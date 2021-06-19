Successfully reported this slideshow.
GUÍA DIDÁCTICA DEL MEDIO TIC 1 EL CUERPO HUMANO Y LAS CÉLULAS Universidad de Sevilla. Facultad Ciencias de la Educación. D...
ÍNDICE 1. Propuestas de utilización: ¿Para qué? 1.1 ¿A quién va dirigido? 1.2 ¿Cuándo se utilizará? 1.3 ¿Qué se pretende? ...
1. PROPUESTA DE UTILIZACIÓN Para el desarrollo de esta guía didáctica vamos a tener en cuenta la edad a la que va dirigida...
● Conocer la importancia que tiene el cuerpo humano. ● Utilizar las TIC cuando sea necesario para realizar una actividad. ...
Con este medio TIC, concretamente con las diapositivas informatizadas, se evaluará los contenidos que han aprendido acerca...
Posteriormente, encontramos las diez primeras preguntas que tratan de la célula del cuerpo humano. La primera pregunta es ...
La segunda pregunta es acerca del citoplasma, cuyas respuestas posibles son: membrana, muro celular, orgánulos y bacterias...
Los contenidos que aborda esta pregunta son: → Conceptuales: las células y partes que componen las células → Procedimental...
La respuesta correcta a esta pregunta es las células eucariotas. La quinta pregunta trata de las distintas partes que comp...
La opción correcta a esta pregunta es la pared celular. La sexta pregunta trata de elegir qué parte de la célula es la que...
La respuesta correcta a esta pregunta es el citoplasma. La siguiente cuestión es acerca de cómo se llaman las células que ...
La respuesta correcta es que son unicelulares. La siguiente pregunta trata de las funciones de las células. Las opciones d...
Las funciones correctas de las células son nutrición, relación y reproducción. La novena pregunta trata sobre la definició...
La respuesta correcta a esta pregunta es que es la unidad más pequeña de un ser vivo. La siguiente pregunta es la última r...
La solución correcta a esta décima pregunta es que produce la mayor parte de la energía de la célula. A continuación, apar...
La undécima pregunta trata sobre a qué aparato pertenece la tráquea. Las opciones entre las que debe elegir el alumnado so...
La duodécima pregunta trata sobre cuales son los órganos que protegen a las costillas. Las opciones son: sólo los pulmones...
La decimotercera pregunta es sobre cuál es el órgano más largo del cuerpo humano. Las opciones son el intestino grueso, la...
La decimocuarta pregunta es qué parte del cuerpo causa el hipo al contraerse. Las opciones son: esógafo, estómago, diafrag...
La décima pregunta es una afirmación en la que tienen que elegir entre verdadero o falso, ésta es ‘el corazón es un múscul...
La decimosexta pregunta es sobre una afirmación, la cual es ‘el sistema locomotor está formado por hueso, músculo, tendone...
3. ACTIVIDADES A REALIZAR En este apartado, se desarrollaran las actividades para la utilización del medio TIC en el aula....
observación y experimentación. - Identificación de las partes del cuerpo y de las células. Actitudinales - Aceptación y va...
TÍTULO EL CUERPO HUMANO OBJETIVOS DIDÁCTICOS - Conocer la clasificación del cuerpo humano. - Saber diferenciar un aparato,...
- Organizar los grupos. - Resolver las posibles dudas. - Evaluar tanto la dedicación de forma grupal como individual. - Fo...
CONTENIDOS - El cuerpo humano. - Las diferentes partes del cuerpo. - Identificación de los órganos, partes y sistemas. - L...
Kahoot! (2021, abril). El cuerpo humano. Kahoot! Recuperado de https://create.kahoot.it/share/cuerpo-humano/974e45b6-ee53-...
