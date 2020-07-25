Successfully reported this slideshow.
KOMUNIKASI BERKESAN MAMPU MENINGKATKAN PROFESIONALISME KEGURUAN
2 Selain itu, guru juga perlu meningkatkan profesionalime kendiri bagi meningkatkan kualiti profesionalime guru dalam hubu...
3 Di samping itu, perubahan standard prestasi antarabangsa yang telah ditetapkan oleh Kementerian Pendidikan Malaysia (KPM...
4 di pedalaman dan luar bandar yang tidak mempunyai makmal komputer. Masalah seperti ini perlu dibincangkan bersama melalu...
EDUP3013 - PENULISAN AKADEMIK

Falsafah dan Pendidikan di Malaysia

  1. 1. 1 KOMUNIKASI BERKESAN MAMPU MENINGKATKAN PROFESIONALISME KEGURUAN Kemahiran komunikasi secara umumnya dikonotasikan sebagai kebolehan menyampaikan dan memindahkan mesej dari seseorang kepada seseorang yang lain (Saodah, Narimah & Yusof, 2003). Kemahiran ini perlu dikuasai oleh guru kerana profesien keguruan sememangnya melibatkan komunikasi dengan setiap lapisan masyarakat, bermula dengan murid, guru, ibu bapa, warga sekolah dan komuniti. Kemahiran berkomunikasi penting khususnya untuk menjalinkan hubungan baik antara guru dan murid. Kini, terdapat pelbagai isu pendidikan yang timbul termasuklah dalam bidang profesien dan profesionalisme keguruan, standard prestasi antarabangsa dan kepelbagaian potensi murid (Noriati, Lee, Zulkufli & Zakiah, 2014). Sesungguhnya, profesionalisme keguruan dapat ditingkatkan melalui penggunaan komunikasi yang berkesan. Amalan profesionalisme guru dapat dirujuk dalam model Standard Guru Malaysia yang terdiri daripada amalan nilai profesionalisme, kemahiran pengajaran dan pembelajaran (PdP) serta pengetahuan dan kefahaman. Amalan nilai profesionalisme mengandungi tiga domain iaitu domain diri, profesion dan sosial (Mok, 2009). Dalam domain-domain tersebut, guru perlu mempunyai kualiti peribadi yang positif dengan mencerminkan nilai-nilai yang murni seperti amanah, sabar, kreatif dan berketrampilan. Maka, guru hendaklah menunjukkan tingkah laku yang baik dalam masyarakat kerana perlakuan juga dapat dikenal pasti sebagai komunikasi non verbal (Bender, 2005). Budaya senyum dan sapaan antara guru dengan guru amat penting untuk menjalinkan hubungan yang baik sesama rakan sejawat. Perlakuan hormat-menghormati tidak kira perbezaan usia akan mengeratkan hubungan dan kemesraan di tempat kerja (Shahabuddin, Rohizani & Zohir, 2007). Hal ini mewujudkan komunikasi dua hala antara guru dengan guru sekali gus membolehkan guru bekerjasama sebagai satu pasukan sekerja. Ini menunjukkan bahawa komunikasi yang baik membantu guru untuk menyesuaikan diri bersama rakan-rakan sejawat di sekolah sekali gus meningkatkan profesionalisme keguruan. Impaknya, guru dapat mengadaptasi di setiap persekitaran masyarakat melalui komunikasi berkesan.
  2. 2. 2 Selain itu, guru juga perlu meningkatkan profesionalime kendiri bagi meningkatkan kualiti profesionalime guru dalam hubungan komunikasi (Noriati, Lee, Zulkifli & Zakiah, 2014). Guru perlu sentiasa memperbaiki kelemahan diri dengan mempelajari pelbagai cara yang efektif untuk meningkatkan kualiti pedagogi PdP. Sebagai contoh, guru boleh mengadakan lawatan sambil belajar ke Bandaraya Melaka untuk menarik minat murid dalam subjek Sejarah. Di sini, guru hendaklah berbincang dengan pihak-pihak organisasi-organisasi luar seperti Muzium Negara Malaysia untuk merancang kos-kos perbelanjaan dan masa yang diperlukan. Interaksi yang wujud membantu guru untuk mencapai matlamat yang dibuat bersama sesebuah organisasi (Zainuddin, 2006). Hal ini secara tidak langsung mewujudkan komunikasi yang baik antara guru dengan agensi-agensi luar secara permuafakatan. Dengan ini, guru dapat menambaik pedagogi dalam PdP dengan menjalinkan hubungan baik dengan organisasi-organisasi luar. Seterusnya, budaya pembelajaran sepanjang hayat sememangnya membolehkan guru menyampaikan maklumat kepada pelajar secara dinamik. Penyampaian maklumat adalah penting bagi mewujudkan keyakinan dan kebolehpercayaan murid terhadap guru dalam PdP (Rosnah, 2017). Guru hendaklah mempraktikkan budaya ini melalui budaya membaca, belajar dan berfikir untuk menambah ilmu pengetahuan baharu. Penerangan yang lengkap semasa PdP membolehkan murid untuk memahami sesuatu topik yang dipelajari dengan lebih mendalam. Aktiviti soal jawab amat penting bagi meningkatkan kefahaman murid mengenai sesuatu yang tidak difahaminya (Nielsen, 2008). Contohnya, guru Sejarah perlu menerangkan melalui lakonan misalnya mengenai pembentukan Malaysia kepada murid yang kurang faham dengan betul agar murid tersebut tidak menyalah tafsir maklumat yang sahih. Tindakan sebegini dapat membantu muriduntuk menghayati sesuatudengan berkesan (Hekmi &Ilhaamie, 2017). Komunikasi yang berlaku secara tidak langsung meningkatkan imej guru sebagai masyarakat yang proaktif terhadap pembangunan negara.
