Skillful game for kids in which they become a doctor

Jan. 14, 2022
In the Operation game, you get to be the doctor and make Cavity Sam better or get the buzzer! Cure him of all his wacky ailments like headphone headache and gamer's thumb by picking funny ailment pieces out of the game tray with a pair of tweezers. But watch out! If you touch the sides of the openings, you'll get the buzzer and light up Cavity Sam's nose! The player who removes the most ailments wins!

  1. 1. Skillful game for Kids in which they become a doctor About this item  CHALLENGING AND FUN KIDS BOARD GAME: Players get to be "the doctor" and make Cavity Sam better or get the buzzer. Easy-grab ailment pieces and large openings help make gameplay fun for kids 6 and up  SKILL AND COORDINATION: Players use their skills and coordination to remove the patient's "ailments" with the tweezers. Collect the most money by successfully removing the Funatomy parts to win  INCLUDES DOCTOR CARDS AND SPECIALIST CARDS: Earn money if your removal of the Funatomy part didn't set off the buzzer. If it did, it's not a success and players get to use their Specialist card
  2. 2.  CHILDHOOD MEMORIES: This Operation game with classic gameplay is similar to what many people remember from their childhood. Introduce a new generation to this silly, electronic board game for kids  FUN AND UNPREDICTABLE GAMEPLAY: The game features a surprising buzzer and a flashing nose when a player hits the sides with the tweezers. Classic Operation Skill Game In the Operation game, you get to be the doctor and make Cavity Sam better or get the buzzer! Cure him of all his wacky ailments like headphone headache and gamer's thumb by picking funny ailment pieces out of the game tray with a pair of tweezers. But watch out! If you touch the sides of the openings, you'll get the buzzer and light up Cavity Sam's nose! The player who removes the most ailments wins!
  3. 3. Be the doctor, and take turns using the tweezers to carefully remove 11 easy-grab ailments from large openings in the game tray. Be careful! Touch the side of an opening, and you'll hear the buzzer and Cavity Sam's nose will light up. Players take turns trying to remove wacky ailments like headphone headache, gamer's thumb, a cranky knee, and frostbite. The player who successfully removes the most ailments from Cavity Sam is the winner! Features Fun and unpredictable gameplay feature a surprising buzzer and flashing nose. Remove new, funny ailments from Cavity Sam, including gamer's thumb and a headphone headache. Easy-grab ailment pieces and large openings make gameplay challenging and fun. Ages 4 and up. Product Description In the operation game, Kids get to be the Doctor and make cavity sam better or get the buzzer! Perform successful action noted on the cards by picking funny ailment pieces out of the game tray with a pair of tweezers. But watch out! If the tweezers touch the sides of the openings, the buzzer goes off and Cavity Sam's nose lights up! Then players look for their specialist card that fits that action to earn an even higher fee. The player with the most money after all of the fun A to my parts have been removed wins the game!