  1. 1. GUÍA DIDÁCTICA DEL MEDIO TIC 1 EL CUERPO HUMANO Y LAS CÉLULAS Universidad de Sevilla. Facultad Ciencias de la Educación. Departamento: Tecnologías de la Información y la Comunicación Aplicadas a la Educación Tecnologías de la Información y la Comunicación Aplicadas a la Educación Primer curso del Grado en Educación Primaria. Grupo 9. Subgrupo 1 / A Profesor: Cristóbal Ballesteros Alumnas: Belén Castilla Álvarez, Elena Galera Serrano, Marta García Lamas, Miriam Martínez Álvarez Curso académico: 2020/2021
  2. 2. ÍNDICE 1. Propuestas de utilización: ¿Para qué? 1.1 ¿A quién va dirigido? 1.2 ¿Cuándo se utilizará? 1.3 ¿Qué se pretende? 1.4¿Cómo lo utilizaremos? 2. Selección del medio-TIC: ¿Qué? 2.1 Identificación 3. Actividades a realizar: ¿Cómo? 3.1 Antes de la aplicación del medio-TIC: Actividades de inicio 3.2 Durante la puesta en práctica del medio-TIC: Actividades de desarrollo. 3.3.Después de la utilización del medio-TIC: Actividades de cierre. 4. Referencias bibliográficas. 5. Autoevaluación. 1
  3. 3. 1. PROPUESTA DE UTILIZACIÓN Para el desarrollo de esta guía didáctica vamos a tener en cuenta la edad a la que va dirigida, el momento de su utilización, qué es lo que pretendemos con esta unidad y cómo la llevaremos a cabo. 1.1. ¿A QUIÉN VA DIRIGIDO? El medio TIC va dirigido a niños de Educación Primaria, concretamente al alumnado de sexto curso, en edades comprendidas entre 11 y 12 años. Asimismo, en esta clase encontramos 24 alumnos, de los cuales 14 de ellos son niñas y 10 niños. El centro educativo donde vamos a llevar a cabo el medio TIC, es un colegio público de dos edificios, uno para Educación Infantil y el otro para Educación Primaria. Asimismo, se encuentra dentro de un entorno social y cultural de clase media, al que puede acceder cualquier persona, independientemente de su clase social. 1.2.¿CUÁNDO SE UTILIZARÁ? Se hará uso del medio TIC en las últimas semanas del curso, debido a que este es el último tema del contenido curricular del año. En estas alturas del curso, el alumnado suele estar agotado mentalmente, por lo que le vendría bien actividades más dinámicas y entretenidas. La temporalización de esta actividad es de dos semanas, concretamente desde el 24 de mayo hasta el 7 de junio. Cada sesión tendrá una duración de una hora, y para ella, se realizará durante la asignatura de Ciencias Naturales, utilizando las TIC que otorgue el centro. 1.3.¿QUÉ SE PRETENDE? Objetivos: Los objetivos que queremos alcanzar con esta actividad son: ● Conocer la clasificación del cuerpo humano. ● Saber diferenciar un aparato, sistema u órgano de otro. ● Descubrir algunas características del cuerpo humano y de las células. 2
  4. 4. ● Conocer la importancia que tiene el cuerpo humano. ● Utilizar las TIC cuando sea necesario para realizar una actividad. ● Solucionar las dudas de manera cooperativa. ● Fomentar las actividades en grupo. ● Respetar las opiniones de los demás. ● Formar criterios propios. ● Adquirir y saber poner en práctica los contenidos dados en el aula. ● Organizar las ideas de manera adecuada ● Evaluar la capacidad de aprender. Contenidos: Los contenidos que queremos llevar a cabo para la realización de las diferentes actividades se clasifican en contenidos conceptuales, procedimentales y actitudinales. Estos contenidos son los siguientes: ❖ Conceptuales - El cuerpo humano. - Las diferentes partes del cuerpo. - Identificación de los órganos, partes y sistemas. - Las células. - Partes que componen las células. ❖ Procedimentales - Utilización de documentos donde contemplen el cuerpo humano. - Utilización de la expresión oral para hablar sobre lo que conocen del tema. - Búsqueda de datos relacionados con el cuerpo humano y las células que existen, utilizando la observación y experimentación. - Identificación de las partes del cuerpo. - Identificación de las partes de las células ❖ Actitudinales - Aceptación y valoración de las distintas partes del cuerpo. - Aceptación de las normas y reglas que rigen los juegos. - Interés por el tema. 1.4. ¿CÓMO LO UTILIZAREMOS? 3
