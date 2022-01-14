Seven tips for a long and healthy life

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
As good as modern medical technology is, it can never save you from the problems caused by a life style that is unhealthy. Instead of getting a modern medical fix for every problem, it is far better to live in such a way that you will hardly ever fall ill.