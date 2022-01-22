Successfully reported this slideshow.
HOW FIT ARE YOU? FIND OUT YOUR PHYSICAL CONDITION

Jan. 22, 2022
Are you ready to start a training program? Measure your level of physical fitness with a few simple tests. Then use the results to set fitness goals and track your progress.

You probably have an idea of what your physical condition is. But knowing the details can help you set realistic fitness goals, monitor your progress, and stay motivated. Once you know your starting point, you can plan where you want to go. It starts with the simple assessment that follows.

  1. 1. HOW FIT ARE YOU? FIND OUT YOUR PHYSICAL CONDITION Are you ready to start a training program? Measure your level of physical fitness with a few simple tests. Then use the results to set fitness goals and track your progress. You probably have an idea of what your physical condition is. But knowing the details can help you set realistic fitness goals, monitor your progress, and stay motivated. Once you know your starting point, you can plan where you want to go. It starts with the simple assessment that follows. Gather the necessary items Generally, physical fitness is assessed in four key areas: aerobic fitness, muscular strength and endurance, flexibility, and body composition. For your evaluation, you will need the following: ❖ A stopwatch or watch that can measure seconds ❖ A cloth tape measure ❖ A measuring sticks ❖ High strength adhesive tape ❖ A scale ❖ Someone to help you record your scores and count the repetitions You will also need a pencil or pen and paper to record your scores as you complete each part of the assessment. You can record your scores in a notebook or journal, or save them in a spreadsheet or other electronic format.
  2. 2. Aerobic physical activity: resting heart rate A woman checking her pulse on the carotid artery Resting heart rate is a measure of the health and fitness of the heart. For most adults, a healthy heart rate is 60 to 100 beats per minute. To check your pulse over your carotid artery, place your index and middle fingers on your neck next to your windpipe. To do this on the wrist, place two fingers between the bone and the tendon on the radial artery, located at the back of the wrist, below the base of the thumb. When you feel your pulse, look at your watch and count the number of beats in 15 seconds. Multiply this number by 4 to get your heart rate per minute. Let's say you count 20 beats in 15 seconds. Multiply 20 by 4, for a total of 80 beats per minute.
  3. 3. Aerobic condition: target heart rate range The target heart rate range is an increase in heart rate, between 50% and 85% of the target heart rate range for your age, significant enough to give your heart and lungs a good workout. Aim for 50% to 70% when you are engaged in moderately vigorous activity and 70% to 85% when you are engaged in vigorous activity. You can use the target heart rate range as a guide to make sure your exercise is intense enough. If you don't hit your target range, you may need to increase the intensity. If you hit a target range at the lower end of the target range zone, you can set targets to progressively increase your target. If you are already active regularly, you can stop occasionally to check your heart rate during an aerobic workout. If you're already active regularly, you can do a simple test by checking your heart rate after a brisk 10-minute walk. Target heart rate range Age Target heart rate range: Beats per minute Target heart rate range: Beats per minute 25 98-166 195 35 93-157 185 45 88-149 175 55 83-140 165 65 78-132 155 Aerobic condition: run or jog test Another way to assess your aerobic fitness is to time yourself in a 1.5 mile (2.4 kilometer) run or jog. The following times are generally considered indicators of good physical condition based on age and gender. A lower time generally indicates a better aerobic condition and a higher time suggests a need for improvement.
  4. 4. Good fitness results based on the time of a 1.5 mile (2.4 kilometer) run Age Women: time in minutes Men: time in minutes 25 13 eleven 35 13.5 11.5 45 14 12 55 16 13 65 17.5 14 Muscle strength and endurance: Flexion test Push-ups can help you measure muscle strength and endurance. If you are starting a fitness program, do modified push-ups on your knees. If you're fit and can do them, do classic push-ups. Follow these steps for both types: ❖ Lie face down on the floor with your elbows bent and your palms next to your shoulders. ❖ Keeping your back straight, push with your arms until your arms are extended. ❖ Lower your body until your chin touches the ground. ❖ Do as many push-ups as you can until you need to stop to rest. The following counts are generally considered indicators of good physical condition based on age and gender. If your push-up count is below the target number, the target can serve as a goal to work on. Counts above the targets indicate better physical condition. Good fitness results for push-up count Age Women: Number of push-ups Men: Number of push-ups 25 20 28 35 19 21 45 14 16 55 10 12 65 10 10
