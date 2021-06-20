Successfully reported this slideshow.
Education
Jun. 20, 2021

Medio tic 2

Medio TIC 2

Medio tic 2

  1. 1. GUÍA DIDÁCTICA DEL MEDIO TIC 2 CLASIFICACIÓN DE LOS ANIMALES Universidad de Sevilla. Facultad Ciencias de la Educación. Departamento: Tecnologías de la Información y la Comunicación Aplicadas a la Educación Tecnologías de la Información y la Comunicación Aplicadas a la Educación Primer curso del Grado en Educación Primaria. Grupo 9. Subgrupo 1 / A Profesor: Cristóbal Ballesteros Alumnas: Elena Galera Serrano y Marta García Lamas Curso académico: 2020/2021
  2. 2. ÍNDICE 1. Propuestas de utilización: ¿Para qué? 1.1 ¿A quién va dirigido? 1.2 ¿Cuándo se utilizará? 1.3 ¿Qué se pretende? 1.4¿Cómo lo utilizaremos? 2. Selección del medio-TIC: ¿Qué? 2.1 Identificación 3. Actividades a realizar: ¿Cómo? 3.1 Antes de la aplicación del medio-TIC: Actividades de inicio 3.2 Durante la puesta en práctica del medio-TIC: Actividades de desarrollo. 3.3.Después de la utilización del medio-TIC: Actividades de cierre. 4. Referencias bibliográficas. 5. Autoevaluación 1
  3. 3. 1. PROPUESTA DE UTILIZACIÓN Para el desarrollo de esta guía didáctica vamos a tener en cuenta la edad a la que va dirigida, el momento de su utilización, qué es lo que pretendemos con esta unidad y cómo la llevaremos a cabo. 1.1. ¿A QUIÉN VA DIRIGIDO? Este medio TIC va dirigido a niños de Educación Primaria, concretamente al alumnado de cuarto curso, en edades comprendidas entre 9 y 10 años. Asimismo, en esta clase encontramos 22 alumnos, de los cuales 10 de ellos son niñas y 12 niños. El centro educativo donde se llevará a cabo el medio TIC, es un colegio público de tres edificios, uno para Educación Infantil, otro para Educación Primaria y un tercero para Educación Secundaria. Asimismo, se encuentra dentro de un entorno social y cultural de clase media, al que puede acceder cualquier persona, independientemente de su clase social. 1.2. ¿CUANDO SE UTILIZARÁ? Se hará uso del medio TIC en las últimas semanas del segundo trimestre, debido a que este es el último tema del segundo trimestre. Las últimas semanas de un trimestre suelen ser agotadoras para el alumnado, por lo que, con esta actividad tendrán menos actividades para realizar en estas semanas. La temporalización de esta actividad es de dos semanas, concretamente desde el 1 de febrero hasta el 15 de febrero. Cada sesión tendrá una duración de una hora, y para ella, se realizará durante la asignatura de Ciencias Naturales, utilizando las TIC que otorgue el centro. 1.3. ¿QUÉ SE PRETENDE? Objetivos: Los objetivos que queremos alcanzar con esta actividad son: ● Conocer la clasificación de los humanos. ● Saber diferenciar entre las diferentes especies de animales. 2
  4. 4. ● Descubrir las principales características de los seres vivos. ● Reconocer la importancia que tienen los seres vivos en la naturaleza. ● Utilizar las TIC en caso de que sea necesario. ● Solucionar las dudas de manera cooperativa. ● Fomentar el trabajo en equipo y la colaboración entre el alumnado. ● Respetar las opiniones de los demás. ● Adquirir y saber poner en práctica los contenidos dados en el aula. Contenidos: Los contenidos que queremos llevar a cabo para la realización de las diferentes actividades se clasifican en contenidos conceptuales, procedimentales y actitudinales. Estos contenidos son los siguientes: ❖ Conceptuales - Los seres vivos y su clasificación. - Saber clasificar los animales. - Conocer las características generales de los animales. ❖ Procedimentales - Utilización de la expresión oral. - Búsqueda y selección de información relacionada con los animales, utilizando la observación y experimentación. - Identificación de las partes de los seres vivos. ❖ Actitudinales - Aceptación y valoración de las distintas especies y de la naturaleza. - Interés por el tema. 1.4. ¿CÓMO LO UTILIZAREMOS? Con este medio TIC, específicamente con un mapa conceptual realizado por la aplicación de Mindomo, se evaluarán los contenidos que han aprendido acerca de los seres vivos, además se observará si han alcanzado los objetivos propuestos. Asimismo, esto contará para la evaluación contínua del alumnado, por lo que le ayudará a aprobar la asignatura o a aumentar la nota que ya tiene. Por otro lado, en el caso de que no se realice la actividad, se podrá suspender la materia. 3
