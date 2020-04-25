Ppt central tendency measures

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Measures of Central Tendency DR TUMWEBAZE MATHIAS BSU-BPH: 2020 25/4/2020 DR MT/BSU/2020 1
What are the measures of central tendency? A measure of central tendency (also referred to as measures of center or centra...
Four “Averages” Mode: The Mode of Variable X is the value of X that is most frequent. Median: The Median of X is the value...
Example: Suppose we have n = 5 numbers, as follows: X1 = 10 X2 = 0 X3 = 10 X4 = 8 X5 = 9 DR MT/BSU/2020 4
Find the Mode: X1 = 10 X2 = 0 X3 = 10 X4 = 8 X5 = 9 The Mode is the value of X that is most frequent. There are more 10s t...
What is mode :exercise most commonly occurring value in a distribution Consider this dataset showing the retirement age of...
Limitations of the mode: 1. In some distributions, the mode may not reflect the Centre of the distribution very well. When...
Limitations of the mode 2. It is also possible to have more than one mode for the same distribution of data, (bi-modal, or...
Find the Median X1 = 10 X2 = 0 X3 = 10 X4 = 8 X5 = 9 The Median has an equal number above and below it. Here, 9 has 2 numb...
The median 1. Arrange the observations in increasing or decreasing order. 2. Find the middle rank with the following formu...
Median Find the median of the following set of data with n = 5: 13, 7, 9, 15, 11 1. Arrange the observations in increasing...
What is the median The middle value in distribution when the values are arranged in ascending or descending order. The med...
Advantage of the median: The median is less affected by outliers and skewed data than the mean, and is usually the preferr...
Exercise: Find median of the 5 variablesA-E shown below. A: 0, 0, 1, 1, 1, 5, 9, 9, 9, 10, 10 B: 0, 4, 4, 4, 5, 5, 5, 6, 6...
Find the Midpoint X1 = 10 X2 = 0 X3 = 10 X4 = 8 X5 = 9 XMIN + XMAX 2  0+10 2  5 The Midpoint is half-way Between the sma...
The Midrange (Midpoint of an Interval Midrange is the half-way point or the midpoint of a set of observations. calculated ...
Find the Mean X1 = 10 X2 = 0 X3 = 10 X4 = 8 X5 = 9  X  Xi i1 n  n 4.7 5    Population mean is indicated b...
What is the mean? Σx/n The mean is the sum of the value of each observation in a distribution divided by the number of obs...
Mean Looking at the retirement age distribution again: 54, 54, 54, 55, 56, 57, 57, 58, 58, 60, 60 The mean is calculated b...
Mean and effect of outliers 54+54+54+55+56+57+57+58+58+60+60 what is the mean?---- What happens if the last values 60 is r...
Symmetrical distributions When a distribution is symmetrical, the mode, median and mean are all in the middle of the distr...
Normal distribution curves  mode, median and mean are the same and are together in the centre of the curve  The importan...
A distribution is said to be positively or right skewed when the tail on the right side of the distribution is longer than...
A distribution is said to be negatively or left skewed when the tail on the left side of the distribution is longer than t...
symmetrical distribution positively skewed negatively skewed DR MT/BSU/2020 25
Summary of Example Case, i Xi 1 10 2 0 3 10 4 8 5 9 Mode= 10 Median = 9 Midpoint = 5 Mean = 7.4 All are “averages” DR MT/B...
