Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 SKENARIO DARING (PEMBELAJARAN ONLINE) MASA PADEMIK COVID-19 Sekolah : SMA Swasta Imelda Medan Mata Pelajaran : Sejarah P...
2 D. Prolog Dalam ilmu sejarah, manusia dalam kegiatan dengan masyarakat atau bangsanya merupakan kajian utama. Sejarah me...
3 3. kebenarannya bersifat subjektif sebab masih perlu adanya penelitian lebih lanjut untuk mencari 4. kebenaran yang haki...
4 Keterampilan : Karya Tulis Tema : Peristiwa dan Kategori Sejarah Buat tulisan tentang suatu peristiwa baik yang terjadi ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Skenario daring keterkaitan peristiwa sejarah tentang manusia di masa lalu untuk kehidupan masa kini

27 views

Published on

Skenario Daring yang diterapkan untuk pelaksanaannya di SMA Swasta Imelda Medan

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Skenario daring keterkaitan peristiwa sejarah tentang manusia di masa lalu untuk kehidupan masa kini

  1. 1. 1 SKENARIO DARING (PEMBELAJARAN ONLINE) MASA PADEMIK COVID-19 Sekolah : SMA Swasta Imelda Medan Mata Pelajaran : Sejarah Peminatan Kelas/Semester : X-Peminatan IPS / Gasal Tema Daring : Konsep ruang dan waktu dalam sejarah Alokasi Waktu : 2 Daring x 2 Jam Pelajaran @30 Menit A. Tujuan dan Persiapan Pembelajaran Daring (Online) Tujuan Persiapan Pembelajaran 1. Melalui Kegiatan Pembelajaran ini, WAG & Classroom Peminatan IPS dapat Menganalisis pengertian sejarah; 2. Melalui Kegiatan Pembelajaran ini, WAG & Classroom Peminatan IPS dapat Menganalisis perbedaan kehidupan manusia pada masa lalu dengan masa sekarang; 3. Melalui Kegiatan Pembelajaran ini, WAG & Classroom Peminatan IPS dapat Menganalisis keterkaitan persitiwa sejarah kehidupan manusia pada masa lalu dengan kehidupan masa kini. 1. Pengajar dan WAG & Classroom Peminatan IPS mengaktifkan Aplikasi WA dan Classroom; 2. Pengajar memastikan Peserta Daring (Pembelajaran Online) semuanya telah bergabung di WAG & Classroom; 3. Pengajar membagikan Daftar Absen dan materi dalam bentuk Dokumen, Gambar dan Video. B. Alat, Bahan dan Media Pembelajaran Buku, Alat Tulis, Sumber Internet, PC, Tablet dan HP Android C. Kegiatan Pembelajaran Kegiatan Inti (45 Menit) 1. Pengajar meminta Peserta Daring (Pembelajaran Online) Peminatan IPS membaca Skanerio Pembelajaran yang dikirim ke WAG & Classroom Peminatan IPS; 2. Memberiakan Rangsangan : Pengajar membimbing dan mengarahkan Peserta Daring (Pembelajaran Online) Peminatan IPS untuk mencari informasi tentang pengertian sejarah, perbedaan kehidupan manusia pada masa lalu dengan masa sekarang dan keterkaitan persitiwa sejarah kehidupan manusia pada masa lalu dengan kehidupan masa kini; 3. Identifikasi masalah : Pengajar membimbing dan mengarahkan Peserta Daring (Pembelajaran Online) Peminatan IPS untuk memberikan komentar berupa pertanyaan-pertanyaan mengenai Bahan Ajar yang telah diperoleh; 4. Mengumpulkan Telaah Peristiwa : Pengajar membimbing dan mengarahkan Peserta Daring (Pembelajaran Online) Peminatan IPS untuk melakukan Heuristik, Verifikasi, Interpretasi dan Historiografi yang di uploud ke WA pribadi Pengajar dengan sasaran diperiksa dan di nilai.
