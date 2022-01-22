HOW FIT ARE YOU? FIND OUT YOUR PHYSICAL CONDITION

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
Are you ready to start a training program? Measure your level of physical fitness with a few simple tests. Then use the results to set fitness goals and track your progress.
You probably have an idea of what your physical condition is. But knowing the details can help you set realistic fitness goals, monitor your progress, and stay motivated. Once you know your starting point, you can plan where you want to go. It starts with the simple assessment that follows.