Chapter 14 Symbols & Puzzles: Machaut and the Medieval Mind

THE ENJOYMENT OF MUSIC ESSENTIAL LISTENING EDITION by Kristine Forney Andrew Dell'Antonio Joseph Machlis THIRD EDITION
Chapter 14 Symbols & Puzzles: Machaut & The Medieval Mind
Guido d’Arezzo(995-1050) • First “music theorist” • Made fixed pitch relationships possible • Solfege syllables for scale ...
Kodaly Hand Signals
The Development of Polyphony • The first harmony was organum: singers sang same melody, but at different intervals
The Development of Polyphony: Organum • Polyphony – Combination of two melodic lines – Appeared sometime between 700 & 900...
The Development of Polyphony • Second line eventually became more independent around 1100, when chant and added melody wer...
The School of Notre Dame • Leonin(1169-1201) – Composer at Notre Dame – Began to give chant longer note values, composed m...
Early Organum • Leonin – Organum Duplum - "Viderunt Omnes“ • “All the ends of the Earth have seen” • Perotin – “Viderunt o...
The School of Notre Dame • Name given to these composers & their followers • Made use of measured rhythm, with definite ti...
Alleluia vidimus stellam(We Have Seen His Star) • Based on Gregorian alleluia melody, referred to as a cantus firmus(fixed...
Middle Ages: Secular Musicians of the Period • Minstrels: professional poet-musicians who traveled the countryside – Their...
Middle Ages: Secular Musicians of the Period • Troubadours: about the 12th century, these knights of the Provence of South...
Middle Ages: Secular Musicians of the Period • Minnesingers: German knights who composed and sang their own songs about th...
Medieval Instruments
14th Century Music: The Ars Nova (New Art) in France • Ars nova – 1322 Treastise by Philippe de Vitry including acceptance...
Guillaume de Machaut(1304-1377) • Single most important figure in French Ars Nova • Priest-studied theology & took holy or...
Guillaume De Machaut
Guillaume de Machaut • Most important works – Secular songs – Inspired by relationship with Peronne d’Armentieres which en...
Puis qu’en obli (Since I am forgotten by you) • Since I am forgotten by you Je puis trop bien ma dame comparer (I Can All ...
Notre Dame Mass-Agnus Dei (Mid-14th Century) • First polyphonic treatment of mass ordinary by known composer • Written for...
Notre Dame Mass-“Agnus Dei” • Agnus Dei - Notre Dame Mass
Ma fin est mon commencement (My end is my beginning) • Chanson • French love poem (rondeau) • Palindromes • Balance & Symm...
Cathedral of Amiens
Ma fin est mon commencement (My end is my beginning) • My end is my beginning
Ma fin est mon commencement (My end is my beginning
Ma fin est mon commencement (My end is my beginning)
by Kristine Forney Andrew Dell'Antonio Joseph Machlis Lecture Slides THIRD EDITION THE ENJOYMENT OF MUSIC ESSENTIAL LISTENING EDITION
Chapter 14 Symbols & Puzzles: Machaut and the Medieval Mind

Published on

Enjoyment of Music 3rd Ed. pgs. 69-72
Published in: Education
Chapter 14 Symbols & Puzzles: Machaut and the Medieval Mind

