Coin Manufacturing Process (The Incredibles)

  1. 1. COINS MANUFACTURING PRODUCTION OF COINS IN MALAYSIA PRESENTED BY : MUHAMMAD AZMIN, ABID FARIDUDDIN, NAVINA, ZULFIKAR (THE INCREDIBLES) DEPARTMENT OF MECHANICAL & MANUFACTURING ENGINEERING FACULTY OF ENGINEERING & BUILT ENVIRONMENT UNIVERSITI KEBANGSAAN MALAYSIA LECTURERS : PROF DR ANDANASTUTI MUCHTAR DR NASHRAH HANI JAMADON DR NABILAH AFIQAH MOHD RADZUAN
  2. 2. COINS • Small and round piece of metal and usually silver or copper in colour that is used for specific intrinsic or exchange value. • Types of coin: • Circulating Coin – everyday cash transaction • Collector Coin - used as gifts or souvenir or as a piece of collection • Investment Coin – formed from precious metals, safe and tangible form of investment
  3. 3. HISTORY OF COINS IN MALAYSIA
  4. 4. FIRST SERIES • Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) start producing coin was on 1967 and made in Royal Mint London and Hamburg Mint Germany. • In 1971, Malaysian-made coins have been forged by Royal Mint Malaysia. It is known as BNM Money Factory. • BNM introduced First Series coin with 5 denominations which is 1 cents, 5 cents, 10 cents, 20 cents and 50 cents on 12 of June 1967 and denomination $1 on 1971. • In 1973, Copper Metal as material for 1 sen have been replaced by Copper Clad Steel (CCD) which is Steel covered by Copper. Because of that, 1 cents have 2 variation on 1973. • Coin denominations $1 was discontinued in 1988 while other denominations of the First Series were discontinued in 1988.
  5. 5. SECOND SERIES • First introduce on 4th September 1989 with 6 denomination, 1 cents, 5 cents, 10 cents, 20 cents, 50 cents and $1. • Denomination of 1 cents until 50 cents still using the same material while $1 will be more lighter, smaller and using different material, composition of Zinc-Copper-Lead. • Second series coin was forged entirely at the BNM Money Factory, Shah Alam, Selangor. • The $1 denomination symbol was changed from $1 to 1 RINGGIT and distributed starting November 14, 1993.
  6. 6. THIRD SERIES • The third series was launched on 25 July 2011 with 4 denomination which is 5 cents, 10 cents, 20 cents and 50 cents. • It only existed for collection purposes. • This series is using better material, smaller and lighter to make it easier to use and also made by using latest advances in coin making technology by incorporating better security features for prevent counterfeiting. • Every denomination have different sides to make it easier to recognize especially for disabled. • On 16 July 2012, the third series have been released.
  7. 7. Malaysian Coins Manufacturing MATERIAL AND PROPERTIES
  8. 8. Materials for the newest Malaysian coins (Third Series) • 5 Cent – Stainless Steel • 10 Cent – Stainless Steel • 20 Cent – Nickel Brass • 50 Cent – Nockel Brass Clad Copper Source : https://www.bnm.gov.my/index.php?ch=en_commemorative_currency&pg=e n_commemorative_currency_all&ac=256&lang=en
  9. 9. 5 Cent and 10 Cent Source : https://www.bnm.gov.my/index.php?lang=en&ch=en_circulation_currency&pg=en_ circulation_coin • Material made of : Stainless Steel • Weight and Diameter : o 5 Cent – 1.72 gram, 17.78 mm o 10 Cent – 2.98 gram, 18.80 mm Properties of Stainless Steel ➢ Yield Strength ✓ May vary based on the grades of the stainless steel ✓ It will either have a high strength with low elongation or low strength but high in term of elongation ✓ Estimated around 25 to 2500 Mpa ➢ Tensile Strength ✓ Estimated around 34.5 to 3100 Mpa ✓ Higher strength compared to brass ➢ Melting Point ✓ Around 1230 to 1530 ℃
  10. 10. 20 Cent and 50 Cent Source : https://www.bnm.gov.my/index.php?lang=en&ch=en_circulation_currency&pg=en_ circulation_coin • Material made of : Nickel Brass (Nickel Brass Clad Copper for 50 Cent) • Weight and Diameter : o 20 Cent – 4.18 gram, 20.60 mm o 50 Cent – 5.66 gram, 22.65 mm Properties of Nickel Brass ➢ Made from 70% Copper, 24.5% Zinc and 5.5% Nickel
  11. 11. Malaysian Past Series coins (Second Series) Source : https://www.bnm.gov.my/index.php?ch=en_historical_background&pg=en_ba nknotes_issued&ac=625&lang=en • Material made of : Coper-Zinc-Tin Alloy Properties of Copper-Zinc-Tin Alloy ➢ Tensile Strength ✓ Around 310 to 634 Mpa ➢ Melting Point ✓ Around 1010 to 1030 ℃
