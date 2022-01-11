Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your task is to provoke saving and comments from the audience. These are the two most important metrics and the main indicators for Instagram, so that it further promotes you and gives you coverage.

Moreover, preservation is not an obvious thing. Few people talk about it, but now preservation is the most important factor that social media takes into account. Therefore, if you are making a post, try to make it appropriate to mention in the text that the person needs to save the post.

How to get 100k followers on instagram

  1. 1. 7 rules for promoting on Instagram 1. Saves and comments are very important Your task is to provoke saving and comments from the audience. These are the two most important metrics and the main indicators for Instagram, so that it further promotes you and gives you coverage. Moreover, preservation is not an obvious thing. Few people talk about it, but now preservation is the most important factor that social media takes into account. Therefore, if you are making a post, try to make it appropriate to mention in the text that the person needs to save the post. Instagram Millions Guide Money Making on Instagram You will get 50% for every sale you make! Whats in the ebook: >> Going Viral Strategies >> Step by Step Guide from 0 to 100k >> Monetization Tactics 2. Content plan is out of date Forget the content plan. Many successful bloggers no longer use a content plan. Instead of a content plan, think about what categories you will have. Create a rubricator for yourself. But the best posts that you will have to visit are posts written with emotions, where you can give value and share your opinion.
  2. 2. If you have nothing to say, then most likely the post will not go through. But if you are overwhelmed by something that you want to share with the audience, then with a high probability this post will gain more likes, comments, saves than others. 3. Write your posts ahead There is a big problem when a person forgets or neglects to maintain Instagram. You may get some kind of inspiration, and then you get sucked in by routine, things, and you stop posting. What helps in this case? There is a very cool thing - make a few posts and photos in advance that you can use. This is extremely convenient: if you understand that you need to keep Instagram, but you do not have inspiration today, you can publish a post already written earlier. 4. Need advertising from microbloggers You are looking for bloggers who do not have subscribers, who may have 5-10-20-50 thousand subscribers. I took a fork from 10 to 50. This I call microbloggers. You go to such a blogger and ask if you can buy ads from him. Story advertising from such bloggers can be very inexpensive. The guys who are just now starting to develop do not really understand how to monetize their audience, so they have low prices. You can use it. 5. Contests work You can make a mini-contest on your page. Let's say you attach 5 photos of yourself and ask if you are in every photo this year. People have to guess something and answer you directly. When people reply to you via direct, Instagram loves it very much, so it will give you more reach, raise stories and your profile indicators.
  3. 3. 6. Live broadcasts are useful There are two advantages to live broadcasts: Instagram loves them very much. You can do broadcasts, for example, with your acquaintances, or you can write to a person who has a similar number of subscribers. You practice speaking to the camera, which is also very helpful. 7. PR outside Instagram The tool isn't for everyone, but it works - it's television. If you do PR outside of Instagram, participate in TV shows, then you can attract traffic from there. Get followers on Instagram and other social networks.

Your task is to provoke saving and comments from the audience. These are the two most important metrics and the main indicators for Instagram, so that it further promotes you and gives you coverage. Moreover, preservation is not an obvious thing. Few people talk about it, but now preservation is the most important factor that social media takes into account. Therefore, if you are making a post, try to make it appropriate to mention in the text that the person needs to save the post.

