Healthcare
Jan. 09, 2022
KETOSIS AND SPORT: THE THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

Healthcare
Jan. 09, 2022
KETOSIS AND SPORT: THE THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

  1. 1. KETOSIS AND SPORT: THE THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW The keto or ketogenic diet in the last decade has become popular as one of the best diets to lose weight, the success of this type of diet is due to the fact that through the extreme reduction of carbohydrates we generate a change in metabolism in which we go to start using fat as a source of energy, in addition to the suppression of hunger so that a significant caloric deficit can be generated without feeling it, in short, with a ketogenic diet you will quickly lower percentages of fat without starving , that sounds incredible! But how recommendable is this type of eating plan if I exercise on a daily basis?
  2. 2. As a nutritionist and athlete, I do NOT recommend it, however it is important that I explain the reason for this and in this way you generate your own criteria. Let's start with the energy substrates ... When we are exercising we will have three sources of energy mainly, phosphocreatine that helps us for a few seconds in explosive exercises, carbohydrates that are the main source of energy and fats, which are our source of energy Unlimited. When we perform resistance exercises (running, cycling, swimming, etc.) we are using carbohydrates and fats, depending on the intensity of the exercise and your level of training will be the percentages of use, however, something we must take into account is that fats will always require oxygen to be transformed into energy and also the metabolic process takes longer; that is, if you want to go very fast or do a sprint, you will have to use carbohydrates. So if you are on a ketogenic diet, by not consuming carbohydrates, you will not be able to perform in the same way. You will probably feel more tired and may even suffer from hypoglycemia. If you manage to overcome the feeling of discomfort and fatigue and also go at a very fast pace, In addition to this, ketogenic diets are generally very low in energy so exercising instead of helping yourself will generate significant metabolic stress, since you will be working with very little energy and you may have a feeling of fatigue all the time .
  3. 3. As if this were not enough, ketosis is diuretic, which generates a significant loss of electrolytes, if we also lose electrolytes through the sweat that exercise generates, we can run the risk of suffering from cramps or hydroelectrolyte imbalances. In conclusion, ketosis can be a good tool to lose weight, but it should not be combined with large amounts of exercise, and if it is done it should be monitored by a health professional who is an expert in ketosis, if part of your lifestyle is sports, find a meal plan that suits your needs, makes you feel energized and does not affect your performance.

