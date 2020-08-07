Noun which have pairs or double parts used with plural verb

Successfully reported this slideshow.
The nouns have pairs or double parts used with a plural verb. See these slides for examples and how to use them in sentences.

  1. 1. Mixfeatures mixfeatures.blogspot.com mixfeatures@gmail.com
  2. 2. Noun The nouns which consists of two parts used plural verb.
  3. 3. Examples Spectacles Goggles Glasses Binoculars My spectacles are specially designed. These glasses do not suit you.
  4. 4. Examples Pincers Shears Tongs Scissors Compasses Scissors are used by tailors. My scissors are blunt. The bigger compasses are good for draw a circle.
  5. 5. Examples Stockings Pyjamas Knickers Overalls Tights She was wearing a pair of red overalls. She usually wear silk pyjamas.
  6. 6. Examples Pants Trousers Jeans Shorts Socks Her trousers are new. She have socks, but no have shoes.

