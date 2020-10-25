5.1 electrochemistry

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Chapter 5 ElectroChemistry SIR.MUHAMMAD ABDUL MAGEID
CHAPTER 5: ELECTRICITY & CHEMISTRY 01. REDOX REACTIONS 02. ELECTROLYSIS 03. ELECRTROPLATING 04. INDUSTRIAL APPLICATIONS
REDOX REACTIONS 01. CHEMISTRY AS-LEVEL
Oxidation and reduction take place together at the same time in the same reaction These are called redox reactions  There...
 The oxidation state (also called oxidation number) is a number assigned to an atom or ion in a compound which indicates ...
 Oxidation number refers to a single atom or ion only  The oxidation number of a compound is 0 and of an element (for ex...
IONIC EQUATIONS ---- SIMPLIFYING FULL EQUATIONS SIR.MUHAMMAD ABDUL MAGEID  Ionic equations show any atoms and molecules i...
Problem Vs Solution ● The full equation is: 𝑁𝑎𝑂𝐻 𝑎𝑞 + 𝐻𝑁𝑂3 𝑎𝑞 → 𝑁𝑎𝑁𝑂3 𝑎𝑞 + 𝐻2 𝑂 𝑙 ● You should now consider which of these...
Problem Vs Solution WORKED EXAMPLE 2 Solution What is the simplest ionic equation for the reaction that occurs when soluti...
Problem Vs Solution WORKED EXAMPLE 3 Solution Carbon dioxide reacts with calcium hydroxide solution to form water and a pr...
CHECKPOINT
Redox & Electron Transfer SIR.MUHAMMAD ABDUL MAGEID Example redox equation: electron loss/gain and oxidation state Zinc + ...
Redox & Electron Transfer SIR.MUHAMMAD ABDUL MAGEID •Copper has been reduced as its oxidation state has decreased and it h...
Oxidising & Reducing Agents SIR.MUHAMMAD ABDUL MAGEID Oxidising agent : - A substance that oxidises another substance, in ...
SIR.MUHAMMAD ABDUL MAGEID Example 𝑪𝒖𝑶 + 𝑯 𝟐 → 𝑪𝒖 + 𝑯 𝟐 𝑶 •In the above reaction, hydrogen is reducing the CuO and is itsel...
Redox Reactions SIR.MUHAMMAD ABDUL MAGEID Identifying redox reactions: - Redox reactions can be identified by the changes ...
SIR.MUHAMMAD ABDUL MAGEID - The tests for redox reactions involve the observation of a colour change in the solution being...
  1. 1. Chapter 5 ElectroChemistry SIR.MUHAMMAD ABDUL MAGEID
  2. 2. CHAPTER 5: ELECTRICITY & CHEMISTRY 01. REDOX REACTIONS 02. ELECTROLYSIS 03. ELECRTROPLATING 04. INDUSTRIAL APPLICATIONS
  3. 3. REDOX REACTIONS 01. CHEMISTRY AS-LEVEL
  4. 4. Oxidation and reduction take place together at the same time in the same reaction These are called redox reactions  There are three definitions of oxidation :. It is a reaction in which: Oxygen is added to an element or a compound An element, ion or compound loses electrons The oxidation state of an element is increased  There are three definitions of reduction :. It is a reaction in which: Oxygen is removed from an element or a compound An element, ion or compound gains electrons The oxidation state of an element is decreased Oxidation & Reduction
  5. 5.  The oxidation state (also called oxidation number) is a number assigned to an atom or ion in a compound which indicates the degree of oxidation (or reduction)  The oxidation state helps you to keep track of the movement of electrons in a redox process  It is written as a +/- sign followed by a number.  Eg:- O2- means that it is an atom of oxygen that has an oxidation state of -2. Oxidation state SIR.MUHAMMAD ABDUL MAGEID
  6. 6.  Oxidation number refers to a single atom or ion only  The oxidation number of a compound is 0 and of an element (for example Br in Br2) is also 0  The oxidation number of oxygen in a compound is always -2 (except in peroxide R-O-O-R, where it is -1)  For example in FeO , oxygen is -2 then Fe must have an oxidation number of +2 as the overall oxidation number for the compound must be 0 Assigning the oxidation number SIR.MUHAMMAD ABDUL MAGEID
  7. 7. IONIC EQUATIONS ---- SIMPLIFYING FULL EQUATIONS SIR.MUHAMMAD ABDUL MAGEID  Ionic equations show any atoms and molecules involved, but only the ions that react together, and not the spectator ions.  This is the easiest method to follow for simplifying equations: 1- Start with the full equation for the reaction. 2- Replace the formulae of ionic compounds by their separate ions. 3- Delete any ions that appear identically on both sides.  Spectator Ion : an ion that is there both before and after the reaction but is not involved in the reaction
  8. 8. Problem Vs Solution ● The full equation is: 𝑁𝑎𝑂𝐻 𝑎𝑞 + 𝐻𝑁𝑂3 𝑎𝑞 → 𝑁𝑎𝑁𝑂3 𝑎𝑞 + 𝐻2 𝑂 𝑙 ● You should now consider which of these species are ionic and replace them with ions. 𝑵𝒂(𝒂𝒒) + + 𝑶𝑯(𝒂𝒒) − + 𝑯(𝒂𝒒) + + 𝑵𝑶 𝟑 (𝒂𝒒) − → 𝑵𝒂(𝒂𝒒) + + 𝑵𝑶 𝟑 (𝒂𝒒) − + 𝑯 𝟐 𝑶(𝒍) After deleting the identical ions (spectator ions), the equation becomes 𝑶𝑯(𝒂𝒒) − + 𝑯(𝒂𝒒) + → 𝑯 𝟐 𝑶(𝒍) WORKED EXAMPLE 1 Solution ● What is the simplest ionic equation for the Neutralisation of sodium hydroxide solution by dilute nitric acid?