  5. 5. Con este medio TIC, concretamente con las diapositivas informatizadas, se evaluará los contenidos que han aprendido acerca del cuerpo humano y sus células, además se observará si han alcanzado los objetivos propuestos. Asimismo, esto servirá para que todo aquel alumnado que participe de manera voluntaria, pueda obtener una puntuación/calificación extra al final de la evaluación con un punto como máximo, independientemente de si está suspendido o aprobado en la asignatura. Además, conoceremos a través de los resultados obtenidos si el alumnado trabaja mejor con actividades de este tipo o con el método de enseñanza tradicional. 2. SELECCIÓN DEL MEDIO TIC En este apartado, identificaremos y explicaremos el medio TIC seleccionado. Para ello, identificaremos sus partes y expondremos cómo lo llevaremos a cabo. 2.1. IDENTIFICACIÓN El medio TIC seleccionado son las diapositivas informatizadas, en ellas se encuentran diferentes preguntas relacionadas con el cuerpo humano y con las células. En total, son 16 preguntas que deberán de responder individualmente, a las cuales corresponden dos diapositivas cada una. La diapositiva posterior a la pregunta, muestra la respuesta correcta. A continuación, se identifican las diferentes preguntas del tema a tratar. En primer lugar, encontramos una presentación/introducción del tema, así como una explicación del juego que se realizará. 4
  6. 6. Posteriormente, encontramos las diez primeras preguntas que tratan de la célula del cuerpo humano. La primera pregunta es acerca de la célula eucariota, en la que el alumnado deberá elegir entre cuatro opciones que son: membrana, citoplasma, núcleo y la mitocondria. El contenido a tratar en esta pregunta: → Conceptuales: las células y partes que componen las células. → Procedimentales: identificación de las partes de las células. → Actitudinales: interés por el tema. La solución de esta pregunta se encuentra en la diapositiva siguiente, que es el núcleo. 5
  7. 7. La segunda pregunta es acerca del citoplasma, cuyas respuestas posibles son: membrana, muro celular, orgánulos y bacterias. El contenido que se trabaja en esta pregunta son: → Conceptuales: las células y partes que componen las células → Procedimentales: identificación de las partes de las células → Actitudinales: interés por el tema La solución de la pregunta se encuentra en la siguiente imagen, que es los orgánulos. La tercera pregunta trata de las diferencias entre una célula eucariota de una procariota. Las respuestas a elegir son las células procariotas pertenecen a las plantas y las eucariotas a los animales (los humanos tienen este tipo de células) y las células procariotas no tienen núcleo y las eucariotas si. 6
  8. 8. Los contenidos que aborda esta pregunta son: → Conceptuales: las células y partes que componen las células → Procedimentales: identificación de las partes de las células → Actitudinales: interés por el tema. La respuesta correcta es que las células procariotas no tienen núcleo y las eucariotas si. La cuarta pregunta está relacionada con los tipos de células. Las respuestas propuestas a elegir son: eucariotas, procariotas, ninguna es correcta, ambas son correctas. Los contenidos que aborda esta pregunta son: → Conceptuales: las células y partes que componen las células → Procedimentales: identificación de las partes de las células → Actitudinales: interés por el tema. 7
  9. 9. La respuesta correcta a esta pregunta es las células eucariotas. La quinta pregunta trata de las distintas partes que componen la célula, en la cual se debe seleccionar la respuesta correcta respecto a la parte señalada con una “x”, cuyas posibles respuestas son: membrana, citoplasma, orgánulos y pared celular. Los contenidos son: → Conceptuales: las células y partes que componen las células → Procedimentales: identificación de las partes de las células → Actitudinales: interés por el tema. 8
  10. 10. La opción correcta a esta pregunta es la pared celular. La sexta pregunta trata de elegir qué parte de la célula es la que se señala. Las opciones a elegir son citoplasma, orgánulos, membrana y mitocondria. Los contenidos que aborda esta pregunta son: → Conceptuales: las células y partes que componen las células → Procedimentales: identificación de las partes de las células → Actitudinales: interés por el tema. 9
  11. 11. La respuesta correcta a esta pregunta es el citoplasma. La siguiente cuestión es acerca de cómo se llaman las células que tienen una sola células, cuyas respuestas a elegir son procariotas, eucariotas, unicelulares y pluricelulares. Los contenidos correspondientes aquí son: → Conceptuales: las células y partes que componen las células → Procedimentales: identificación de las partes de las células → Actitudinales: interés por el tema. 10
