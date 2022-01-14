Session 3 5 component communication using events

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
Session:https://trailblazercommunitygroups.com/events/details/salesforce-salesforce-admin-group-karachi-pakistan-presents-35-lwc-webinar-series-component-communication-using-events/purchased/0d9cb9d5407b436d9737f5522bfb1674
As per the multiple requests and vote results from our Facebook page, we're now starting the LWC Webinar series where we'll go through step-by-step instructions on how you can get started with LWC and become the LWC GURU.
Don't forget to join us and ask us anything regarding LWC.
This is a 5 parts series and will be covering the whole series as outlined below,
1st Session: Introduction to LWC, Setup Dev Environment, and Fundamentals.
2nd Session: Decorators, Web component Lifecycle hooks, and Compositions.
3rd Session: Component communication using events.
4th Session: Working with Salesforce data including LDS.
5th Session: Navigation Services, Aura, and LWC interoperability with some extra references