  2. 2. 2 D. Prolog Dalam ilmu sejarah, manusia dalam kegiatan dengan masyarakat atau bangsanya merupakan kajian utama. Sejarah membahas aktivitas manusia pada masa lalu. Namun, seperti yang telah diungkapkan sebelumnya, bukan berarti sejarah membahas aktivitas manusia secara keseluruhan. Kisah manusia tersebut berkaitan dengan kehidupan manusia yang berkreasi dalam menghadapi kehidupannya. Kisah manusia tersebut dibatasi oleh waktu dan ruang, serta tempat manusia itu berada. Dari sudut pandang waktu kreativitas manusia pada masa lampau berbeda dengan kreativitas manusia pada masa kini. Demikian halnya dengan ruang. Pemahaman tentang ruang dan waktu diperlukan untuk dapat mengembangkan kemampuan berpikir secara kronologis. Dalam hal kreativitas manusia pada masa lampau misalnya bagaimana manusia pada zaman batu makan, minum, berpakaian serta melakukan perjalanan menjadi pengalaman yang diwariskan bagi masa-masa sesudahnya. Sebagai contoh adalah bagaimana kreativitas manusia untuk melakukan perjalanan dari suatu tempat ke tempat lain. Pada awalnya manusia menggunakan tenaganya sendiri dengan berjalan kaki. Lalu mereka memanfaatkan tenaga hewan, misalnya kuda untuk melakukan perjalanan. Seiring perjalanan waktu dan perkembangan teknologi sebagai hasil kreativitas manusia, mereka menggunakan sarana perahu di air dengan bantuan angin untuk melakukan perjalanan. Kreativitas lainnya adalah penemuan roda yang pada awalnya digunakan untuk memindahkan barang. Mereka lalu menggunakan tenaga hewan sebagai penariknya. Selanjutnya, mereka menemukan suatu alat yang mengubah air menjadi uap untuk dijadikan tenaga penggerak (motor). Demikian seterusnya hingga mereka menemukan tenaga penggerak lain berupa bahan bakar minyak. E. Pengertian Sejarah Sejarah adalah suatu ilmu pengetahuan yang mempelajari segala peristiwa atau kejadian yang terjadi pada masa lampau dalam kehidupan manusia. Jadi, sejarah mempunyai dimensi ruang dan waktu, artinya sejarah itu merupakan peristiwa yang terjadi di suatu tempat dan pada waktu lampau. Peristiwa hanya terjadi dalam satu kali. Sejarah adalah kejadian yang terjadi pada masa lampau yang disusun berdasarkan peninggalan- peninggalan berbagai peristiwa. Peninggalan-peninggalan itu disebut sumber sejarah. Dalam bahasa Inggris, kata sejarah disebut history, artinya masa lampau; masa lampau umat manusia. Dalam bahasa Arab, sejarah disebut sajaratun (syajaroh), artinya pohon dan keturunan. Jika kita membaca silsilah raja-raja akan tampak seperti gambar pohon dari sederhana dan berkembang menjadi besar, maka sejarah dapat diartikan silsilah keturunan raja-raja yang berarti peristiwa pemerintahan keluarga raja pada masa lampau. Dalam bahasa Yunani, kata sejarah disebut istoria, yang berarti belajar. Jadi, sejarah adalah ilmu pengetahuan yang mempelajari segala peristiwa, kejadian yang terjadi pada masa lampau dalam kehidupan umat manusia. Dalam bahasa Jerman, kata sejarah disebut geschichteyang artinya sesuatu yang telah terjadi, sesuatu yang telah terjadi pada masa lampau dalam kehidupan umat manusia. Adapun menurut Sartono Kartodirdjo, sejarah adalah rekonstruksi masa lampau atau kejadian yang terjadi pada masa lampau. Ada tiga aspek dalam sejarah, yaitu masa lampau, masa kini, dan masa yang akan datang. Masa lampau dijadikan titik tolak untuk masa yang akan datang sehingga sejarah mengandung pelajaran tentang nilai dan moral. Pada masa kini, sejarah akan dapat dipahami oleh generasi penerus dari masyarakat yang terdahulu sebagai suatu cermin untuk menuju kemajuan dalam kehidupan bermasyarakat, berbangsa, dan bernegara. F. Perbedaan kehidupan manusia pada masa lalu dengan masa sekarang Perbedaan kehidupan manusia pada masa lalu dengan masa sekarang yang mempunyai arti Peristiwa yang terjadi pada masa lampau akan memberi kita gambaran tentang kehidupan manusia dan kebudayaannya di masa lampau sehingga dapat merumuskan hubungan sebab akibat mengapa suatu peristiwa dapat terjadi dalam kehidupan tersebut, walaupun belum tentu setiap peristiwa atau kejadian akan tercatat dalam sejarah. Sejarah terus berkesinambungan sehingga merupakan rentang peristiwa yang panjang. Oleh karena itu, sejarah mencakup: 1. masa lalu yang dilukiskan berdasarkan urutan waktu (kronologis); 2. ada hubungannya dengan sebab akibat;