  1. 1. Measures of Central Tendency DR TUMWEBAZE MATHIAS BSU-BPH: 2020 25/4/2020 DR MT/BSU/2020 1
  2. 2. What are the measures of central tendency? A measure of central tendency (also referred to as measures of center or central location) is a summary measure that attempts to describe a whole set of data with a single value that represents the middle or Centre of its distribution 3 – common measures of central tendency: the mode, the median and the mean. Each of these measures describes a different indication of the typical or central value in the distribution. DR MT/BSU/2020 2
  3. 3. Four “Averages” Mode: The Mode of Variable X is the value of X that is most frequent. Median: The Median of X is the value of X such that an equal number are above and below X. Midpoint: Value of X that is half-way between the smallest and largest value. Mean: The Arithmetic Average (Sum of X, divided by the number). DR MT/BSU/2020 3
  4. 4. Example: Suppose we have n = 5 numbers, as follows: X1 = 10 X2 = 0 X3 = 10 X4 = 8 X5 = 9 DR MT/BSU/2020 4
  5. 5. Find the Mode: X1 = 10 X2 = 0 X3 = 10 X4 = 8 X5 = 9 The Mode is the value of X that is most frequent. There are more 10s than any other value. So, the Mode is 10. DR MT/BSU/2020 5
  6. 6. What is mode :exercise most commonly occurring value in a distribution Consider this dataset showing the retirement age of 11 people, in whole years: 54, 54, 54, 55, 56, 57, 57, 58, 58, 60, 60 1. Present this data in a frequency distribution table. of retirement age 2. what is the mode? 3. What is the median 4. What is the mean. DR MT/BSU/2020 6
  7. 7. Limitations of the mode: 1. In some distributions, the mode may not reflect the Centre of the distribution very well. When the distribution of retirement age is ordered from lowest to highest value, it is easy to see that the center of the distribution is 57 years, but the mode is lower, at 54 years. 54, 54, 54, 55, 56, 57, 57, 58, 58, 60, 60 DR MT/BSU/2020 7
  8. 8. Limitations of the mode 2. It is also possible to have more than one mode for the same distribution of data, (bi-modal, or multi-modal) 3. Presence of more than one mode can limit the ability of the mode in describing the center or typical value of the distribution because a single value to describe the Centre cannot be identified. 4. where the data are continuous, the distribution may have no mode at all (i.e. if all values are different). DR MT/BSU/2020 8
  9. 9. Find the Median X1 = 10 X2 = 0 X3 = 10 X4 = 8 X5 = 9 The Median has an equal number above and below it. Here, 9 has 2 numbers above and 2 below, so the Median is 9. DR MT/BSU/2020 9
  10. 10. The median 1. Arrange the observations in increasing or decreasing order. 2. Find the middle rank with the following formula: Middle rank = (n +1) 2 3.Identify the value of the median: a. If the middle rank falls on a specific observation (that is, if n is odd), the median is equal to the value of that observation. b. If the middle rank falls between two observations (that is, if n is even), the median is equal to the average (i.e., the arithmetic mean) of the values of those observations. DR MT/BSU/2020 10
  11. 11. Median Find the median of the following set of data with n = 5: 13, 7, 9, 15, 11 1. Arrange the observations in increasing or decreasing order. We can arrange them as either: 7, 9, 11, 13, 15 or: 15, 13, 11, 9, 7 2. Find the middle rank. Middle rank = (n +1 ) 2 (5+1)/2= 6/3 = 3 Therefore, the median lies at the value of the third observation which is 11 DR MT/BSU/2020 11
  12. 12. What is the median The middle value in distribution when the values are arranged in ascending or descending order. The median divides the distribution in half (there are 50% of observations on either side of the median value). In a distribution with an odd number of observations, the median value is the middle value. Find the median for the data set below ----------: 54, 54, 54, 55, 56, 57, 57, 58, 58, 60, 60 When the distribution has an even number of observations, the median value is the mean of the two middle values. 52, 54, 54, 54, 55, 56, 57, 57, 58, 58, 60, 60 What is the median in the above data set.DR MT/BSU/2020 12
  13. 13. Advantage of the median: The median is less affected by outliers and skewed data than the mean, and is usually the preferred measure of central tendency when the distribution is not symmetrical. DR MT/BSU/2020 13
