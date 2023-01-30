CKD RELATED TO CVD.pptx

1.
V. N. Karazin Kharkiv National University
Department Of Human Anatomy
The Relation of Chronic Glomerulonephritis and
Cardiovascular Disease
Presented by :- Mohammad Ezhaiman
Teacher :- Zubova Evgenia
Group: B.A.201
2.
Chronic glomerulonephritis :-
Group of kidney diseases characterized by long-term
inflammation and scarring of the glomeruli (microscopic structures in
the kidney that filter blood and produce urine). This form of kidney
disease usually develops slowly (over years) and may not expose
any symptoms at the outset. When symptoms appear, they typically
include blood in the urine (hematuria), (edema), high blood pressure,
foamy urine (due to Proteinuria).
High blood pressure (hypertension) and diabetes are the most
common causes of kidney disease. Other less common conditions
include inflammation or infections . Sometimes CKD is inherited
(such as polycystic disease) or even autoimmune disease.
3.
What is cardiovascular disease?
The adult human heart pumps oxygen and nutrient-rich blood through the
arteries to vital organs, including your brain and tissues. Cardiovascular
disease (CVD) is an umbrella term used to describe conditions that affect the
heart and blood vessels
The following conditions are connected with (CKD) :-
Atherosclerosis: Is a condition when arteries become blocked or hard
with an accumulation of cholesterol, fat and calcium (also known as
plaque), As plaque forms along the walls of the artery, the artery becomes
less flexible. Also, the passageway inside the artery becomes smaller,
making it difficult for blood to flow freely. A stroke or heart attack can occur
if the accumulation of plaque was in the coronary artery that becomes so
clogged and blood cannot get through it .
4.
High blood pressure: (also known as hypertension) occurs when blood
is pushed through the arteries at an increased pressure. When blood
pressure is too high, the walls of the arteries can become weakened
causing complications such as stroke or heart attack .
Also hypertension lead the heart to pump more forcefully causing left
ventricle Hypertrophy
5.
Chronic kidney disease and the risk of
Cardiovascular disease :-
Complications that develop from chronic kidney disease, as well as the
underlying conditions that cause chronic kidney disease, can put you at risk
for cardiovascular disease. The following are complications that develop from
renal disease and can lead to cardiovascular disease:
High blood pressure: The kidneys make renin,(is a hormone that helps
control blood pressure). When blood pressure is too low, healthy kidneys
release renin to stimulate different hormones that increase blood pressure.
Damaged kidneys may release too much renin, leading to high blood
pressure. High blood pressure increases the risk of heart attack,
congestive heart failure and stroke.
Calcium-phosphate levels: Different studies have suggested a link
between the calcium and phosphorus levels in patients
undergoing dialysis and the hardening of the coronary arteries. Healthy
kidneys maintain calcium and phosphorus levels in balance. But damaged
kidneys cannot do this. Usually , there is too much phosphorus and
calcium in the blood. When this happens, there is a risk for coronary artery
disease.
6.
Anemia: is when your body does not have enough red blood cells. The
kidneys manufacture a hormone called erythropoietin, which tells the bone
marrow to make more red blood cells. If your kidneys are damaged, your
erythropoietin levels can fall, and your body will not make enough red
blood cells.
Several studies have shown that anemia can be related to cardiovascular
disease.
1. Red blood cells contain a protein called hemoglobin, that transport
oxygen throughout the body. Fewer red blood cells mean less oxygen
goes to the body’s tissues and organs. If a body is not getting enough
oxygen, the heart is not getting enough oxygen either. Without adequate
oxygen to the heart muscles, a person may be susceptible to a heart
attack.
2. Anemia can also cause the heart to pump more blood in order to
circulate enough oxygen throughout the body. As the heart works harder,
the muscle in the left lower chamber of the heart can develop thick walls.
This is a condition called left ventricular hypertrophy (LVH). LVH can
increase the chance of heart failure.
7.
High homocysteine levels:
Homocysteine is an amino acid normally
found in blood. Healthy kidneys regulate
the amount of homocysteine in the blood
and remove any excess. But damaged
kidneys cannot remove the extra
homocysteine. High levels of
homocysteine have been linked to
1. Atherosclerosis in the blood vessels.
2. Damage the tunica intima of the blood
vessels, making a person prone to
blood clots which increase the risk of
stroke and heart attack.
8.
Chronic kidney disease and the risk of
Cardiovascular disease :-
We investigated post mortem protocols of 77 patients with chronic
glomerulonephritis. We have examined the macroscopic picture of the
kidneys and the cardiovascular system (heart, aorta).
So macroscopic picture of the heart :-
1. 85% of deceased patients revealed hypertrophy of myocardium .
2. Adhesions on pericardium sheets, "hairy heart" have been found in 20%
of deceased patients.
Macroscopic picture of the aorta showed the tunica intima in 29% of
patients with atherosclerotic plaques ( mostly in the abdominal aorta; in
other cases, aortic intima was not changed).
9.
Conclusion :-
There is pronounced changes in the cardiovascular system in all patients
with chronic glomerulonephritis.
The macroscopic study of the heart and blood vessels indicated
pronounced atherosclerotic process in the heart , and large vessels .
Uncontrolled renin level in the blood and the decline in GFR cause
hypertension which in turn produce alteration of the left ventricle
myocardium.