amaal AL-edaini.12

‫ر‬‫مقر‬‫كساء‬ ‫النموذجات‬ ‫سم‬‫ر‬111 ‫أ‬/‫آمال‬‫العديني‬ ‫الرؤية‬..‫ومهنية‬ ‫تقنية‬ ‫نسائية‬ ‫كوادر‬ ‫تدريب‬ ‫في‬ ‫عالمية...
‫الصناعي‬ ‫النموذج‬ ‫عشر‬ ‫الثالثة‬ ‫المحاضرة‬ ‫أ‬/‫آمال‬‫العديني‬
‫المتدربة‬ ‫عزيزتي‬ ‫إليك‬: ‫عليها‬ ‫مالحظاتك‬ ‫سجلي‬ ‫الصور‬ ‫بعض‬
‫المحاضرة‬ ‫محاور‬ ✓‫النظري‬ ‫اإلطار‬. ✓‫العملي‬ ‫اإلطار‬. ✓‫التقييم‬. ‫أ‬/‫آمال‬‫العديني‬
✓‫النظري‬ ‫اإلطار‬. ‫أ‬/‫آمال‬‫العديني‬
‫المحاضرة‬ ‫محاور‬ •‫أن‬ ‫على‬ ‫قادرة‬ ‫احملاضرة‬ ‫نهاية‬ ‫يف‬ ‫املتدربة‬ ‫تكون‬: 1.‫الصناعي‬ ‫الباترون‬ ‫تعرف‬. 2.‫للباتر...
‫التدريبية‬ ‫المحاضرة‬ ‫من‬ ‫العام‬ ‫الهدف‬ 1-‫الصناعي‬ ‫النموذج‬ ‫تنفيذ‬ ‫على‬ ‫قادرة‬ ‫المتدربة‬ ‫تكون‬ ‫أن‬. ‫أ‬/‫آمال‬...
‫أ‬/‫آمال‬‫العديني‬ 1-‫ور‬ ‫أو‬ ‫المصانع‬ ‫في‬ ‫الصناعي‬ ‫للباترون‬ ‫الحاجة‬ ‫سبب‬ ‫المتدربة‬ ‫تستنتج‬ ‫أن‬‫ش‬ ‫الصغيرة‬ ‫...
‫أ‬/‫آمال‬‫العديني‬ ‫النماذج‬ ‫أنواع‬ 1-‫العادي‬ ‫المسطح‬ ‫النموذج‬ (‫الربعي‬-‫البروفيلي‬–‫بيرقو‬—‫الخ‬) 2-‫أشهرها‬ ‫الجاه...
‫الصناعي‬ ‫النموذج‬ ‫مزو‬ ‫أجزائه‬ ‫كل‬ ‫على‬ ‫يحتوي‬ ‫كامل‬ ‫باترون‬ ‫هو‬‫د‬ ‫والتوسيعات‬ ‫الخياطات‬ ‫بنسب‬,‫مقوى‬ ‫ورق‬ ...
‫صناعي‬ ‫باترون‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫العادي‬ ‫النموذج‬ ‫تحويل‬ ‫خطوات‬: 1-‫عليه‬ ‫المتفق‬ ‫للتصميم‬ ‫نصفي‬ ‫باترون‬ ‫وجود‬.
2-ً‫ل‬‫كام‬ ‫ا‬ً‫ن‬‫باترو‬ ‫يصبح‬ ‫بحيث‬ ‫األخر‬ ‫النصفي‬ ‫الجزء‬ ‫شف‬‫بكل‬ ‫أجزاءه‬.
‫بالتصنيع‬ ‫الخاصة‬ ‫الرموز‬ •‫األمام‬F •‫الخلف‬B •‫الكم‬S •‫الكولة‬C •‫االنفورم‬A •‫التقابل‬ ‫عالمات‬I •‫األزرار‬ ‫عالمات...
3-‫األجزاء‬ ‫جميع‬ ‫حول‬ ‫الخياطات‬ ‫نسب‬ ‫تزويد‬ ‫يتم‬.
4-‫والقياسات‬ ‫البيانات‬ ‫عليه‬ ‫تزود‬.
5-‫مقوى‬ ‫ورق‬ ‫على‬ ‫ينسخ‬.
6-‫معدني‬ ‫بشريط‬ ‫حوافه‬ ‫تغلف‬.
7-‫حزمة‬ ‫في‬ ‫النموذج‬ ‫قطع‬ ‫تجميع‬. 8-‫طلب‬ ‫إن‬ ‫المختلفة‬ ‫المقاسات‬ ‫حسب‬ ‫تدريج‬ ‫له‬.
‫صناعي‬ ‫نموذج‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫العادي‬ ‫النموذج‬ ‫تحويل‬ ‫خطوات‬ ‫ماهي‬
‫صناعي‬ ‫نموذج‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫العادي‬ ‫النموذج‬ ‫تحويل‬ ‫خطوات‬ 1-‫عليه‬ ‫المتفق‬ ‫للتصميم‬ ‫نصفي‬ ‫باترون‬ ‫وجود‬. 2-‫بكل‬ ً‫ل‬‫...
‫الصناعي‬ ‫والنموذج‬ ‫العادي‬ ‫النموذج‬ ‫بين‬ ‫الفرق‬ ‫العادي‬ ‫النموذج‬ 1-‫نصفي‬ ‫يكون‬ ‫أن‬. 2-‫شفاف‬ ‫ورق‬ ‫على‬ ‫يكون‬...
‫أ‬/‫آمال‬‫العديني‬ ‫العملي‬ ‫التطبيق‬ ‫التعليم‬ ‫الفيديوهات‬ ‫متبعة‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫خطوات‬ ‫نفذي‬‫ية‬
‫هللا‬ ‫بحمد‬ ‫تم‬
المحاضرة الثالثة عشر - آمال العديني
النموذج الصناعي

