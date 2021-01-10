Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Market Economic System MUDASSIR RAZA
  2. 2. Discussion Points - Define a market economic system - Explain the difference between private and public sector - Discuss the advantages and disadvantages of the market economic system - Recognise how efficiency can be assessed - Describe the role of market forces in different countries
  3. 3. - In a market system, changes in prices cause the shift in resources, from making products that are becoming less popular to making those that are becoming more popular
  4. 4. Competition and incentives, including higher profits and higher wages, play key roles in a market system.
  5. 5. Private and Public Sector
  6. 6. The advantages of market economic system: The main advantages claimed for a market economy are that output reflects consumers tastes, consumers have greater choice, competetion promotes efficiency which lowers prices and increases quality, and financial incentives encourage hard work and enterprise.
  7. 7. The disadvantages of market economic system: Among the disadvantages that may arise from operating a market economy are that output may not reflects the full costs and benefits, private sector firms may abuse their market power, resources may be immobile, products that consumers want, but cannot be charged for directly, cannot be produced, and there may be poverty.
  8. 8. Allocative Efficiency: When resources are allocated to produce the right products in the right quantites.
  9. 9. Allocative Inefficiency: under production
  10. 10. Allocative Inefficiency: over production
  Allocative Inefficiency: over production
  12. 12. Productive Efficiency When products are produced at the lowest possible cost and making full use of resources.
  13. 13. Dynamic Efficiency Efficiency occuring over time as a result of investment and innovation.
  14. 14. Examples
  15. 15. Happy Learning!