  3. 3. 3 Di samping itu, perubahan standard prestasi antarabangsa yang telah ditetapkan oleh Kementerian Pendidikan Malaysia (KPM) telah menyebabkan implikasi terhadap perubahan kurikulum. KPM telah menyemak semula kandungan Kurikulum Standard Sekolah Rendah (KSSR) pada tahun 2016 dan Kurikulum Standard Sekolah Menengah (KSSM) pada tahun 2017 demi meningkatkan sistem pendidikan negara (Noriati, Lee, Zulkufli & Zakiah, 2014). Cara PdP dalam kelas diubah di mana guru perlu membuat pentaksiran sepanjang masa dan tidak berpandukan buku teks 100%. Guru dikehendaki mengaplikasikan idea-idea dalam pelbagai bentuk pengajaran melalui Pembelajaran Abad ke-21 (PAK-21) seperti gallery walk, role play dan hot seat. Aktiviti-aktiviti sebegini menggalakkan murid untuk menyuarakan pendapat dan idea mengenai sesuatu topik yang dibincangkan (Ayob, 2018). Guru hanya menjadi pemudahcara kepada murid semasa PdP di dalam kelas. Sekiranya murid memberi maklumat atau penjelasan yang salah, guru perlu menegur murid tersebut secara berhemah agar tiada salah faham berlaku dalam komunikasi (Amin, 2008). Hal ini dapat meningkatkan mutu pengajaran guru terhadap murid di dalam kelas. Kesannya, tahap kognitif murid akan lebih cepat berkembang dengan adanya dorongan guru untuk berinteraksi di dalam kelas. Selanjutnya, setiap murid mempunyai potensi yang berbeza dan guru perlu mencungkil bakat-bakat yang terpendam tersebut. Badan-badan pendidikan seperti KPM, sekolah dan guru-guru patut melakukan perbincangan dan perkongsian antara satu samalain dalam melaksanakan inisiatif penggubal dasar (Amin, 2008). Pelan Pembangunan Pendidikan Malaysia 2013-2025 (PPPM 2013-2025) yang digubal berupaya meningkatkan keberhasilan kemenjadian murid pada masa hadapan. Permusyawarahan antara guru dan pihak KPM adalah penting dalam membuat keputusan tentang hal pendidikan secaramuafakat (Abdullah, Abd. Rashid & Abd. Ghani, 2007). Permuafakatan yang dilakukan dapat memastikan setiap sekolah mempunyai prasarana seperti perpustakaan, makmal komputer dan padang yang lengkap untuk menggalakkan murid menceburi sesuatu bidang dengan mendalam. Guru boleh menyuarakan pendapat dan cadangan kepada pihak KPM untuk memperbaiki dan menambahbaik mutu sistem pendidikan dengan lebih efisien. Misalnya mengenai isu sekolah
  4. 4. 4 di pedalaman dan luar bandar yang tidak mempunyai makmal komputer. Masalah seperti ini perlu dibincangkan bersama melalui hubungan interaksi yang baik antara pihak guru dan pihak atasan. Permuafakatan yang berlaku mampu meningkatkan martabat guru berdasarkan kod etika yang dipatuhi (Chesebro & McCroskey, 2002). Hal ini menunjukkan bahawa komunikasi yang berkesan mampu menjana persepakatan dalam membangunkan potensi murid. Sementalahan itu, komitmen antara pihak sekolah, guru, ibu bapa dan komuniti mestilah dihasilkan bagi mewujudkan persefahaman antara satu sama lain (Bender, 2005). Persatuan Ibu Bapa dan Guru (PIBG) sememangnya menjadi medium perantaraan antara pihak sekolah dengan pihak luar. Jalinan yang terbina ini dapat mewujudkan komunikasi untuk bersama membangunkan pendidikan murid-murid (Noriati, Lee, Zulkufli & Zakiah, 2014). Melalui PIBG, guru boleh menyampaikan masalah yang dihadapi oleh murid-murid di sekolah kepada ibu bapa seperti masalah disiplin, kurang pemahaman terhadap subjek dan berkeperluan khas. Hal ini membantu ibu bapa untuk mengetahui dan menangani masalah anak-anak mereka di rumah dengan baik. Interaksi ini secara tidak langsung meningkatkan kesedaran dalam kalangan ibu bapa dan komuniti untuk bersama memainkan peranan dalam pendidikan anak-anak (Zainuddin, 2006). Isu-isu seperti ibu bapa menyerang guru disebabkan tidak puas hati sudah pasti dapat diatasi apabila wujud komunikasi yang berkesan sesamaibu bapa dan guru. Persepakatan ini membantu meningkatkan kualiti profesionalisme keguruan melalui komunikasi berkesan antara ibu bapa dan guru. Deduksinya, komunikasi berkesan berperanan dalam meningkatkan profesionalisme keguruan dalam menangani pelbagai isu pendidikan di Malaysia (Mok, 2009). Komunikasi sangat penting untuk mewujudkan perhubungan yang baik antara guru dengan murid, ibu bapa dan komuniti. Dengan adanya interaksi yang sihat, perkembangan jati diri murid yang seimbang pasti dapat dilahirkan. Oleh itu, kemahiran berkomunikasi yang berkesan di samping personaliti dan sikap yang cemerlang perlu dimiliki oleh setiap guru dalam melancarkan proses PdP sekali gus memacu ke arah kemenjadian murid.

