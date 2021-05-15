Successfully reported this slideshow.
Environment
May. 15, 2021

FingTap Envirnoment policy v150521

Guess Why FingTap Envirnoment policy is called "FingTap 10"

FingTap Envirnoment policy v150521

  1. 1. VFTS150521 FINGTAP Solutions ENVIRONMENT POLICY 1. OVERVIEW FingTap and Family (We call our Fellow and colleagues, A Family) strives to be a leader in environmental sustainability and believes that a successful future for our business and the customers we serve depends on the sustainability of the environment, communities and economies in which we operate. As a responsible corporate citizen, we bear a responsibility to consider the impacts of our actions and how they affect the environment both directly in terms of our own operations, and indirectly through our purchasing decisions, the products and services we offer to our customers and the business opportunities we pursue. We are committed to minimizing the impact of our operations on the environment and to demonstrating leadership by integrating environmental considerations into all our business practices. 2. SCOPE The requirements of this policy apply to all the entities and employees of FingTap and Family. Although this policy applies to all entities and employees. The primary audience for this policy is those responsible for its implementation, namely the business line leaders and local management of each entity of the Company exist around the globe in 164+ Countries. 3. RULE OF NATURE BY FingTap . 1. Trees do not eat their own fruit; 2. Rivers do not drink their own water; 3. The sun does not shine on itself and 4. Flowers do not spread their fragrance for themselves. Living for others is a rule of nature. We are all born to help each other. No matter how difficult it is. Life is good when you are happy; but much better when others are happy because of you. 4. ECOLOGY PHILOSOPHY AND VALUES. FingTap and Family are very sensitive to Ecology and do not take light on reforms to save mother nature hence we have introduced “FingTap 10” since 2018 to train and develop our family, friends and professionals for their daily life awareness. Ph: +33 7 66 55 65 26 Email: info@fingtapsolutions.com Web: www.fingtapsolutions.com Head Office: 35 Avenue Sir Winston Churchill RENNES, Bretagne, 35000 France EU. 1
  2. 2. VFTS150521 5. FingTap 10. 5.1. OOP = only one planet 5.2. Cleanliness is godliness 5.3. Water is the new bloodline 5.4. Say no to corruption = plastic 5.5. Don't buy! Exchange and share :)) 5.6. Ecology is our Ethics and Heritage 5.7. Only 5% is the waste… 95% is the manmade 5.8. Lets have some humanity not only humans… 5.9. Plastic is our 10th generation [plastic life = 1035 years] 5.10. Save the paper - save the NATURE [01 tree Oxygen = 18 people] 6. COMMITMENT FROM FingTap We want our products, services and production to be part of a sustainable society. We are committed to: a) Environmental Commitments Protect the Environment: ● FingTap and Family will protect the environment, including preventing pollution, through responsible management of our operations; ● Will give appropriate weight to this environmental policy when making future planning and investment decisions: ● Will design products to reduce their adverse environmental impact in production, use and disposal; ● Will reduce resource consumption, waste and pollution in our operations; Compliance: ● FingTap and Family will comply with, or exceed, our environmental obligations, including taking a proactive approach regarding environmental legislation that affects our business. b) Operations Objectives and Targets: ● FingTap and Family will set targets and objectives, within the scope of the environmental management system, to achieve continual improvement and a sustainable development: Ph: +33 7 66 55 65 26 Email: info@fingtapsolutions.com Web: www.fingtapsolutions.com Head Office: 35 Avenue Sir Winston Churchill RENNES, Bretagne, 35000 France EU. 2
  3. 3. VFTS150521 ● Will establish and periodically review and report progress on objectives and targets in the pursuit of continual improvement in our environmental management system for the purpose of enhancing our environmental performance and ongoing prevention of pollution. Own Operations: ● FingTap and Family will minimize the environmental impacts of our own operations through best practice management of our use of energy, transportation, material consumption, water use, waste and emissions: ● Will encourage suppliers, subcontractors, retailers and recyclers of our products to adopt the same environmental principles as FingTap and Family, Purchasing Decisions: ● FingTap and Family will consider the environmental performance of our suppliers and the environmental attributes of products and services in our purchasing decisions., Audit: ● FingTap and Family will ensure adherence to our established environmental management processes through periodic internal audits and reformative improvisations. c) Engagement and Transparency Employees: ● FingTap and Family will raise employee awareness and support employee creativity and enthusiasm with respect to implementing our environmental policies, guidelines, programs and initiatives; ● Will continually promote environmental awareness, responsibility and best practices and to support the environmental sustainability culture of our company through education and in-house initiatives to reduce our environmental footprint. Reporting: ● FingTap and Family will report transparently on our internal environmental performance through our company official website via Blogs and feeds. ● As well as Social and Professional Media pages via influencers to raise the awareness of/for creatures and nature. Ph: +33 7 66 55 65 26 Email: info@fingtapsolutions.com Web: www.fingtapsolutions.com Head Office: 35 Avenue Sir Winston Churchill RENNES, Bretagne, 35000 France EU. 3

