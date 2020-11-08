Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
 Roll No  ADAF-F19-054  Assignment  Business Plan Submitted To Muneed Ahmad
According to the trend of this era, as I see the public in the latest fashionable clothes wearing in different locations a...
 Our vision is to be the first choice of our customers for manufacturing and the first choice of employment for our emplo...
 Our mission is to offer our customers the highest quality garments products.
 Use of cotton,  Classic design,  Brand ambassador,
 Office location  Place of our company outlet is located at LIBERTY in Lahore
 Ladies Accessories like  •Jewelry  •Sandals  •Kids dresses
 Road transport.  Railway transport..  Air transport.
 Name and Source:  Cotton. ...  fibres  Wool. ...  Silk. ...  Leather.
 Economy  .Life Style.  .Fashion  .Population  . Large expense bearing ability  . Exchange Rate
 In marketing there are three things, which are very important for every business.  •Place  •Product  •Price  •Promot...
 Online advertisements about new offers will be on our website.  •Advertise also on Social Media sites  •Telecasting & ...
 We will do our products promotion through  Facebook  YouTube  Tik Tok  Instagram
Investor Imran 3500000 Sr. No. Expenses Costs 1 Shop Advance 200,000 2 Shop Rent 35,000 3 Shop's Improvement (paints, carp...
Buiness plan assingment
Buiness plan assingment
Buiness plan assingment
Buiness plan assingment
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Buiness plan assingment

16 views

Published on

business plan

Published in: Design
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Buiness plan assingment

  1. 1.  Roll No  ADAF-F19-054  Assignment  Business Plan Submitted To Muneed Ahmad
  2. 2. According to the trend of this era, as I see the public in the latest fashionable clothes wearing in different locations according to the place. • So I decided to start the business of garments in which children and ladies are include: • According to this I choose the name for my shop which is Khan Garments
  3. 3.  Our vision is to be the first choice of our customers for manufacturing and the first choice of employment for our employees
  4. 4.  Our mission is to offer our customers the highest quality garments products.
  5. 5.  Use of cotton,  Classic design,  Brand ambassador,
  6. 6.  Office location  Place of our company outlet is located at LIBERTY in Lahore
  7. 7.  Ladies Accessories like  •Jewelry  •Sandals  •Kids dresses
  8. 8.  Road transport.  Railway transport..  Air transport.
  9. 9.  Name and Source:  Cotton. ...  fibres  Wool. ...  Silk. ...  Leather.
  10. 10.  Economy  .Life Style.  .Fashion  .Population  . Large expense bearing ability  . Exchange Rate
  11. 11.  In marketing there are three things, which are very important for every business.  •Place  •Product  •Price  •Promotion
  12. 12.  Online advertisements about new offers will be on our website.  •Advertise also on Social Media sites  •Telecasting & Broadcasting advertisements  •Paper & Magazine advertisements
  13. 13.  We will do our products promotion through  Facebook  YouTube  Tik Tok  Instagram
  14. 14. Investor Imran 3500000 Sr. No. Expenses Costs 1 Shop Advance 200,000 2 Shop Rent 35,000 3 Shop's Improvement (paints, carpets, repairing, racks, counter etc) . 42,500 4 Advertising for Opening (channel & boards) 1,00,000 5 Basic Facilities (lights, fans & A.C) 125,000 6 Basic Website 21,000 7 Visiting Cards 4,500 8 Purchases (radiate dresses) 20,00,000 9 Accessories (shoes, bags & sandal) 1,00,000 10 Internet/Telephone 5,500 11 Travel 25,000 12 Security System Installation & PC 36,500 13 Machinery 7000 Cash in hand 2,00,000 Cash at bank 6,00,000 Total Fixed Costs 2,900,000

×