Skillful game for kids in which they become a doctor

In the Operation game, you get to be the doctor and make Cavity Sam better or get the buzzer! Cure him of all his wacky ailments like headphone headache and gamer's thumb by picking funny ailment pieces out of the game tray with a pair of tweezers. But watch out! If you touch the sides of the openings, you'll get the buzzer and light up Cavity Sam's nose! The player who removes the most ailments wins!