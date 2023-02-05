Successfully reported this slideshow.
COTTON GRADING For Yarn.pdf

Feb. 05, 2023
0 likes 0 views
rrr.pptx
rete3
Telda Audit.pdf
Amr Shawki
Analsis document.pptx
MuhammadIshaq605063
Telda Audit.pdf
Amr Shawki
Précis Writing.pptx
Alihassan856272
Devanshi Solanki color scheme ppt.pptx
Devanshi293864
Swing For The Retarded T Shirts
MHBijoy3
5 Common Myths About Loft Conversions
Matthew511903
COTTON GRADING For Yarn.pdf

Feb. 05, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Design

Design
COTTON GRADING For Yarn.pdf

  1. 1. COTTON GRADING The textile sector is highly profitable and competitive. Cotton fiber quality must meet minimum standards. To remain competitive in the marketplace, the product quality must be maintained. Cotton is graded based on a number of different factors. Cotton fibers are graded primarily based on the following quality criteria: Typical fiber length The mean fiber length is calculated after ginning. This distance is expressed in either millimetres (mm) or inches. This is how mean fiber length is categorised. Span size Utilizing a computerised fibrograph, the 20% span length and 50% span length are examined. It is a standard measure of cotton fiber length that is recognised globally. It can be measured in inches or millimetres. Span lengths over 2.5% are categorised as follows: Classification of a span length of 2.5% Fineness fiber Weight per unit of fiber length determines fiber fineness. Weight and fiber fineness per unit length are inversely proportional to one another. The basis for categorising the fineness of a fiber is its micronaire (Microgrammes/inch) grading.
  2. 2. fiber tenacity fiber maturity-coefficient The maturity of the fiber is influenced by cotton development. Compound microscopes are used to determine the maturity of fiber. 100 to 200 fibers are placed on a slide and moistened with an 18% caustic soda solution to calculate the maturity co-efficient. The maturity co-efficient is categorised as follows:
  3. 3. x Uniformity Ratio This trait indicates the consistency of cotton fiber length. The ratio of 2.5% span length to 50% span length, presented as a percentage, is the uniformity ratio of cotton fiber. Following is a classification of uniformity ratio: Colour appearance of cotton Classification of cotton colour is based on the yellow colour present in cotton. In India according to colour cotton is classified as follows:
  4. 4. • White • Gray • Pearly