  1. 1. THE ENJOYMENT OF MUSIC ESSENTIAL LISTENING EDITION by Kristine Forney Andrew Dell’Antonio Joseph Machlis THIRD EDITION Lecture Slides
  2. 2. Chapter 14 Symbols & Puzzles: Machaut & The Medieval Mind
  3. 3. Guido d’Arezzo(995-1050) • First “music theorist” • Made fixed pitch relationships possible • Solfege syllables for scale patterns – do-re-mi-fa-sol-la-ti-do – Patricia Gray Website – Guidonian Hand
  4. 4. Kodaly Hand Signals
  5. 5. The Development of Polyphony • The first harmony was organum: singers sang same melody, but at different intervals
  6. 6. The Development of Polyphony: Organum • Polyphony – Combination of two melodic lines – Appeared sometime between 700 & 900 – 11th century notation indicates other pitches added to melody • Take line of chant, add additional parallel line a fourth or fifth below
  7. 7. The Development of Polyphony • Second line eventually became more independent around 1100, when chant and added melody were no longer restricted to note against note style • Development of music related to development of musical notation system • Neumes-signs written above words to indicate direction of pitch movements
  8. 8. The School of Notre Dame • Leonin(1169-1201) – Composer at Notre Dame – Began to give chant longer note values, composed more active line above  Perotin(1198-1236)  Followed same practice, added 3rd & 4th line  First known composer to write music with more than 2 voices
  9. 9. Early Organum • Leonin – Organum Duplum - "Viderunt Omnes“ • “All the ends of the Earth have seen” • Perotin – “Viderunt omnes”
  10. 10. The School of Notre Dame • Name given to these composers & their followers • Made use of measured rhythm, with definite time values & defined meter • First time in history-notation indicated precise rhythm as well as pitch • Sounds hollow because of accepted intervals – 8ve, 4th, 5th- consonant, 3rd dissonant but found in secular music
  11. 11. Alleluia vidimus stellam(We Have Seen His Star) • Based on Gregorian alleluia melody, referred to as a cantus firmus(fixed melody) • Alleluia vidimus stellam
  12. 12. Middle Ages: Secular Musicians of the Period • Minstrels: professional poet-musicians who traveled the countryside – Their music was the “news” of the day: gossip, recent events, legends. – They were the original “vaudeville” performers. – They performed a variety of acts: juggling, magic, acrobatics. – They were itinerant and didn’t write their songs down. – They were outcasts in society.
  13. 13. Middle Ages: Secular Musicians of the Period • Troubadours: about the 12th century, these knights of the Provence of Southern France performed songs about love, the beauty of women, honor, and the Crusades. • Trouvères: about the 12th and 13th centuries, noblemen from the courts of Northern France composed songs related to love and chivalry in their own French dialect.
  14. 14. Middle Ages: Secular Musicians of the Period • Minnesingers: German knights who composed and sang their own songs about the approach of dawn (“watchers’” songs), and the beauty of nature and of women • Meistersingers: c. 14th-16th centuries, middle class performers who built on tradition of Minnesingers – Formed guilds (the first musical unions) – Developed rules for songwriting – Tested composers for knowledge of rules before admitting them to the guild
  15. 15. Medieval Instruments
  16. 16. 14th Century Music: The Ars Nova (New Art) in France • Ars nova – 1322 Treastise by Philippe de Vitry including acceptance of division of beat – Literary works became more about sensuality than virtue – Secular music more important than sacred • New system of music notation evolved – Composers could specify any rhythm pattern – Beats divided into 2s as well as 3s – Syncopation appears – Polyphony not based on chant, drinking songs, etc.
  17. 17. Guillaume de Machaut(1304-1377) • Single most important figure in French Ars Nova • Priest-studied theology & took holy orders • Served as court musician for royal families; King of Bohemia, royal family of France • Important church official in Reims
  18. 18. Guillaume De Machaut
  19. 19. Guillaume de Machaut • Most important works – Secular songs – Inspired by relationship with Peronne d’Armentieres which ended in disappointment – Decline of church reflects works-mainly love songs for one or two voices & instrumental accompaniment
  20. 20. Puis qu’en obli (Since I am forgotten by you) • Since I am forgotten by you Je puis trop bien ma dame comparer (I Can All Too Well Compare My Lady) • I Can All Too Well Compare My Lady
  21. 21. Notre Dame Mass-Agnus Dei (Mid-14th Century) • First polyphonic treatment of mass ordinary by known composer • Written for four voices • Some parts probably performed and/or doubled on instruments • Performance practice of piece unknown • When & why mass was written unknown
  22. 22. Notre Dame Mass-“Agnus Dei” • Agnus Dei - Notre Dame Mass
  23. 23. Ma fin est mon commencement (My end is my beginning) • Chanson • French love poem (rondeau) • Palindromes • Balance & Symmetry • AB form – ABaAabAB
  24. 24. Cathedral of Amiens
  25. 25. Ma fin est mon commencement (My end is my beginning) • My end is my beginning
  26. 26. Ma fin est mon commencement (My end is my beginning
  27. 27. Ma fin est mon commencement (My end is my beginning)
  by Kristine Forney Andrew Dell'Antonio Joseph Machlis Lecture Slides THIRD EDITION THE ENJOYMENT OF MUSIC ESSENTIAL LISTENING EDITION