  12. 12. MATERIAL COMPARISON BETWEEN CURRENT AND PAST COINS (FOR 5 CENT AND 10 CENT ONLY) COINS MATERIALS TENSILE STRENGTH MELTING POINT CURRENT (THIRD SERIES) STAINLESS STEEL 25 TO 2500 MPa 1230 TO 1530 ℃ PAST (SECOND SERIES) COPPER-ZINC-TIN ALLOY 310 TO 634 MPa 1010 TO 1030 ℃
  13. 13. PRODUCTION OF STAINSLESS STEEL A PROCESS TO CREATE RAW MATERIAL FOR COINS
  14. 14. Reborn Material • Stainless steel is a very usable material because it will not rust and can be recycle. • Stainless steel also have a very shiny surface that is suitable to make cutlery. • Chrome is the main ingredient to make a protective layer on the surface to prevent rust • Stainless steel is a combination of chromium, carbon and some other alloys. Figure 1 : Scrapyard Source : https://www.recyclingtoday.com/article/scrap-metal- services-contracts-with-aperam-belgium/
  15. 15. Combine Material • Stainless steel is made up from various of material. Thus the company have their own secret ratio to produce stainless steel. • This combination will produce certain kind of strength of the stainless steel that required by customer. • All the material is then put into a big tank to be transfer into the furnace. Figure 2 : Hopper Source : https://www.inoxplus.md/
  16. 16. Melting Process • Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) is used to reach up to 1600 C to melt all the metal. • EAF is used because is hard to reach that high temperature using normal furnace. • This process can take about 80 minutes from start filling scrap metal from hopper to empty out the furnace. Figure 3 : Furnaces Source : https://cougartron.com/blog/6-steps-manufacturing-process-stainless-steel-product/ : https://www.reliance-foundry.com/blog/melting-metal-pouring#gref
  17. 17. Decarburization Process • This process is used to remove unwanted carbon to purify the steel. • Oxygen and Argon is used for this process and also known as (AOD) • From this process, the chemical composition is closely check to achieve client demand. • Both gases are blown from the bottom and top of the molten steel. Figure 4 : Decarburization Process Source : https://www.metaltek.com/sites/default/files/tekbulletin_apr_2010.pdf
  18. 18. Casting Process • Molten Steel is preheat to a suitable temperature for continuous casting process. • Copper mould and running water to rapidly solidified molten steel. • Then the solid steel the will undergo rolling stage to change from vertical to horizontal movement. • Then the solid steel is cut to suitable measurement for transportation. Figure 5 : Casting Process Source : https://www.reliance-foundry.com/blog/metal-casting-process-introduction#gref : https://www.generalkinematics.com/blog/metal-casting-process-explained/
  19. 19. Final Product  Stainless steel can is widely used in our daily application.  Stainless steel is used to make coins due to its mechanical and chemical ability.  Fun facts, a 5 sen coin weight (1.72g) it cost 0.034 sen in material and so much more in production.
  20. 20. MANUFACTURING PROCESS OF COIN MONEY A PROCESS TO CREATE COIN MONEY
  21. 21. Rolling • Rolling is a process that changes the stainless steel bar to coil. • There are two types of rolling, hot rolling and cold rolling. As for this manufacturing process, hot rolling is used. • The stainless steel bar is placed onto the hot roller that is heated to about 1200℃. • The steel bar is then pressed back and forth between a series of rollers. This produces a long sheet of stainless steel. This part is called the roughing mill. • The steel is then cleaned with water that is sprayed at high pressure, 160 bar, as the heating and cooling have given the steel a dirty colour. • The steel is then sent to the finishing mill to produce a very thin sheet of steel with the thickness of 1mm to 16mm, that is rolled up into a coil. The temperature during coiling varies between 150 and 750℃.
  22. 22. Blanking • Blanking is a shearing process, where a punch and die are used to modify the shapes. • In blanking process, the punched piece that separates from the surrounding stock is called a blank where else the strip is called the scrap. • The stainless steel coil is fed through the blanking machine where the blanks are produced. • These blanks are produced in the shape of circle as our Malaysian 10 cent and 5 cent coin comes in that shape.
