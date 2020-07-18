Coin Manufacturing Process (The Incredibles)

-
This slide will show you how coin is manufacture from scratch metal and its material properties. It also will introduce coin manufacture in Malaysia and some of it background.
We also produce video about the slide to stress a point that is important and to get a better understanding about coin manufacturing process
https://youtu.be/dqjufT5MhQI
KKKM2833 Manufacturing Process
Department of Mechanical & Manufacturing Engineering
Faculty of Engineering & Build Environment
Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia
The Incredibles :
Abid Fariduddin Mohd Fauzi (Material Properties)
Muhammad Azmin Abdul Nasir (Stainless Steel Production)
Navina A/P Kumar (Coin Manufacturing Process)
Zulfikar Zulkifli (Manufacture Background)
Lecturers :
Prof Dr Andanastuti Muchtar
Dr Nashrah Hani Jamadon
Dr Nabilah Afiqah Mohd Radzuan