  3. 3. 3 3. kebenarannya bersifat subjektif sebab masih perlu adanya penelitian lebih lanjut untuk mencari 4. kebenaran yang hakiki; peristiwa sejarah menyangkut masa lampau, masakini, dan masa yang akan datang. G. Keterkaitan persitiwa sejarah kehidupan manusia pada masa lalu dengan kehidupan masa kini Masa lampau dijadikan titik tolak untuk masa yang akan datang sehingga sejarah mengandung pelajaran tentang nilai dan moral. Pada masa kini, sejarah akan dapat dipahami oleh generasi penerus dari masyarakat yang terdahulu sebagai suatu cermin untuk menuju kemajuan dalam kehidupan bermasyarakat, berbangsa, dan bernegara. . H. Rangkuman Sejarah adalah suatu ilmu pengetahuan yang mempelajari segala peristiwa atau kejadian yang telah terjadi pada masa lampau dalam kehidupan umat manusia. Tiga aspek sejarah. 1. Masa lampu adalah peristiwa, merupakan fakta yang kekal dan abadi serta tidak pernah berubah. Peristiwa masa lampau selalu dikenang dan dibuatkan catatan, bahkan ada juga yang dibuat monumen sejarah. 2. Masa kini untuk dipahami setiap peristiwa sejarah dan bertujuan agar suatu peristiwa sejarah tidak terulang untuk kedua kalinya dalam peristiwa yang sama. 3. Masa yang akan datang, peristiwa sejarah dapat dijadikan pandangan atau pedoman hidup suatu bangsa agar lebih berguna dan berhati-hati, serta lebih bijaksana dalam bertindak dan mengambil keputusan. Sejarah terus berkesinambungan sehingga merupakan rentang peristiwa yang menyangkut masa lampau, masa kini, dan masa yang akan datang. Dalam kehidupan manusia, peristiwa sejarah merupakan: 1. peristiwa abadi, yakni peristiwa sejarah merupakan peristiwa yang tidak berubah-ubah dan tetap dikenang sepanjang masa dalam kehidupan manusia; 2. peristiwa yang unik, maksudnya peristiwa sejarah merupakan peristiwa yang unik karena hanya satu kali terjadi dan tidak pernah terulang lagi; 3. peristiwa yang penting, maksudnya peristiwa sejarah merupakan peristiwa yang penting yang dapat dijadikan momentum atau peringatan karena mempunyai arti dalam menentukan nasib hidup orang banyak. I. Penilaian Sikap Pengetahuan : : Kedisiplinan melalui presensi Online Pengerjaan Latihan 1. Peristiwa sejarah adalah peristiwa masa lampau yang menimbulkan perubahan akibat ... . 2. Belajar sejarah adalah belajar masa lampau, yang dipelajari pada masa kini untuk masa yang akan datang sehingga dengan belajar sejarah orang akan ... . 3. Apabila kita membaca kisah sejarah, kita akan .... 4. Sejarah adalah suatu ilmu pengetahuan, tidak kurang dan tidak lebih. Hal ini dikemukakan oleh .... 5. Sejarah merupakan ilmu pengetahuan yang memiliki objek, yakni .... 6. Sejarah memberi rasa kesenangan, berarti sejarah berguna sebagai ....
  4. 4. 4 Keterampilan : Karya Tulis Tema : Peristiwa dan Kategori Sejarah Buat tulisan tentang suatu peristiwa baik yang terjadi di dalam negeri atau luar negeri; kemudian Anda kategori proses penyajian fakta sejarah dalam tulisan Anda tersebut. Waktu Pengerjaan : 1 Hari (5 Agustus 2020 pkl. 23.59 Wib) Bentuk Hasil : PDF yang di kirimkan ke WA Pribadi Pengajar (082160509201) beserta foto diri Anda. Sumber Pembelajaran Daring : 1. Buku Sejarah kelas X 2. Modul Sejarah 3. Gatasschalk, L. Mengerti Sejarah Terjemahan Nugroho Notosusanto. Jakarta: Yayasan Penerbit Universitas Indonesia. 1969. 4. Indonesian Heritage. Ancient History. Singapura: Grolier International Inc. 1996. 5. Indonesian Heritage. Early Moden History. Singapura: Grolier International Inc. 1996. 6. Kuntowijono. Ilmu Sejarah. Yogyakarta: Bentang. 1994. Medan, 4 Agustus 2020 Pengajar Mapel Sejarah Indonesia Ttd Muhammad Alamsyah, S.S

×