  23. 23. Riddling • Riddling is a process where the “riddler” screens out any wrong shape, size or weight of the coin blank that was made. • This process also helps separate small pieces of steel metal that is mixed with the coin blanks.
  24. 24. Annealing • Annealing is a process where the coin blanks are sent to an annealing oven that softens the coin blanks. • This prepares the coin blanks for stamping in advance. • The coin blanks are heated in the annealing oven that is around 850℃.
  25. 25. Burnishing • Burnishing is a process that is used to make the surface of the coin blanks brighter. • This process helps in removing discolouration of coin blanks. • This process is carried out in a burnishing machine. There are combinations of small ball bearings and ceramic media in the machine, that helps polish the surface of the coin blanks. • The coin blanks are cleaned with a chemical bath that is in the burnishing machine that helps remove any impurities such as oil or dirt from the surface of the coin. • After this process, the coin blanks are dried with hot air.
  26. 26. Upsetting • Upsetting is a process where the edge of the blank is raised by rolling the blank through a specially shaped groove. • This process is done to obtain a nice edge for the coin. • This process also helps the coin to obtain the proper diameter needed. • After this process, the coin blanks are called as planchets. Rimmed edge
  27. 27. Engraving • A stamp block acts as a template to turn the coin blanks into coins. • The stamp block is engraved by the engraver according to the value of the coin produced. • The pattern is crushed permanently onto the stamp block by a crusher that exerts pressure at about 160 tons. • The stamp block is then hardened in a furnace at 870℃. • The surface of the stamp block is scraped clean using fine glass in order to remove any imperfections. • The stamp block is then checked thoroughly and polished before put into work.
  28. 28. Stamping or striking • The planchets are now ready for stamping. • Stamping is a process where the engraved pattern on the stamp block is stamped onto the planchets. • The stamp block is fitted into the machine and the planchets is placed under the stamp. • The machine hammers them together. This hammering impresses the value onto the planchet producing a brand new coin.
  29. 29. Inspecting, Counting and Packing • An operator that helps in producing the coin usually spot checks the final outcome of the coins. • This inspection is usually done using a magnifying glass to clearly check on the quality of engraving that is done on the coin. • The coins are then put into a coin sizer that removes coins that is dented and misprinted. • The inspected coins are put into an automatic counting machine that counts the coins. • The counted coins are then sent for packing and then shipped to Bank Negara Malaysia which is then distributed to the local banks.
  30. 30. COINS FACTORY IN MALAYSIA Kilang Wang Bank Negara Malaysia, Kompleks Kilang Wang, Lot 2 Persiaran Selangor, Seksyen 15, 40000 Shah Alam, Selangor Darul Ehsan.
  31. 31. INTRODUCTION • MALAYSIA HAD ITS OWN FACTORY FOR A LONG TIME AND STARTED FORGING MALAYSIAN’S COIN IN 1971, SINCE PARLIAMENT COINS WHICH IS FIRST SERIES. • THE FACTORY ONLY FORGED COIN FOR DISTRIBUTION, WHILE COMMEMORATIVE COINS ARE USUALLY FORGED ABROAD. • ON 26TH JANUARY 1989, THE FACTORY FORGED ITS FIRST PROOF COMMEMORATIVE COIN, BANK NEGARA 30TH ANNIVERSARY COIN. • IT WAS ONLY FORGED 10,000 PIECES OF COMMEMORATIVE COIN MADE OF SILVER ON PROOF QUALITY. NON-PROOF SILVER ALSO PRINTED BUT ONLY 47,000 PIECES.
  32. 32. • Its official established on 10th July 1971, placed at Batu Tiga, Shah Alam. • It was the beginning of Malaysian coin being made in the country compared to before, Malaysian coins were made abroad. • The opening ceremony performed by Minister of Finance, Tun Tan Siew Sin and attended by the Governor of Bank Negara, Tan Sri Ismail. • The money factory building was originally the currency office of Bank Negara and officially opened on March 13, 1967 and has a vault of 6,000 square feet. • The factory was set up at a cost of $1.6 Million (machines only) and its construction was assisted by The Central Bank of Hamburg, Germany in terms of technical advice and training to the money factory staff. FACTORY BACKGROUND
  33. 33. PRIVATE SECTOR IN MALAYSIA MINT INDUSTRY • • • •
