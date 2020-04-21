Successfully reported this slideshow.
‫السعودية‬ ‫العربية‬ ‫المملكة‬ ‫والمهني‬ ‫التقني‬ ‫للتدريب‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫المؤسسة‬ ‫بجدة‬ ‫للبنات‬ ‫التقنية‬ ‫الكلية‬
‫السعودية‬ ‫العربية‬ ‫المملكة‬ ‫والمهني‬ ‫التقني‬ ‫للتدريب‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫المؤسسة‬ ‫بجدة‬ ‫للبنات‬ ‫التقنية‬ ‫الكلية‬ ‫التدريب...
‫السعودية‬ ‫العربية‬ ‫المملكة‬ ‫والمهني‬ ‫التقني‬ ‫للتدريب‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫المؤسسة‬ ‫بجدة‬ ‫للبنات‬ ‫التقنية‬ ‫الكلية‬ ‫التدريب...
ورقة عمل 6

amaal AL-edaini.p6

  1. 1. ‫السعودية‬ ‫العربية‬ ‫المملكة‬ ‫والمهني‬ ‫التقني‬ ‫للتدريب‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫المؤسسة‬ ‫بجدة‬ ‫للبنات‬ ‫التقنية‬ ‫الكلية‬ ‫التدريب‬ ‫هيئة‬ ‫شؤون‬ ‫وكالة‬ ‫قسم‬‫تقنية‬‫المالبس‬ ‫تصميم‬ Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Technical and vocational Training Corporation Technical College for Girls in Jeddah ‫الحربي‬ ‫نادية‬ : ‫القسم‬ ‫رئيسة‬ ‫العديني‬ ‫حمود‬ ‫آمال‬ ‫المقرر‬ ‫مدربة‬ : ‫التوقيع‬: ‫التوقيع‬ ‫عمل‬ ‫ورقة‬‫احملاضرة‬‫الثالثة‬‫عشر‬-‫النموذج‬‫الصناعي‬- ‫س‬1/‫ما‬‫الصناعي‬ ‫والنموذج‬ ‫العادي‬ ‫النموذج‬ ‫بين‬ ‫لفرق‬‫؟‬ ‫م‬‫العادي‬ ‫النموذج‬‫الصناعي‬ ‫النموذج‬ 1 2 3 4 5 ‫س‬2/‫حولي‬‫النموذج‬‫المسطح‬‫العادي‬‫الى‬‫نموذج‬‫صناعي‬-‫اإلرشادية‬ ‫البطاقة‬ ‫في‬ ‫الموجود‬ ‫بالترتيب‬-‫؟‬ ‫المقرر‬ ‫اسم‬‫رسم‬‫الباترونات‬‫المقرر‬ ‫رمز‬‫كساء‬111 ‫التدريبي‬ ‫العام‬1441‫هـ‬‫التدريبي‬ ‫الفصل‬‫الثاني‬ ‫المتدربة‬ ‫اسم‬‫الشعبة‬
  2. 2. ‫السعودية‬ ‫العربية‬ ‫المملكة‬ ‫والمهني‬ ‫التقني‬ ‫للتدريب‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫المؤسسة‬ ‫بجدة‬ ‫للبنات‬ ‫التقنية‬ ‫الكلية‬ ‫التدريب‬ ‫هيئة‬ ‫شؤون‬ ‫وكالة‬ ‫قسم‬‫تقنية‬‫المالبس‬ ‫تصميم‬ Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Technical and vocational Training Corporation Technical College for Girls in Jeddah ‫الحربي‬ ‫نادية‬ : ‫القسم‬ ‫رئيسة‬ ‫العديني‬ ‫حمود‬ ‫آمال‬ ‫المقرر‬ ‫مدربة‬ : ‫التوقيع‬: ‫التوقيع‬ ‫اإلرشادية‬ ‫البطاقة‬‫للنموذج‬‫الصناعي‬ ‫تحويل‬ ‫خطوات‬‫النموذج‬‫صناعي‬ ‫نموذج‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫العادي‬ 1-‫وجود‬‫نموذج‬. ‫عليه‬ ‫المتفق‬ ‫للتصميم‬ ‫نصفي‬ 2-‫يصبح‬ ‫بحيث‬ ‫األخر‬ ‫النصفي‬ ‫الجزء‬ ‫شف‬‫نموذج‬.