  5. 5. Además, conoceremos a través de los resultados obtenidos mediante la realización de actividades, si el alumnado trabaja mejor con actividades de este tipo o con el método de enseñanza tradicional. 2. SELECCIÓN DEL MEDIO TIC En este apartado, identificaremos y explicaremos el medio TIC seleccionado. Para ello, identificaremos sus partes y expondremos cómo lo llevaremos a cabo. 2.1. IDENTIFICACIÓN El medio TIC seleccionado es un mapa conceptual realizado con la aplicación de Mindomo. En él aparece reflejado el temario del contenido de los seres vivos, así como preguntas que el alumnado debe responder. Del mismo modo, las soluciones de estas cuestiones aparecen en el siguiente paso. Todo esto aparece con una foto acorde con el temario para así hacer más ameno y didáctico el mapa conceptual. En total, son 13 preguntas, algunas de ellas son de teorías y otras son de comprender el tema. A continuación, se identifican las partes del mapa conceptual. En primer lugar, aparece reflejado el título del tema, así como un vídeo introductorio que explica de manera general el contenido de la clasificación de los animales. 4
  6. 6. Posteriormente, encontramos las características generales de los animales junto con una pregunta: ¿Sabrías decirme qué son los animales heterótrofos? Los contenidos correspondiente son: → Conceptuales: los seres vivos y su clasificación, saber clasificar los animales y conocer las características generales de los animales. → Actitudinales:interés por el tema. La respuesta a esta pregunta es que no fabrican su propio alimento. 5
  7. 7. Seguidamente, comenzamos con la clasificación de los animales. En primer lugar, aparecen los poríferos, las características de este grupo y su correspondiente pregunta: ¿Sabrías decir un ejemplo de porífero? Los contenidos de esta pregunta son: → Conceptuales: los seres vivos y su clasificación, saber clasificar los animales y conocer las características generales de los animales. → Actitudinales: interés por el tema. La respuesta a esta pregunta es, por ejemplo, la esponja. Posteriormente, aparecen las características de los cnidarios con su respectiva pregunta: ¿Sabes diferenciar entre reproducción sexual y asexual? Los contenidos correspondiente son: → Conceptuales: los seres vivos y conocer las características generales de los animales. 6
  8. 8. → Actitudinales: interés por el tema. La respuesta a la pregunta es que la reproducción sexual necesita dos organismos, no crea seres idénticos y sí intervienen los gametos sexuales mientras que la reproducción asexual necesita un solo organismo, crea seres idénticos y en ella no intervienen los gametos sexuales. A continuación, se presentan los anélidos y su correspondiente pregunta, la cual es ‘Di alguna de las ventajas de que los anélidos tengan el cuerpo segmentado’. Los contenidos son: → Conceptuales: los seres vivos y conocer las características generales de los animales. 7
  9. 9. → Actitudinales: interés por el tema. La respuesta correcta es que tienen un control más preciso de los movimientos, movimientos independientes de cada segmento y si un segmento se daña este no muere. Asimismo, se refleja las características principales de los moluscos, además de encontrarse la siguiente pregunta: ¿Qué tipo de respiración tienen los moluscos? Los contenidos a destacar aquí son: → Conceptuales: los seres vivos y su clasificación y conocer las características generales de los animales. → Actitudinales: interés por el tema. 8
  10. 10. La solución a esta pregunta es la respiración branquial y pulmonar. Posteriormente, encontramos las características de los artrópodos y su respectiva pregunta: ¿Qué es el exoesqueleto? ¿Para qué sirve? Los contenidos reflejados son: → Conceptuales: los seres vivos y conocer las características generales de los animales. → Procedimentales: identificación de las partes de los seres vivos. → Actitudinales: interés por el tema. 9
