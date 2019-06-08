Successfully reported this slideshow.
Disediakan oleh Muhamad Affiqri Bin Abdul Halim (A159422) Set Kursus Set 1 Semester Semester 2 Sesi 2018/2019 Nama Pensyar...
Pendidikan Asas Islam – 0 hingga 6 bulan Memberikan rangsangan bahasa • Menggunakan pelbagai bahasa dalam percakapan haria...
Pendidikan Asas Islam – 6 hingga 12 bulan 1. Meneruskan amalan-amalan serta didikan yang telah diberi semasa anak-anak dip...
Pendidikan Asas Islam – 12 hingga 18 bulan • Memberi kebebasan kepada kanak-kanak itu meneroka, mencuba, mengkaji, mempela...
Pendidikan Asas Islam – 18 hingga 36 bulan • Mengajar mereka membaca dengan betul kerana sudah pandai bercakap. • Mengajar...
5 Jenis Haiwan yang Berkaki Empat
Harimau
Buaya
Kucing
Zirafah
Tupai
5 Jenis Burung yang Berlainan
Burung Hantu
Burung Kakak Tua
Burung Bangau
Burung Unta
Burung Gagak
5 Jenis Bendera Negara yang Berlainan
Bendera Malaysia
Bendera Jepun
Bendera Kanada
Bendera Perancis
Bendera China
5 Jenis Buah-buahan yang Berlainan
Buah Durian
Buah Rambutan
Buah Tembikai
Buah Pisang
Buah Kurma
5 Perkataan yang Berlainan dalam Bahasa Melayu
IBU
AYAH
MAKAN
TIDUR
LARI
5 Perkataan yang Berlainan dalam Bahasa Inggeris
MOTHER
FATHER
CAR
PLAY
DRINK
5 Perkataan yang Berlainan dalam Bahasa Arab
‫أم‬
‫كتاب‬
‫قلم‬
‫يد‬
‫ورقة‬
Bilangan Bintik-bintik Merah dari 31 hingga 40
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
Sekian, terima kasih.
×