  12. 12. La respuesta correcta es que son unicelulares. La siguiente pregunta trata de las funciones de las células. Las opciones de esta cuestión son nutrición, relación y reproducción; nutrición; y, por último, evita la muerte de los seres vivos. Los contenidos que se expresan aquí son: → Conceptuales: las células y partes que componen las células → Procedimentales: identificación de las partes de las células → Actitudinales: interés por el tema. 11
  13. 13. Las funciones correctas de las células son nutrición, relación y reproducción. La novena pregunta trata sobre la definición de la célula. Las opciones a elegir son una barrera selectiva, la unidad más pequeña del ser vivo y, por último, es un orgánulo. Los contenidos que aborda esta pregunta son: → Conceptuales: las células y partes que componen las células → Procedimentales: identificación de las partes de las células → Actitudinales: interés por el tema. 12
  14. 14. La respuesta correcta a esta pregunta es que es la unidad más pequeña de un ser vivo. La siguiente pregunta es la última relacionada con el bloque de la célula y es acerca de la función de la mitocondria. Las opciones correspondientes son que producen la mayor parte de la energía de la célula, permite eliminar sustancias y transporta y empaqueta proteínas. Los contenidos relacionados son: → Conceptuales: las células y partes que componen las células → Procedimentales: identificación de las partes de las células → Actitudinales: interés por el tema. 13
  15. 15. La solución correcta a esta décima pregunta es que produce la mayor parte de la energía de la célula. A continuación, aparecen seis preguntas nuevas relacionadas solamente con el cuerpo humano. 14
  16. 16. La undécima pregunta trata sobre a qué aparato pertenece la tráquea. Las opciones entre las que debe elegir el alumnado son aparato circulatorio, aparato digestivo, aparato respiratorio y aparato excretor. Los contenidos que aborda esta pregunta son: → Conceptuales: el cuerpo humano y sus partes e identificación de los órganos, partes y sistemas. → Procedimentales: utilización de documentos donde contemplen el cuerpo humano e identificación de las partes del cuerpo. → Actitudinales: aceptación y valoración de las distintas partes del cuerpo, aceptación de las normas y reglas que rigen los juegos e interés por el tema. La respuesta correcta a esta pregunta es el aparato respiratorio. 15
  17. 17. La duodécima pregunta trata sobre cuales son los órganos que protegen a las costillas. Las opciones son: sólo los pulmones, pulmones y corazón, sólo el corazón y, por último, pulmones, corazón y páncreas. Los contenidos que abarca esta pregunta son: → Conceptuales: el cuerpo humano y sus partes e identificación de los órganos, partes y sistemas. → Procedimentales: utilización de documentos donde contemplen el cuerpo humano e identificación de las partes del cuerpo. → Actitudinales: aceptación y valoración de las distintas partes del cuerpo, aceptación de las normas y reglas que rigen los juegos e interés por el tema. La opción correcta a esta cuestión es pulmones y corazón. 16
  18. 18. La decimotercera pregunta es sobre cuál es el órgano más largo del cuerpo humano. Las opciones son el intestino grueso, la piel, el intestino delgado y ninguna es correcta. Los contenidos a tratar son: → Conceptuales: el cuerpo humano y sus partes e identificación de los órganos, partes y sistemas. → Procedimentales: utilización de documentos donde contemplen el cuerpo humano e identificación de las partes del cuerpo. → Actitudinales: aceptación y valoración de las distintas partes del cuerpo, aceptación de las normas y reglas que rigen los juegos e interés por el tema. La respuesta correcta es la piel. 17
  19. 19. La decimocuarta pregunta es qué parte del cuerpo causa el hipo al contraerse. Las opciones son: esógafo, estómago, diafragma y tráquea. Los contenidos a tratar son: → Conceptuales: el cuerpo humano y sus partes e identificación de los órganos, partes y sistemas. → Procedimentales: utilización de documentos donde contemplen el cuerpo humano e identificación de las partes del cuerpo. → Actitudinales: aceptación y valoración de las distintas partes del cuerpo, aceptación de las normas y reglas que rigen los juegos e interés por el tema. La respuesta correcta es el diafragma. 18
  20. 20. La décima pregunta es una afirmación en la que tienen que elegir entre verdadero o falso, ésta es ‘el corazón es un músculo’. Los contenidos a tratar son: → Conceptuales: el cuerpo humano y sus partes e identificación de los órganos, partes y sistemas. → Procedimentales: utilización de documentos donde contemplen el cuerpo humano e identificación de las partes del cuerpo. → Actitudinales: aceptación y valoración de las distintas partes del cuerpo, aceptación de las normas y reglas que rigen los juegos e interés por el tema. La respuesta correcta es falsa. 19
