Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
8.3- Analysing Sound waves Sir. Muhammad Abdul Mageid Cambridge VIII Physics – CHAPTER 8
Microphones and CRO  A microphone : transfers sound energy into electrical signals  The electrical signals can be displa...
Microphones and CRO
CRO ; Cathode Ray Oscilloscope  CRO : can compare simple sound waves with different amplitudes
CRO ; Cathode Ray Oscilloscope  The wave (B) was produced by a louder sound than the wave (A)  The wave (B) has a larger...
CRO ; Cathode Ray Oscilloscope  CRO : can compare simple sound waves with different Frequencies
CRO ; Cathode Ray Oscilloscope  The wave peaks in (B) are closer than that in wave (A)  The wave (B) has a higher freque...
 Which two waves have the same frequency ?  Which two waves have the same amplitude ?  Which of waves is being produced...
8.3 analysing sound waves
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

8.3 analysing sound waves

57 views

Published on

SOUND

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

8.3 analysing sound waves

  1. 1. 8.3- Analysing Sound waves Sir. Muhammad Abdul Mageid Cambridge VIII Physics – CHAPTER 8
  2. 2. Microphones and CRO  A microphone : transfers sound energy into electrical signals  The electrical signals can be displayed on the screen of a Cathode Ray Oscilloscope [ CRO]  CRO : Used in analysing sound waves
  3. 3. Microphones and CRO
  4. 4. CRO ; Cathode Ray Oscilloscope  CRO : can compare simple sound waves with different amplitudes
  5. 5. CRO ; Cathode Ray Oscilloscope  The wave (B) was produced by a louder sound than the wave (A)  The wave (B) has a larger amplitude than the wave (A)  The wave (B) is carrying more energy than the wave (A)
  6. 6. CRO ; Cathode Ray Oscilloscope  CRO : can compare simple sound waves with different Frequencies
  7. 7. CRO ; Cathode Ray Oscilloscope  The wave peaks in (B) are closer than that in wave (A)  The wave (B) has a higher frequency than the wave (A)  The wave (B) has a higher pitch than the wave (A) Wave BWave A
  8. 8.  Which two waves have the same frequency ?  Which two waves have the same amplitude ?  Which of waves is being produced by the sound with the highest pitch ?  Which represents the louder sound ? Question : The diagram shows four sound waves displayed on a CRO Answer The Following Question

×