  14. 14. Exercise: Find median of the 5 variablesA-E shown below. A: 0, 0, 1, 1, 1, 5, 9, 9, 9, 10, 10 B: 0, 4, 4, 4, 5, 5, 5, 6, 6, 6, 10 C: 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 D: 0, 1, 1, 2, 2, 2, 3, 3, 3, 4, 10 E: 0, 6, 7, 7, 7, 8, 8, 8, 9, 9, 10 1. Arrange the observations in increasing order (already done). 2. Find the middle rank: (11 observations + 1)/2 = 12/2 = 6 3. Identify the value of the median which is the 6th observation: Median for variables A, B, and C is ?. Median for variable D = ? Median for variable E = ? DR MT/BSU/2020 14
  15. 15. Find the Midpoint X1 = 10 X2 = 0 X3 = 10 X4 = 8 X5 = 9 XMIN + XMAX 2  0+10 2  5 The Midpoint is half-way Between the smallest Value of X and the largest. DR MT/BSU/2020 15
  16. 16. The Midrange (Midpoint of an Interval Midrange is the half-way point or the midpoint of a set of observations. calculated as the smallest observation plus the largest observation, divided by two. Midrange (most types of data) = (x1 + xn ) 2 Example Find the midrange of the 5 variables A-E shown below. A: 0, 0, 1, 1, 1, 5, 9, 9, 9, 10, 10 B: 2, 4, 4, 4, 5, 5, 5, 6, 6, 6, 9 C: 1, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 11 D: 0, 1, 1, 2, 2, 2, 3, 3, 3, 4, 13 E: 2, 6, 7, 7, 7, 8, 8, 8, 9, 9, 11 1. Rank the observations in order of increasing value (already done) 2. Identify smallest and largest values: for all the distributions 3. Calculate midrange: (x1 + Xn)/2 = - = for each of five distributions DR MT/BSU/2020 16
  17. 17. Find the Mean X1 = 10 X2 = 0 X3 = 10 X4 = 8 X5 = 9  X  Xi i1 n  n 4.7 5    Population mean is indicated by the Greek symbol µ .Mean calculated on a distribution from a sample is indicated by the symbol x̅ (x bar) DR MT/BSU/2020 17
  18. 18. What is the mean? Σx/n The mean is the sum of the value of each observation in a distribution divided by the number of observations. Explaining some terminologies Σ = (Greek letter sigma) = sum of xi = i-th observation n or N = the number of observations xi = lowest value in the set of observations fi = frequency of xi xn = highest value in the set of observations f = total number of observations in interval DR MT/BSU/2020 18
  19. 19. Mean Looking at the retirement age distribution again: 54, 54, 54, 55, 56, 57, 57, 58, 58, 60, 60 The mean is calculated by adding together all the values = --) and dividing by the number of observations (-- ) which equals ----. Advantage of the mean: The mean can be used for both continuous and discrete numeric data. All values are involved in its calculation's limitations re involved in its calculation. - The mean cannot be calculated for categorical data, as the values cannot be summed. As the mean includes every value in the distribution in its calculation it is sensitive to the influence of outliers and skewed distributions x=56.6 years DR MT/BSU/2020 19
  20. 20. Mean and effect of outliers 54+54+54+55+56+57+57+58+58+60+60 what is the mean?---- What happens if the last values 60 is replaced by 81 As the all values are included in the calculation of the mean, the outlier will influence the mean value. (54+54+54+55+56+57+57+58+58+60+81 = 644), divided by 11 = 58.5DR MT/BSU/2020 20
  21. 21. Symmetrical distributions When a distribution is symmetrical, the mode, median and mean are all in the middle of the distribution. Skewed distributions In a skewed distribution, the median is often a preferred measure of central tendency, as the mean is not usually in the middle of the distribution. DR MT/BSU/2020 21
  22. 22. Normal distribution curves  mode, median and mean are the same and are together in the centre of the curve  The important things to note about a normal distribution are the curve is concentrated in the center and decreases on either side. DR MT/BSU/2020 22
  23. 23. A distribution is said to be positively or right skewed when the tail on the right side of the distribution is longer than the left side The data has been grouped into classes, as the variable being measured (retirement age) is continuous. The mode is 54 years, the modal class is 54-56 years, the median is 56 years and the mean is 57.2 years. DR MT/BSU/2020 23
  24. 24. A distribution is said to be negatively or left skewed when the tail on the left side of the distribution is longer than the right side The mode is 65 years, the modal class is 63-65 years, the median is 63 years and the mean is 61.8 years. An outlier has a value which is very different to the rest of the distribution. DR MT/BSU/2020 24
  25. 25. symmetrical distribution positively skewed negatively skewed DR MT/BSU/2020 25
  26. 26. Summary of Example Case, i Xi 1 10 2 0 3 10 4 8 5 9 Mode= 10 Median = 9 Midpoint = 5 Mean = 7.4 All are “averages” DR MT/BSU/2020 26