  21. 21. La decimosexta pregunta es sobre una afirmación, la cual es ‘el sistema locomotor está formado por hueso, músculo, tendones y ligamentos’. Las opciones son si es verdadera o falsa. Los contenidos relacionados son: → Conceptuales: el cuerpo humano y sus partes e identificación de los órganos, partes y sistemas. → Procedimentales: utilización de documentos donde contemplen el cuerpo humano e identificación de las partes del cuerpo. → Actitudinales: aceptación y valoración de las distintas partes del cuerpo, aceptación de las normas y reglas que rigen los juegos e interés por el tema. La respuesta correcta es verdadera. 20
  22. 22. 3. ACTIVIDADES A REALIZAR En este apartado, se desarrollaran las actividades para la utilización del medio TIC en el aula. Se dividirá en tres apartados: actividades de inicio, actividades de desarrollo y actividades de cierre. 3.1 ANTES DE LA APLICACIÓN DEL MEDIO TIC: ACTIVIDADES DE INICIO La actividad de inicio se utilizará para introducir el tema al alumnado y antes del desarrollo del medio TIC. La unidad está dividida en dos partes: el cuerpo humano y las células. → Debate. ¿Qué saben acerca del cuerpo humano? TÍTULO ¿QUÉ SABEMOS SOBRE EL CUERPO HUMANO? OBJETIVOS DIDÁCTICOS - Conocer el cuerpo humano y sus partes. - Fomentar las actividades en grupo. - Respetar las opiniones de los demás. - Formar un criterio propio. - Saber diferenciar un aparato, sistema u órgano de otro. - Descubrir algunas características del cuerpo humano y de las células - Conocer la importancia que tiene el cuerpo humano y las células - Solucionar las dudas de manera cooperativa CONTENIDOS Conceptuales - El cuerpo humano. - Las diferentes partes del cuerpo. - Identificación de los órganos, partes y sistemas. - Las células. - Partes que componen las células. Procedimentales - Utilización de documentos donde contemplen el cuerpo humano. - Utilización de la expresión oral para hablar sobre lo que conocen del tema. - Búsqueda de datos relacionados con el cuerpo humano, utilizando la 21
  23. 23. observación y experimentación. - Identificación de las partes del cuerpo y de las células. Actitudinales - Aceptación y valoración de las distintas partes del cuerpo. - Aceptación de las normas y reglas que rigen los juegos. - Interés por el tema. METODOLOGÍA Desarrollo Esta actividad consiste en realizar debates grupales. Se propondrán distintas cuestiones relacionadas con el cuerpo humano, así como de las células. El docente realizará preguntas y el alumnado deberá responder por turnos de palabra. Tarea del docente - Organizar los turnos de palabra. - Permitir la palabra al grupo correspondiente. - Fomentar la participación, la colaboración y el respeto a los demás. Tarea del alumnado - Respetar las normas del debate. - Trabajar en equipo. - Organizar el tiempo y el contenido. MEDIO Y RECURSOS DIDÁCTICOS Para esta actividad únicamente son necesarios los contenidos que se compartirán en el debate, por lo tanto, cada alumno/a puede contar con una libreta donde apuntar los conceptos claves. 3.2 DURANTE LA PUESTA EN PRÁCTICA DEL MEDIO TIC: ACTIVIDADES DE DESARROLLO La actividad de desarrollo se usará para el desarrollo del medio TIC propuesto. La unidad está dividida en dos partes: el cuerpo humano y las células. → Diapositivas informatizadas: ¿Quién quiere ser millonario? 22
  24. 24. TÍTULO EL CUERPO HUMANO OBJETIVOS DIDÁCTICOS - Conocer la clasificación del cuerpo humano. - Saber diferenciar un aparato, sistema u órgano de otro. - Descubrir algunas características del cuerpo humano y de las células. - Utilizar las TIC cuando sea necesario para realizar una actividad. - Solucionar las dudas de manera cooperativa. - Fomentar las actividades en grupo. - Adquirir y saber poner en práctica los contenidos dados en el aula. - Evaluar la capacidad de aprender. CONTENIDOS Conceptuales - El cuerpo humano y sus partes. - Identificación de los órganos, partes y sistemas. - Las células y las partes que las componen. Procedimentales - Utilización de la expresión oral para hablar sobre lo que conocen del tema. - Identificación de las partes del cuerpo y de las células. Actitudinales - Aceptación y valoración de las distintas partes del cuerpo. - Aceptación de las normas y reglas que rigen los juegos. - Interés por el tema. METODOLOGÍA Desarrollo La actividad consiste en responder de manera grupal diferentes preguntas que aparecen reflejadas en unas diapositivas informatizadas. El alumnado deberá elegir la respuesta correcta. Finalmente, el grupo que haya obtenido el mayor número de respuestas correctas, obtendrá una puntuación extra al final de la evaluación con un punto como máximo, independientemente de si está suspendido o aprobado en la asignatura. Tarea del docente 23