  5. 5. Muscle Strength and Endurance: Abs Test The abs test measures the strength and endurance of the abdominal muscles. This is how the test is done: ❖ Lie on the floor with your knees bent at a 90-degree angle and your feet flat on the floor. A partner holds your feet firmly on the ground. Another option is to place your feet on the wall so that your knees and hips are bent at a 90-degree angle. Cross your arms over your chest. This is the lowered position. ❖ To move into the stand-up position, lift your head and shoulders off the ground. Don't lift your glutes off the floor. ❖ Return to the lowered position. ❖ Every time you move to the top position it counts as a sit-up. ❖ Do as many sit-ups as you can in one minute. In general, the following counts can be considered fitness markers based on age and gender. If the abs count is below the target number, the target can serve as an overall goal to work on. Counts above targets can generally mean better physical fitness. However, the push-up count may be a more accurate indicator of your fitness level. Good Fitness Results for Abs Test Age Women: Number of sit-ups Men: Number of abs 25 39 44 35 30 40 45 25 35 55 21 30 65 12 24 Flexibility - sit and reach test The sit-and-reach test is an easy way to measure the flexibility of the back of the legs, hips, and lower back. Here's how to do it:
  6. 6. ❖ Put a measuring stick on the ground. Secure it in place with a piece of tape crossed over the measuring stick at the height of the 15-inch (38-centimeter) mark. ❖ Place the soles of your feet even next to the 15-inch (38-centimeter) mark on the measuring stick. ❖ Slowly extend your hand forward as far as you can, exhaling as you stretch and holding the position for at least 1 second. ❖ Write down the distance you traveled. ❖ Repeat the test two more times. ❖ Record the best distance reached. The following measurements can generally be considered indicators of good flexibility based on age and gender. If the result is below the target number, the target can indicate a goal to be achieved. Measurements above targets can mean more flexibility. Good results in the sit-and-reach test Age Women: the greatest reach Men: the greatest reach 25 21.5 in (55 cm) 19.5 in (50 cm) 35 20.5 in (52 cm) 18.5 in (47 cm) 45 20 in (51 cm) 17.5 in (44 cm) 55 19 in (48 cm) 16.5 in (42 cm) 65 17.5 in (44 cm) 15.5 in (39 cm) Body composition: waist circumference If the circumference of your waist is greater than that of your hips, that is, if you carry more weight above your hips, you have a higher risk of heart disease and type 2 diabetes. The risk is even higher for women with a waist circumference of 35 inches (89 centimeters) or more and for men with a waist circumference of 40 inches (102 centimeters) or more. Using a fabric tape measure, measure the circumference of your waist just above your hip bones.
  7. 7. Body composition: Body mass index Body mass index is a calculation that indicates whether you have a healthy amount of body fat. You can determine your body mass index with a table of body mass index or an online calculator. If you prefer to do the math yourself, divide your weight in pounds by your height in square inches and multiply by 703. Or divide your weight in kilograms by your height in meters squared. (To determine your height in meters, divide your height in centimeters by 100). The following body mass index results show whether you are at a healthy weight. Interpretation of body mass index results body mass index Weight status Less than 18.5 Under weight From 18.5 to 24.9 Normal weight From 25.0 to 29.9 Overweight 30 and over Obesity Stay active The results of your fitness assessment can help you set goals to stay active and improve your fitness. The Department of Health and Human Services recommends these exercise guidelines: ❖ Get at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity a week, or a combination of moderate and vigorous activity. ❖ Do strength training exercises for all major muscle groups at least twice a week. Moderate aerobic activity includes: ❖ Walk fast ❖ Water aerobics ❖ Biking mostly on flat terrain ❖ Pushing a lawn mower Intense aerobic activity includes:
  8. 8. ❖ To run ❖ Practice swimming ❖ Riding a bike at speed or in the mountains ❖ Play basketball or soccer ❖ Play individual tennis Muscle strengthening exercises include: ❖ Lifting weights or using resistance bands ❖ Calisthenics, which uses the weight of the body as resistance ❖ Intense garden work Monitor your progress Keep track of your progress in improving your fitness. Take the same measurements about six weeks after starting an exercise program and periodically thereafter. Every time you repeat your assessment, celebrate your progress and adjust your fitness goals accordingly. Share your results with your doctor or personal trainer for additional guidance.