  9. 9. Problem Vs Solution WORKED EXAMPLE 2 Solution What is the simplest ionic equation for the reaction that occurs when solutions of lead(II) nitrate and sodium sulfate react together to form a precipitate of lead(II) sulfate and a solution of sodium nitrate?
  10. 10. Problem Vs Solution WORKED EXAMPLE 3 Solution Carbon dioxide reacts with calcium hydroxide solution to form water and a precipitate of calcium carbonate.
  11. 11. CHECKPOINT
  12. 12. Redox & Electron Transfer SIR.MUHAMMAD ABDUL MAGEID Example redox equation: electron loss/gain and oxidation state Zinc + copper sulphate → zinc sulphate + copper 𝑍𝑛 + 𝐶𝑢𝑆𝑂4 → 𝑍𝑛𝑆𝑂4 + 𝐶𝑢 •Writing this as an ionic equation: 𝑍𝑛(𝑠) + 𝐶𝑢2 + (𝑎𝑞) + 𝑆𝑂4 2 − (𝑎𝑞) → 𝑍𝑛2 + (𝑎𝑞) + 𝑆𝑂4 2 − (𝑎𝑞) + 𝐶𝑢(𝑠)
  13. 13. Redox & Electron Transfer SIR.MUHAMMAD ABDUL MAGEID •Copper has been reduced as its oxidation state has decreased and it has gained electrons: 𝐶𝑢2 + (𝑎𝑞) → 𝐶𝑢(𝑠) Zinc has become oxidised as its oxidation state has increased and it has lost electrons: 𝑍𝑛(𝑠) → 𝑍𝑛2 + ( 𝑎𝑞) •By analysing the ionic equation, it becomes clear that
  14. 14. Oxidising & Reducing Agents SIR.MUHAMMAD ABDUL MAGEID Oxidising agent : - A substance that oxidises another substance, in so doing becoming itself reduced - Common examples include hydrogen peroxide, fluorine and chlorine Reducing agent : -A substance that reduces another substance, in so doing becoming itself oxidised -Common examples include carbon and hydrogen The process of reduction is very important in the chemical industry as a means of extracting metals from their ores
  15. 15. SIR.MUHAMMAD ABDUL MAGEID Example 𝑪𝒖𝑶 + 𝑯 𝟐 → 𝑪𝒖 + 𝑯 𝟐 𝑶 •In the above reaction, hydrogen is reducing the CuO and is itself oxidised, so the reducing agent is therefore hydrogen •The CuO is reduced to Cu and has oxidised the hydrogen, so the Oxidising agent is therefore copper oxide Oxidising & Reducing Agents
  16. 16. Redox Reactions SIR.MUHAMMAD ABDUL MAGEID Identifying redox reactions: - Redox reactions can be identified by the changes in the oxidation states when a reactant goes to a product Example Chlorine + potassium iodide → potassium chloride + iodine 𝐶𝑙2 + 2𝐾𝐼 → 2𝐾𝐶𝑙 + 𝐼2 •Iodine has been oxidised as its oxidation state has increased from -1 to 0 on changing from iodide ions to the iodine molecule: 2𝐼 − (𝑎𝑞) → 𝐼2(𝑠) •Chlorine has become reduced as its oxidation state has decreased from 0 to -1 on changing from the chlorine molecule to chloride ions: 𝐶𝑙2(g) → 2 𝐶𝑙 − (aq)
  17. 17. SIR.MUHAMMAD ABDUL MAGEID - The tests for redox reactions involve the observation of a colour change in the solution being analyse - Two common examples are acidified potassium manganate(VII), and potassium iodide - Potassium manganate (VII), 𝑲𝑴𝒏𝑶 𝟒, is an Oxidising agent which is often used to test for the presence of reducing agents - When acidified potassium manganate (VII) is added to a reducing agent its colour changes from pink-purple to colourless - Potassium iodide, 𝑲𝑰, is a reducing agent which is often used to test for the presence of Oxidising agents - When added to an acidified solution of an Oxidising agent such as aqueous chlorine or hydrogen peroxide, the solution turns a brown colour due to the formation of iodine Identifying redox reactions by colour changes :