  11. 11. La respuesta correcta es que el exoesqueleto es el esqueleto que tienen algunos animales y esto sirve para recubrir, proteger y soportar el cuerpo del animal. Además de la solución a la pregunta, se pueden observar diferentes clases de artrópodos: - Miriápodos - Arañas - Insectos - Crustáceos 10
  12. 12. Por consiguiente, se observan los equinodermos y la pregunta: ¿Sabrías decir la clasificación de los equinodermos? Los contenidos correspondientes son: → Conceptuales: los seres vivos, conocer y clasificar a los animales.. → Actitudinales: interés por el tema. 11
  13. 13. La respuesta a la pregunta anterior es: “La clasificación son estrellas plumosas, estrellas de mar, ofiuras, erizos de mar y pepinos de mar” A continuación, se presentan los cordados y sus características. La pregunta de estos animales es: Antes hemos hablado de exoesqueleto pero, ¿qué es el endoesqueleto? Los contenidos son: → Conceptuales: los seres vivos y conocer las características generales de los animales. → Procedimentales: identificación de las partes de los seres vivos. → Actitudinales: interés por el tema. 12
  14. 14. La solución a esta cuestión es: “Esqueleto interno de los vertebrados, formado por piezas óseas y cartilaginosas que sirve de soporte a los animales’’. Los cordados más conocidos son los vertebrados y, a continuación, se habla de los peces. La pregunta relacionada es: ¿Los peces son ovíparos o vivíparos? Los contenidos asociados son: → Conceptuales: los seres vivos y su clasificación, saber clasificar los animales y conocer las características generales de los animales. → Actitudinales: interés por el tema. 13
  15. 15. La respuesta a esta pregunta es que la mayoría son ovíparos, pero también hay vivíparos. Seguidamente, se expresan las características de los anfibios. La pregunta relacionada con estos animales es: ¿qué tipo de respiración tienen? Los contenidos a tratar son: → Conceptuales: los seres vivos y conocer las características generales de los animales. → Procedimentales: identificación de las partes de los seres vivos. → Actitudinales: interés por el tema. 14
  16. 16. La respuesta correspondiente es la respiración por branquias, por pulmones y por la piel. Posteriormente, encontramos a los reptiles junto con sus características y con su pregunta para responder, que en este caso en decir ejemplos de reptiles. Los contenidos son: → Conceptuales: los seres vivos y su clasificación, saber clasificar los animales y conocer las características generales de los animales. → Actitudinales: interés por el tema. 15
  17. 17. Una posible respuesta podría ser: lagartos, serpientes, tortugas y cocodrilos. A continuación, se expresan las características más relevantes de las aves. Además, se encuentra una pregunta que es: ¿Cuál es la función de la pluma cobertera? Los contenidos asociados son: → Conceptuales: los seres vivos y su clasificación, saber clasificar los animales y conocer las características generales de los animales. → Procedimentales: identificación de las partes de los seres vivos. 16
  18. 18. → Actitudinales: interés por el tema. La respuesta adecuada para esa cuestión es que la pluma cobertera ayuda a mantener la temperatura y ofrecen permeabilidad. Por último, se encuentra el grupo de los mamíferos junto con una cuestión que dice que se mencionen ejemplos de mamíferos acuáticos. Los contenidos correspondientes son: → Conceptuales: los seres vivos y su clasificación, saber clasificar los animales y conocer las características generales de los animales. → Actitudinales: interés por el tema. 17
  19. 19. Una posible respuesta podría ser una ballena, un delfín y una foca. 18
