx
TejasChaudhari131393
0 views
SPINAL POISONS BY DR. ALAGUPRAKASH S.pptx
alaguprakash2
0 views
John Weiss Catalogue
Haag-Streit UK (HS-UK)
0 views
oxygenators.ppt
RajJinil
0 views
Seminario Biología Molecular
JuanEstebanBustamant3
0 views
THE DIEASES HAS NO CURE
S ILAYA RAJA
0 views
Lean Belly 3x - The Newest Commission Crusher Has Arrived!
ALLAHDITTA88
0 views
COMMUNICATION PROCESS.pptx
AsabaMarion
0 views
9.LIVER ABSCESS
Pratap Tiwari
0 views
Types of medication orders.pptx
MohammedAbdela7
0 views
MANAGEMENT OF EARLY OPERABLE HER2+ BREAST CANCER.pptx
Cancer surgery By Royapettah Oncology Group
0 views
49 slides
hepatitis (1).ppt
fkgypnaqlhy
0 views
31 slides
Luxurious Health and Wellness Centre
SomaCollection
0 views
1 slide
Seminario biología molecular
TatianaAlzate15
0 views
11 slides
6. HEPATIC ENCEPHALOPATHY
Pratap Tiwari
0 views
27 slides
Electronic Medical Records
S A Tabish
0 views
60 slides

Featured (20)

25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.7k views
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.3k views
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
92.2k views
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
89.1k views
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.7k views
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.9k views
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
5k views
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
485.4k views
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19.4k views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
52k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.7k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.6k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
30.1k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.7k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.7k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.6k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.9k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.4k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
58.4k views
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Velocity Partners
243.2k views
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.7k views
28 slides
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.3k views
113 slides
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
92.2k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
89.1k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.7k views
9 slides
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.9k views
14 slides
Advertisement

CKD RELATED TO CVD.pptx

  1. 1. V. N. Karazin Kharkiv National University Department Of Human Anatomy The Relation of Chronic Glomerulonephritis and Cardiovascular Disease Presented by :- Mohammad Ezhaiman Teacher :- Zubova Evgenia Group: B.A.201
  2. 2. Chronic glomerulonephritis :- Group of kidney diseases characterized by long-term inflammation and scarring of the glomeruli (microscopic structures in the kidney that filter blood and produce urine). This form of kidney disease usually develops slowly (over years) and may not expose any symptoms at the outset. When symptoms appear, they typically include blood in the urine (hematuria), (edema), high blood pressure, foamy urine (due to Proteinuria). High blood pressure (hypertension) and diabetes are the most common causes of kidney disease. Other less common conditions include inflammation or infections . Sometimes CKD is inherited (such as polycystic disease) or even autoimmune disease.
  3. 3. What is cardiovascular disease? The adult human heart pumps oxygen and nutrient-rich blood through the arteries to vital organs, including your brain and tissues. Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is an umbrella term used to describe conditions that affect the heart and blood vessels The following conditions are connected with (CKD) :-  Atherosclerosis: Is a condition when arteries become blocked or hard with an accumulation of cholesterol, fat and calcium (also known as plaque), As plaque forms along the walls of the artery, the artery becomes less flexible. Also, the passageway inside the artery becomes smaller, making it difficult for blood to flow freely. A stroke or heart attack can occur if the accumulation of plaque was in the coronary artery that becomes so clogged and blood cannot get through it .
  4. 4.  High blood pressure: (also known as hypertension) occurs when blood is pushed through the arteries at an increased pressure. When blood pressure is too high, the walls of the arteries can become weakened causing complications such as stroke or heart attack . Also hypertension lead the heart to pump more forcefully causing left ventricle Hypertrophy
  5. 5. Chronic kidney disease and the risk of Cardiovascular disease :- Complications that develop from chronic kidney disease, as well as the underlying conditions that cause chronic kidney disease, can put you at risk for cardiovascular disease. The following are complications that develop from renal disease and can lead to cardiovascular disease:  High blood pressure: The kidneys make renin,(is a hormone that helps control blood pressure). When blood pressure is too low, healthy kidneys release renin to stimulate different hormones that increase blood pressure. Damaged kidneys may release too much renin, leading to high blood pressure. High blood pressure increases the risk of heart attack, congestive heart failure and stroke.  Calcium-phosphate levels: Different studies have suggested a link between the calcium and phosphorus levels in patients undergoing dialysis and the hardening of the coronary arteries. Healthy kidneys maintain calcium and phosphorus levels in balance. But damaged kidneys cannot do this. Usually , there is too much phosphorus and calcium in the blood. When this happens, there is a risk for coronary artery disease.
  6. 6.  Anemia: is when your body does not have enough red blood cells. The kidneys manufacture a hormone called erythropoietin, which tells the bone marrow to make more red blood cells. If your kidneys are damaged, your erythropoietin levels can fall, and your body will not make enough red blood cells. Several studies have shown that anemia can be related to cardiovascular disease. 1. Red blood cells contain a protein called hemoglobin, that transport oxygen throughout the body. Fewer red blood cells mean less oxygen goes to the body’s tissues and organs. If a body is not getting enough oxygen, the heart is not getting enough oxygen either. Without adequate oxygen to the heart muscles, a person may be susceptible to a heart attack. 2. Anemia can also cause the heart to pump more blood in order to circulate enough oxygen throughout the body. As the heart works harder, the muscle in the left lower chamber of the heart can develop thick walls. This is a condition called left ventricular hypertrophy (LVH). LVH can increase the chance of heart failure.
  7. 7.  High homocysteine levels: Homocysteine is an amino acid normally found in blood. Healthy kidneys regulate the amount of homocysteine in the blood and remove any excess. But damaged kidneys cannot remove the extra homocysteine. High levels of homocysteine have been linked to 1. Atherosclerosis in the blood vessels. 2. Damage the tunica intima of the blood vessels, making a person prone to blood clots which increase the risk of stroke and heart attack.
  8. 8. Chronic kidney disease and the risk of Cardiovascular disease :-  We investigated post mortem protocols of 77 patients with chronic glomerulonephritis. We have examined the macroscopic picture of the kidneys and the cardiovascular system (heart, aorta).  So macroscopic picture of the heart :- 1. 85% of deceased patients revealed hypertrophy of myocardium . 2. Adhesions on pericardium sheets, "hairy heart" have been found in 20% of deceased patients.  Macroscopic picture of the aorta showed the tunica intima in 29% of patients with atherosclerotic plaques ( mostly in the abdominal aorta; in other cases, aortic intima was not changed).
  9. 9. Conclusion :-  There is pronounced changes in the cardiovascular system in all patients with chronic glomerulonephritis.  The macroscopic study of the heart and blood vessels indicated pronounced atherosclerotic process in the heart , and large vessels .  Uncontrolled renin level in the blood and the decline in GFR cause hypertension which in turn produce alteration of the left ventricle myocardium.
  10. 10. Thank you very much
  11. 11. References :- https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/nephrotic-syndrome/symptoms- causes/syc-20375608 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9sYcXLY3axA https://emedicine.medscape.com/article/244631-overview https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/15910953 https://www.webmd.com/kidney-stones/news/20180705/850-million-people-worldwide- have-kidney-disease https://www.worldkidneyday.org/faqs/chronic-kidney-disease/

×