  25. 25. - Organizar los grupos. - Resolver las posibles dudas. - Evaluar tanto la dedicación de forma grupal como individual. - Fomentar la participación, la colaboración y el respeto a los demás. Tarea del alumnado - Realizar el juego. - Respetar las normas del juego. - Trabajar en equipo. - Organizar el tiempo y el contenido. - Respetar a los demás. MEDIO Y RECURSOS DIDÁCTICOS Para la realización de esta actividad se necesitarán: ordenadores para realizar el juego, la pizarra digital para la visualización de las diapositivas informatizadas referidas al juego y, por último, el libro de texto para consultar las dudas que surjan durante el juego. 3.3.DESPUÉS DE LA UTILIZACIÓN DEL MEDIO TIC: ACTIVIDADES DE CIERRE La actividad de cierre se utilizará para cerrar el tema que se ha tratado en la actividad y se realizará después del desarrollo del medio TIC. La unidad está dividida en dos partes: el cuerpo humano y las células. → Actividad evaluable TÍTULO ACTIVIDAD EVALUABLE OBJETIVOS DIDÁCTICOS - Adquirir y saber poner en práctica los contenidos dados en el aula. - Organizar bien las ideas. - Evaluar la capacidad para aprender. - Conocer la clasificación del cuerpo humano. - Saber diferenciar un aparato, sistema u órgano de otro. - Descubrir algunas características del cuerpo humano y de las células. Conceptuales 24
  26. 26. CONTENIDOS - El cuerpo humano. - Las diferentes partes del cuerpo. - Identificación de los órganos, partes y sistemas. - Las células. - Partes que componen las células. Procedimentales - Identificación de las partes del cuerpo y de las células. Actitudinales - Interés por el tema. METODOLOGÍA Desarrollo Esta última actividad consistirá en la elaboración de un examen con la finalidad de averiguar si el alumnado ha comprendido los conceptos básicos relacionados con el tema. Algunas actividades del examen pueden ser: definir conceptos, completar información, identificar cuáles son las partes del cuerpo a través de una imagen, etc. Tarea del docente - Realizar la prueba. - Organizar el tiempo de realización del examen. - Evaluar el examen. - Asegurarse de que el examen se adecue al conocimiento del alumnado. - Comprobar que se adquieren los objetivos propuestos anteriormente.. Tarea del alumnado - Realizar la prueba. - Respetar las normas establecidas por el profesor/a. MEDIO Y RECURSOS DIDÁCTICOS Para esta actividad no es necesario ningún recurso o medio didáctico, únicamente la hoja de examen. 4. REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRÁFICAS Genially. (n.d.). ¿Quién quiere ser millonario? Genially. Recuperado de https://view.genial.ly/60ae11a090ef300d2bed83b0/video-presentation-copia-las-celulas 25
  27. 27. Kahoot! (2021, abril). El cuerpo humano. Kahoot! Recuperado de https://create.kahoot.it/share/cuerpo-humano/974e45b6-ee53-459c-8636-f4511c2825f9 5. AUTOEVALUACIÓN En este apartado se realizará una valoración final del medio TIC, donde destacaremos las fortalezas y las debilidades. ❖ Calificación: 2 puntos. ❖ Fortalezas: - El medio TIC ha sido diseñado con colores llamativos, imágenes y letras atractivas para así conseguir la atención del alumnado. - Al ser una actividad novedosa y fuera de la enseñanza tradicional, el alumnado se encuentra más entusiasmado y, de esta manera, aprenderá de una manera más rápida. - Como ya se ha mencionado, es una actividad nueva y peculiar; por lo tanto, el alumnado contará con la explicación dada por el docente de forma que puedan entenderla correctamente. - Conseguir los objetivos que se propusieron. - Potencia las habilidades y competencias digitales. - Contribuye a la percepción de metodologías novedosas. ❖ Debilidades: - Deberíamos utilizar una diapositiva más didáctica y con más transiciones para así fomentar la motivación y atención. - Si el alumnado selecciona una opción incorrecta, no aparece una justificación ni explicación de por qué no es esa respuesta. - Perciben este medio como un instrumento fácil y del cual se requiere poco esfuerzo. 26