  20. 20. 3. ACTIVIDADES A REALIZAR En este apartado, se desarrollaran las actividades para la utilización del medio TIC en el aula. Se dividirá en tres apartados: actividades de inicio, actividades de desarrollo y actividades de cierre. 3.1. ANTES DE LA APLICACIÓN DEL MEDIO TIC: ACTIVIDADES DE INICIO La actividad de inicio se utiliza para iniciar el temario a los alumnos, en este caso, el tema de la clasificación de los animales. Este tipo de actividades le ayuda al docente a conocer los conocimientos previos del alumnado. TÍTULO ENTRANDO EN EL REINO ANIMAL OBJETIVOS DIDÁCTICOS ● Conocer la clasificación de los humanos. ● Saber diferenciar entre las diferentes especies de animales. ● Descubrir las principales características de los seres vivos. ● Solucionar las dudas de manera cooperativa. ● Respetar las opiniones de los demás. CONTENIDOS ❖ Conceptuales - Los seres vivos y su clasificación. - Saber clasificar los animales. - Conocer las características generales de los animales. ❖ Procedimentales - Identificación de las partes de los seres vivos. ❖ Actitudinales - Aceptación y valoración de las distintas especies y de la naturaleza. - Interés por el tema. Desarrollo Esta actividad consiste en la realización de un cuestionario previo a la explicación del contenido del tema. De este modo, le servirá al docente para conocer los conocimientos previos del alumnado y, así, poder plantear actividades dependiendo del nivel del alumnado. En el cuestionario aparecerán diferentes cuestiones relacionadas con el reino animal. 19
  21. 21. METODOLOGÍA Tarea del docente - Realizar el cuestionario - Resolver las dudas - Explicación previa de la tarea. Tarea del alumnado - Respetar las normas de clase para la realización del cuestionario. - Organizar el tiempo y el contenido. - Responder a las preguntas propuestas. MEDIO Y RECURSOS DIDÁCTICOS En esta tarea no es necesario la utilización de medios y recursos didácticos. Por ello, lo único que se necesitará para llevar a cabo la actividad, es un folio con las preguntas del cuestionario. 3.2. DURANTE LA APLICACIÓN DEL MEDIO TIC: ACTIVIDADES DE DESARROLLO La actividad de desarrollo se usará para el desarrollo del medio TIC propuesto. De este modo, el alumnado adquirirá los conocimientos necesarios para desarrollar las diferentes preguntas propuestas en el mapa conceptual. TÍTULO MAPA CONCEPTUAL DE LA CLASIFICACIÓN DE ANIMALES OBJETIVOS DIDÁCTICOS ● Conocer la clasificación de los humanos. ● Saber diferenciar entre las diferentes especies de animales. ● Descubrir las principales características de los seres vivos. ● Reconocer la importancia que tienen los seres vivos en la naturaleza. ● Utilizar las TIC en caso de que sea necesario. ● Solucionar las dudas de manera cooperativa. ● Fomentar el trabajo en equipo y la colaboración entre el alumnado. ● Respetar las opiniones de los demás. ● Adquirir y saber poner en práctica los contenidos dados en el aula. ❖ Conceptuales - Los seres vivos y su clasificación. 20
  22. 22. CONTENIDOS - Saber clasificar los animales. - Conocer las características generales de los animales. ❖ Procedimentales - Utilización de la expresión oral. - Búsqueda y selección de información relacionada con los animales, utilizando la observación y experimentación. - Identificación de las partes de los seres vivos. ❖ Actitudinales - Aceptación y valoración de las distintas especies y de la naturaleza. - Interés por el tema. METODOLOGÍA Desarrollo Esta actividad es un mapa conceptual en el que aparece la clasificación de los animales. En él se refleja el contenido necesario para comprender el contenido y que el alumnado adquiere conocimientos nuevos. Asimismo, aparecen preguntas que el alumnado deberá responder en un tiempo limitado que otorgue el/la docente. Una vez realizado el cuestionario, el/la profesor/a se encargará de corregirlo y de poner la nota correspondiente, la cual servirá para la evaluación continua. Tarea del docente - Organizar el mapa conceptual. - Resolver las posibles dudas. - Evaluar la dedicación e implicación. - Valuar el cuestionario - Comprobar que se adquieren los objetivos propuestos anteriormente. Tarea del alumnado - Realizar las preguntas. - Trabajar de manera adecuada. - Organizar el tiempo y el contenido. MEDIO Y RECURSOS DIDÁCTICOS El mapa conceptual de la clasificación de animales requerirá del proyector del aula, y en caso de no disponer de uno, se imprimirá un mapa para cada alumno. 21