‫أجزاءه‬ ‫بكل‬ ً‫ال‬‫كام‬ ‫ا‬ 3-. ‫األجزاء‬ ‫جميع‬ ‫حول‬ ‫الخياطات‬ ‫نسب‬ ‫تزويد‬ ‫يتم‬ 4-.‫والقياسات‬ ‫البيانات‬ ‫عليه‬ ‫تزود‬ 5-.‫مقوى‬ ‫ورق‬ ‫على‬ ‫ينسخ‬ 6-.‫معدني‬ ‫بشريط‬ ‫حوافه‬ ‫تغلف‬ 7-‫قطع‬ ‫تجميع‬‫النموذج‬.‫حزمة‬ ‫في‬ 8-.‫طلب‬ ‫إن‬ ‫المختلفة‬ ‫المقاسات‬ ‫حسب‬ ‫تدريج‬ ‫له‬ : ‫بين‬ ‫الفرق‬ /‫أ‬‫النموذج‬‫العادي‬ 1-.‫نصفي‬ ‫يكون‬ ‫أن‬ 2-.‫شفاف‬ ‫ورق‬ ‫على‬ ‫يكون‬ ‫أن‬ 3-.‫بيانات‬ ‫عليه‬ ‫تكتب‬ ‫أن‬ 4-‫على‬ ‫الخياطة‬ ‫زيادات‬ ‫توضع‬.‫القماش‬ 5-.‫العالمات‬ ‫أخذ‬ ‫بأدوات‬ ‫الخياطة‬ ‫عالمات‬ ‫تؤخذ‬ ‫أن‬ /‫ب‬‫النموذج‬‫الصناعي‬ 1-‫يكون‬ ‫أن‬‫النموذج‬.‫كامل‬ 2-‫يكون‬ ‫أن‬‫النموذج‬.‫مقوى‬ ‫ورق‬ ‫على‬ 3-.‫التصنيع‬ ‫رموز‬ ‫عليه‬ ‫تكتب‬ ‫أن‬ 4-‫على‬ ‫الخياطة‬ ‫زيادات‬ ‫توضع‬ ‫أن‬‫النموذج‬. 5-.‫للخياطة‬ ‫أساسية‬ ‫نقاط‬ ‫تؤخذ‬ ‫أن‬
  3. 3. ‫السعودية‬ ‫العربية‬ ‫المملكة‬ ‫والمهني‬ ‫التقني‬ ‫للتدريب‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫المؤسسة‬ ‫بجدة‬ ‫للبنات‬ ‫التقنية‬ ‫الكلية‬ ‫التدريب‬ ‫هيئة‬ ‫شؤون‬ ‫وكالة‬ ‫قسم‬‫تقنية‬‫المالبس‬ ‫تصميم‬ Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Technical and vocational Training Corporation Technical College for Girls in Jeddah ‫الحربي‬ ‫نادية‬ : ‫القسم‬ ‫رئيسة‬ ‫العديني‬ ‫حمود‬ ‫آمال‬ ‫المقرر‬ ‫مدربة‬ : ‫التوقيع‬: ‫التوقيع‬ ‫ا‬ ‫الرموز‬‫لخاصة‬‫المالبس‬ ‫ومصانع‬ ‫بالتصنيع‬ ‫أجزاء‬ ‫جميع‬ ‫ترميز‬ ‫من‬ ‫البد‬‫النموذج‬‫اليفقد‬ ‫حتى‬‫اجزائه‬ ‫أحد‬ ‫الجديد‬ ‫الجزء‬ ‫لوضع‬ ‫قماش‬ ‫عن‬ ‫البحث‬ ‫او‬ ‫رسمه‬ ‫واعادة‬ .‫المنتج‬ ‫تلف‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫أو‬ ‫الوقت‬ ‫في‬ ‫الهدر‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫يؤدي‬ ‫ولكن‬ ‫ألخر‬ ‫مصنع‬ ‫من‬ ‫كتابتها‬ ‫وطريقة‬ ‫الرموز‬ ‫تختلف‬ ‫وقد‬ . ‫وضع‬ ‫من‬ ‫البد‬ ‫بأنه‬ ‫جميعها‬ ‫تتفق‬ ‫(رمز‬‫النموذج‬، ‫التتابعي‬ ‫الرقم‬ ،‫زيادة‬ ‫ويمكن‬ ) ‫المقاس‬ . ‫ال‬ ‫أو‬ ‫اخرى‬ ‫رموز‬