  23. 23. Además se utilizará el mapa conceptual: https:/ /www.mindomo.com/mindmap/1e20220fcccb41bd8cb0a495b544556e 3.3. DESPUÉS DE LA APLICACIÓN DEL MEDIO TIC: ACTIVIDADES DE CIERRE La actividad de cierre se utilizará para cerrar el tema que se ha tratado en la actividad y se realizará después del desarrollo del medio TIC. TÍTULO KAHOOT! OBJETIVOS DIDÁCTICOS ● Conocer la clasificación de los humanos. ● Saber diferenciar entre las diferentes especies de animales. ● Descubrir las principales características de los seres vivos. ● Reconocer la importancia que tienen los seres vivos en la naturaleza. ● Utilizar las TIC en caso de que sea necesario. ● Adquirir y saber poner en práctica los contenidos dados en el aula CONTENIDOS ❖ Conceptuales - Los seres vivos y su clasificación. - Saber clasificar los animales. - Conocer las características generales de los animales. ❖ Procedimentales - Identificación de las partes de los seres vivos. ❖ Actitudinales - Interés por el tema. METODOLOGÍA Desarrollo Esta última actividad consistirá en la elaboración de un Kahoot! con la finalidad de averiguar y comprobar si el alumnado ha comprendido los conceptos básicos relacionados con el tema. Algunas actividades del Kahoot! pueden ser: diferenciar conceptos, saber clasificar animales, saber el método de respiración de estos animales, etc. Tarea del docente 22
  24. 24. - Realizar el Kahoot!. - Organizar el tiempo de realización del mismo. - Evaluar el Kahoot! por las respuestas correctas y no por el tiempo utilizado en la resolución de las cuestiones. - Asegurarse de que el Kahoot! se adecue al conocimiento del alumnado. - Comprobar que se adquieren los objetivos propuestos anteriormente. Tarea del alumnado - Realizar el Kahoot! de manera individual. - Respetar las normas establecidas por el profesor/a. MEDIO Y RECURSOS DIDÁCTICOS Para esta actividad será necesario el proyector de clase para mostrar las preguntas y sus respuestas, ordenadores del centro para el alumnado y, por último, dicho Kahoot! https:/ /create.kahoot.it/share/clasificacion-de-los-animales/a5243061-ef5a-4c 72-b724-d3ef071bb81d 4. REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRÁFICA Aguilera Romero, M. A., & Departamento de Biología. Universidad de Sevilla. (2020, abril 28). Clasificación de los animales. Departamento de Biología. Universidad de Sevilla.Recuperado de https://learn-eu-central-1-prod-fleet01-xythos.learn.cloudflare.blackboardcdn.com/5ac734ed505df/798 5367?X-Blackboard-Expiration=1623952800000&X-Blackboard-Signature=MrBNjVoD04ZRrUglxzxJ% 2FjVLZ%2FhWciOCMDAZwo9SAbM%3D&X-Blackboard-Client-Id=301949&response-c Rincón Sot, Idana Berosca. (2009, diciembre 7). Mapas conceptuales o mapas mentales. Gestiopolis. Recuperado de https://www.gestiopolis.com/mapas-conceptuales-o-mapas-mentales/ 5. AUTOEVALUACIÓN En este apartado se realizará una valoración final del medio TIC, donde destacaremos las fortalezas y las debilidades, además, también nos valoraremos. 23
  25. 25. ❖ Calificación: 2 puntos ❖ Fortalezas: - Es una actividad didáctica que hace que el alumnado se interese más por la asignatura y su contenido. - Es una forma rápida y eficaz de alcanzar los objetivos propuestos. - De esta manera, el alumnado puede obtener mayor información y con más facilidad que con un método de enseñanza tradicional. - Agrupa de manera correcta los contenidos. - Fomenta el aprendizaje cooperativo y el metaconocimiento. - El mapa conceptual es un buen medio TIC para evaluar al alumnado. ❖ Debilidades: - Para la actividad del Kahoot! se necesitan dispositivos para todo el alumnado, esto puede ser un problema si no hay suficientes. - Con el Kahoot! el alumnado puede intentar competir con los demás para lograr ser el primero en responder, esto es una desventaja ya que puede hacer que los alumnos respondan sin pensar. - Toda la información del mapa conceptual está organizada de forma poco atractiva para el alumnado. - El cuestionario puede llegar a desmotivar al alumnado en el caso de que tenga cierta dificultad para algún alumno u alumna. 24

